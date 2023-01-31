Read full article on original website
Related
4 arrested, 23 pounds of narcotics seized in SFPD drug investigation
SAN FRANCISCO – Four people, including a juvenile, were arrested and 23 pounds of narcotics were seized this week as part of a drug investigation.Police said Friday that narcotics officers investigating drugs intended for sale in San Francisco's Tenderloin obtained search warrants for two homes in Oakland along with associated people and vehicles.Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, officers in San Francisco's South of Market found vehicles listed with the warrant on the 900 block of Howard Street. Officers detained three adult males and a 16-year-old male.At the same time, officers executed search warrants at the homes in Oakland. Police seized 23 pounds of narcotics, which included more than 21 pounds of fentanyl.The searches also yielded an unregistered "ghost gun", more than $28,000 in cash and other evidence, police said. The adult suspects, identified as 25-year-old Olvin Ochoa-Cruz, 32-year-old Darwin Ochoa-Cruz and 29-year-old Carlos Rivas, were booked into San Francisco County Jail on narcotics and gun-related charges. Meanwhile, the 16-year-old was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.According to jail records, each adult suspect is being held on $30,000 bail. Olvin Ochoa-Cruz, Darwin Ochoa-Cruz and Rivas are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
Pressure increasing on new Oakland mayor to reinstate police chief
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Sheng Thao is embroiled in her first controversy since she was sworn in as mayor of Oakland. Shortly after taking office, Thao placed the city’s police chief on leave in reaction to a scathing report written by a federal monitor who oversees the Oakland Police Department. She was swiftly met with […]
3 arrested in connection to series of Oakland robberies, ghost gun recovered
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in connection with three robberies that happened in Oakland in January, the Oakland Police Department said in a press release. Officers also recovered a ghost gun while investigating the robberies. The first robbery happened just after 11:00 a.m. on Jan. 17 on the 4400 block of Foothill […]
Suspect in horrific San Carlos beheading found competent to stand trial
SAN CARLOS – The man charged in the brutal beheading of a young mother on a street in San Carlos last year has been found competent to stand trial, prosecutors said.San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe's office confirmed to KPIX on Friday that criminal proceedings against suspect Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta have been reinstated. Prosecutors said a January 26 report from the court-appointed doctor found the suspect was competent. Landaeta has been charged with murdering 27-year-old Karina Castro outside her apartment complex on September 8, 2022. Prosecutors said Landaeta beheaded Castro with a samurai sword.The suspect was once romantically...
NBC Bay Area
Juvenile Shot, Killed in Oakland
A juvenile was shot and killed in Oakland early Friday morning, according to police. Officers at about 1:30 a.m. responded to the 8000 block of Dowling Street and found the victim, a male from Oakland, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,...
thesfnews.com
Lonnie Johnson, Laurie Goode-Inman Arrested For Murder
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested two people in connection to the male who died after being assaulted in November 2022. The SFPD reported that at 9:30 p.m. on November 11, 2022, officers assigned to Tenderloin Station responded to the area of Grove and Larkin Street for a report of a possible assault.
crimevoice.com
Woman and a Girl Accused of Stealing $2,000 Worth of Cosmetics
BERKELEY— A shopping trip went awry last month for a young woman and a 14-year-old girl. They were arrested for allegedly stealing approximately $2,000 worth of perfumes and cosmetics. Jomya M. Futch, 18, of Richmond, drove to the Oceanview shopping district in Berkeley. She and the unidentified juvenile went...
Vallejo homicide victim identified as Richmond woman
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Vallejo police released the identity of a woman who was found dead in a marsh last month. On Thursday, the Vallejo Police Department said the homicide victim has been identified as Dayna Jones, 41, of Richmond. Jones’ body was found on January 18 near the banks of the Napa River in […]
KTVU FOX 2
2 officers broadsided hours apart in Santa Rosa, including 1 by drunk driver
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Two Santa Rosa police officers were broadsided hours apart, including one by a drunk driver, officials said. On Wednesday around 7 p.m. a Santa Rosa police department detective was driving downtown in an SRPD vehicle westbound on Fourth Street and was making a southbound turn onto E Street when a Nissan Titan truck ran a red light and broadsided the car.
