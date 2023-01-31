Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12news.com
Valley football legend DJ Foster joins Arizona State’s support staff
PHOENIX — Consider the Valley activated! First-year head coach Kenny Dillingham added 43 new players as part of Arizona State’s 2023 signing class. Several incoming players are Arizona high school football products who are either coming home or staying home. But it's not just players we're talking about. Saguaro High School and ASU alum, DJ Foster, has joined Dillingham’s staff as Sun Devil football’s manager of player development.
Tubelis scores 40 in No. 5 Arizona’s 91-76 rout of Oregon
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Azuolas Tubelis took his family and friends from Lithuania to breakfast in the morning, then to see the desert surrounding Tucson. After a 40-minute nap, the Arizona big man arrived at McKale Center and started roasting Ducks. Not a bad way to show off for...
Pinnacle athletes commit to Pac-12 schools on National Signing Day
PHOENIX — It was standing room only for National Signing Day at Pinnacle High School in Phoenix. Two of the Pioneers’ key contributors to their 6A State Championship appearance, wide receiver Myles Libman and tight end Coleson Arends, signed their letters of intent to play at to Stanford and Arizona State, respectively.
'Like my big bro, for real': four-star Texas 2024 WR Baesa inspired to ASU pledge by Samples
National Signing Day 2023 had not even ended before Arizona State picked up a commitment from a four-star wide receiver out of Texas, its first member of the class. Elijah Baesa, the No. 48 overall wide receiver and No. 58 prospect in the state at Mesquite High School, announced his decision just about an hour after ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham finished talking with members of the Valley Athletic Booster Club at Sun Devil Stadium to discuss the program's 2023 haul.
prescottenews.com
VICTORY! Court Orders Phoenix to Stop Censoring People for the Super Bowl – Goldwater Institute
The Goldwater Institute scored a major victory for residents and business owners in downtown Phoenix this morning when an Arizona trial court judge ruled that the city’s Super Bowl Censorship Ordinance violated their free speech rights and unconstitutionally delegated power to the National Football League (NFL) and Super Bowl Host Committee.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
azbigmedia.com
7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.
While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
johnnyjet.com
Whoa: American Airlines Charging $139 Hidden Fee for Phoenix Departures the Day After Super Bowl
I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. If you thought baggage fees were annoying, wait until you get a load of this… Thanks to John Dekker from Surf City Travel for alerting me that American Airlines is charging a $139 hidden fee per ticket for departures out of Phoenix, Arizona the day after Super Bowl. RELATED: 12 Things in Travel You Need to Know Today.
Flying Magazine
Super Bowl LVII Flyover to Feature Navy Fighters
The flyover formation at the Super Bowl LVII will include two F/A-18F Super Hornets, an F-35C Lightning II, and an EA-18G Growler. [Courtesy: U.S. Navy]. Check those NOTAMs carefully if you plan to fly in the vicinity of Glendale, Arizona the week of February 12. It’s Super Bowl week, and the Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR) that accompany the event begin early, as the airspace over downtown Phoenix and State Farm Stadium will be filled with sports enthusiasts and media content creators in the days leading up to Sunday’s game.
$3.5 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Arizona Grocery Store
The winning ticket matched all six numbers.
PHOENIX — A collection of resolutions, including one to condemn Republican leaders involved in overseeing previous elections, were up for discussion at a megachurch where the Arizona Republican Party gathered over the weekend to map out its future after suffering significant losses in the midterm elections.
AZFamily
Arizona senate committee votes to outlaw fuel theft devices
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee voted this week to outlaw a device that’s being blamed for the theft of thousands of gallons of fuel across the country. “This is a national problem,” said Mike Williams, a lobbyist representing Circle K stores. Williams testified...
Kari Lake's Day of Destiny
The Republican is taking her claim that the Arizona gubernatorial election was stolen from her before the state's Court of Appeals.
fabulousarizona.com
WM Phoenix Open 2023 Transportation
WM Phoenix Open 2023 tees off Feb. 6 to Feb. 12 at TPC Scottsdale. Have your tickets? What about a fresh stash of sunblock? Did you plan your WM Phoenix Open transportation yet? We can help with that; here are five ways to get to the tourney. Six40rty x Anoche...
‘Salad and Go’ to open two new locations in Arizona this February
‘Salad and Go’ to open two new locations in Arizona this February. The storefronts are headed to San Tan Valley and Glendale, here’s when they’ll open.
AZFamily
3 Arizona Lottery players win big before latest Powerball Jackpot draw
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three lucky Arizona Lottery players won big over the weekend before Monday night’s Powerball Jackpot draw. If you have one of these tickets, be sure to cash in your winnings!. On Friday, an $87,000 winning ticket was sold for the Fantasy 5 Jackpot at Carioca...
KTAR.com
Breakfast restaurant Over Easy plans to open 3 Valley locations this year
PHOENIX — Breakfast and brunch restaurant Over Easy announced plans to debut three new locations across the Valley this year. The newest locations are set to open in Chandler, Tempe and Glendale, bringing the total amount of stores in Arizona to 14, according to a press release. The East...
12news.com
Intel the next big tech company announcing big pay cuts
PHOENIX — Intel Corp., one of the Arizona's largest employers, will cut employees' compensation across the board as the chipmaker weathers steep declines in its business and braces for a tough year ahead. The company's 12,000 Arizona employees, concentrated at its Chandler semiconductor factories, face these cutbacks:. 5% pay...
KTAR.com
Buckeye to move forward with $80 million water rights agreement
PHOENIX – A West Valley city has secured a source of water for a minimum 100 years after approving an $80 million deal this week. The Buckeye City Council approved the purchase agreement to buy 1 acre in Harquahala Valley in western Maricopa County during a special meeting Monday.
AZFamily
$3.5 million ‘The Pick’ lotto ticket sold at Phoenix supermarket
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- You’ll want to check those lotto tickets again! The Arizona Lottery say a jackpot worth an estimated $3.5 million was sold at a grocery store near Scottsdale. Officials say the ticket with Wednesday night’s number was sold at the Safeway near 64th Street and Greenway...
