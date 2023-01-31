Working together to rescue those in need

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular food chain opening new location in FloridaKristen WaltersFort Myers, FL
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodFlorida State
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida witness videotapes two rectangle-shaped objects hovering nearbyRoger MarshPunta Gorda, FL
Prospective owners urged to do research before bringing a pet home
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Back in December, NBC2 showed you a sad story about a Cape Coral family who bought a puppy from a breeder on puppies.com. A day later, it passed away. Liz McCauley with the Cape Coral Animal Shelter reached out to us about this story, saying it’s extremely unfortunate… but also preventable.
Police dog finds elderly woman lost in the woods for 20 hours
An approximately 20-hour search for a missing 76-year-old woman ended this week when a K9 officer found her disoriented in the woods. This bloodhound has helped find other missing people in the past.
Remains discovered in Goodland are non-human
Collier County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after unknown remains were discovered near Walkers Marina in Goodland on Friday.
Car crashes into Cape Coral home
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — All lanes of Trafalgar Parkway near the 400 block are closed down after a car crashed into a home. Cape Coral Police are asking all drivers to seek an alternate route. An investigation into the cause of the accident and condition of any and all occupents is unknown at this time.
Two wanted for jewelry theft scheme aimed at senior citizens
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Senior citizens are being targeted for their jewelry in Collier County. The suspects are distracting their victims and removing their jewelry without them noticing, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. The victims stated that they were approached by a man who was with...
North Port Police warns residents about suspicious activity
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port Police Department is asking residents to be watchful of people they’re describing as suspicious, knocking on the doors of homes at odd hours. Police released a doorbell camera video of a recent incident in the Estates area. “Be vigilant when people...
Cape Coral mom left in disbelief after school "forced" her 5 y/o to walk home
A Lee County school principal is apologizing and overhauling school safeguards after a 5-year-old student was forced to walk almost 4 miles home from school.
Cape Coral brush fire now at 100% containment
An almost 40-acre brush fire near El Dorado Blvd. and SW 5th Terrace spread quickly; Cape Coral Firefighters say as of Thursday afternoon it is 100% contained.
Crash on San Carlos Blvd. S and Summerlin Rd.
Lee County Sheriff's Office issued a traffic advisory for San Carlos Blvd. S and Summerlin Rd. due to a crash.
Dog finds new home after owner loses everything to Hurricane Ian
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A sweet, senior dog has a new home after her original owner lost everything to Hurricane Ian. Maddy’s owner had to move out of state with his son, who has big dogs, so he took her to the Cape Coral Animal Shelter. The man...
Man found guilty of vessel homicide after crashing into swimmer with boat in Collier County
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — An Ohio man was found guilty of vessel homicide Thursday evening in connection to a 2020 Collier County boat crash that left a swimmer dead. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Boater arrested for hitting, killing swimmer off Naples beach. According to officials, on March 5, 2020, Florida Fish...
Truck crashes into Cape Coral canal
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A driver made a splash after crashing into a canal in Cape Coral, near El Dolrado Boulevard and Tropicana Parkway. The driver was standing on top of his fully submerged pickup truck when Cape Coral firefighters and police got to the scene. Dale Raleigh, who...
Local roofing company helping repair roof of former deputy battling cancer
A former sheriff’s deputy battling Stage 4 cancer is getting some new found hope and a new roof over his head.
Harriet the eagle missing from nest since Thursday; intruder chased away by M-15
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Southwest Florida's dedicated eagle matriarch, Harriet, has not been seen in the area of her nest since Thursday afternoon and an "intruder" was reported near the nest early Friday evening. According to a tweet from @SWFLEagleCAM, "Harriet, our dedicated & loyal matriarch, has not been seen...
Cape Coral man throws dirt in face of police officer, promptly arrested
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It should have been a minor disturbance call. On January 20th, Cape Coral police made their way to a home on SW 32nd St following a report of trespassing. The responding officer stood in the driveway as they looked for any information as to why police were called out.
Crime Stoppers in search of Fort Myers woman in ongoing investigation
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a woman in connection with an ongoing investigation that occurred at Village Walk Apartments on Six Mile Cypress in Fort Myers. The incident occurred on January 25 at approximately 7:30 a.m. If anyone can identify...
Tiny homes built to withstand hurricanes coming to Lee County
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Tiny homes are coming to Lehigh Acres – and it won’t be a long wait since they only take a couple of months to build. Brian Sodre, a licensed general contractor, started the tiny home company Miniopolis LLC. He moved his company to Lee County to target people looking for something smaller, between 500 and 750 square feet.
Flicked cigarette causes Fort Myers trailer fire
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fire crews responded to a trailer that caught fire Wednesday morning in Fort Myers. Firefighters with the Iona McGregor Fire District & South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District, as well as South Trail Fire & Rescue District firefighters, arrived at the scene on Second Avenue And Oak Drive and extinguished the flames.
Safe stolen from Cape Coral living room, contained over $100,000 in cash and more
Cape Coral police were called to a home yesterday after the residents reported forced entry and a stolen safe. According to the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD), the caller stated that no one was home for approximately 30 minutes. Upon returning home, the victims found both the back sliding glass door and the door to the side fence open.
Wanted trio takes nearly $10K in auto parts and tools from Punta Gorda store
Three suspects were seen on camera entering an MSB Auto in Punta Gorda shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, taking about $10,000 worth of auto parts and tools. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, two of the suspects who took the auto parts and tools were wearing camouflage hooded jackets. The third suspect had large letters across the back of his baggy shorts.