USPS worker robbed in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Thursday, a report of a mail carrier with the United States Postal Service being robbed came into the U.S. Postal Inspection Service around 2 p.m. The call reported the mail carrier being robbed on New Bedford Court in Vallejo. Two suspects stole postal keys from the carrier, according to officials. The […]
Suspect believed responsible for 20 burglaries arrested in Napa
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Napa police have announced the arrest of a suspect believed to be connected to over 20 commercial burglaries in the area. Steven Jose Paulino, a Napa resident, was contacted just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday and taken into custody, according to a social media post from the Napa Police Department. Paulino […]
KTVU FOX 2
Teem hit with gunfire, killed in Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. - A teenager was killed Friday morning in Oakland and no one is in custody, police said. Police spokeswoman Candace Kaes would not give the age of the boy, calling him only a "juvenile." The East Bay Times said he was 17 years old. She said police were...
thesfnews.com
Maxwell George Maltzman Found Dead In SF
SAN FRANCISCO—On January 12, the San Francisco Police Department reported that Maxwell George Maltzman was reported missing after last being seen at his residence on the 900 block of Sutter Street on January 6 at approximately 2:30 p.m. The SFPD reported that on January 23, Maltzman was found deceased...
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Burglary suspects nabbed in Mill Valley
Burglary: Early Thursday morning, (Feb. 2), Mill Valley Police Corporal Serrano spotted a white BMW traveling into Mill Valley. The BMW was close in similarity to a vehicle connected with recent burglaries in Marin County. Corporal Serrano made a traffic enforcement stop on the BMW for numerous vehicle code violations. Upon making the traffic stop, Corporal Serrano was able to confirm the license plate of the BMW, which had been obstructed by a bicycle rack, and found it was a match to the vehicle connected with recent burglaries and thefts. As Corporal Serrano approached the vehicle, numerous tools that could be used in commission of burglaries and drug paraphernalia were in plain view inside the BMW. The driver and passengers were all detained by Mill Valley Officers and upon further investigation were ultimately arrested and booked into the Marin County Jail: EMILSON BAQUEDANO-MARTINEZ, 26,of San Francisco, NELSON TORRES, 33, of Oakland, CARLOS GOMEZ-MACIAS, 35, of San Francisco,
KTVU FOX 2
Postal worker robbed twice on same route in Oakland neighborhood
OAKLAND, Calif. - A postal worker in Oakland was robbed while making his rounds Wednesday morning. The incident comes after police reported that there's been an increase in mail carrier holdups. Authorities said the postal worker was delivering mail in the area of 41st Street and Telegraph Avenue in Oakland's...
Aunt of victim in SF police shooting denied stage time at Tyre Nichols event
The aunt of a man shot by San Francisco police confronted local leaders at an event to honor Tyre Nichols at San Francisco City Hall on Wednesday.
KTVU FOX 2
Authorities investigate San Leandro shooting homicide
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A deadly shooting is being investigated in San Leandro, officials said. Around 8 p.m. Monday on 167th Ave. near East 14 St., officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officials said the victim later died at a local hospital. There is no current threat...
Boy dies in early morning shooting in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a male juvenile early Friday morning. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 8000 block of Dowling Street around 1:32 a.m. Police said they found the juvenile victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at […]
Oakland police investigate shootout between 2 drivers
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating a shooting late Wednesday afternoon, the department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said there was a shootout between two individuals in separate vehicles on the 5000 block of East 10th Street just before 4:30 p.m. After arriving at the scene, officers did not locate any […]
Suspects related to residential burglary in Danville at large
DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Danville Police Department is searching for suspects who broke into a home in the Wood Ranch neighborhood Tuesday evening. Around 10:46 p.m., police said a resident reported that their home on the 60 block of Woodranch Circle was broken into that evening while they were not at home and that […]
Comments / 5