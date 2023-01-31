Read full article on original website
New Md. governor pledges to help Baltimore reduce violence
BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who took office last month, has pledged to work closely with Baltimore leaders to reduce gun violence by addressing the complex social forces underlying the city’s longstanding struggle to improve public safety. His approach comes in stark contrast to his predecessor,...
Editorial Roundup: West Virginia
The Herald-Dispatch. February 2, 2023. Editorial: Legislature works on recovery matters of concern to public.
Tax Relief: Justice’s plan is a step in the right direction
Tax experts agree: Cutting the personal income tax will benefit West Virginians and make the state more competitive in attracting new residents. Gov. Jim Justice takes that message on the road this week as he pushes the state Senate to support his tax cut proposal. Justice’s plan, as passed by...
West Virginia's surplus tax revenue, COVID dollars come under scrutiny
CHARLESTON – West Virginia is sitting on hundreds of millions of dollars in excess tax revenue and federal COVID relief dollars lawmakers must consider what to do with and members of the public are also weighing in on where that money should go. According to the state Department of...
South Carolina's Beamer suspends three freshmen from program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said freshmen Monteque Rhames II, Anthony Rose and Cameron Upshaw were suspended from the football program. There was no reason given for the suspensions in the school's statement Friday. Online records showed Rhames, 18, was booked last night and was being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on charges of carrying weapons on school property and obstructing justice.
Caddie for amateur at Pebble Beach collapses during tourney
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The caddie for an amateur in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am collapsed on the 11th fairway Friday and was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. The PGA Tour did not release the name of the caddie or whether he was working for country singer Lukas Nelson or Pebble Beach businessman Geoff Couch.
