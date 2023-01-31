Read full article on original website
WDEF
Wamp Addresses Recent Carjackings by Juveniles
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Recent carjackings by teenagers in Chattanooga have raised the alarm bells of law enforcement and the community. Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp came out today to express her concerns about these incidents. Wamp said, “One of the reasons that we’re making this announcement today...
WDEF
Two pedestrians struck by vehicles Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Two pedestrians were struck by vehicles on Friday, police said. The first happened early Friday morning, and the second happened Friday afternoon. A vehicle struck a pedestrian early Friday morning, and the Chattanooga Police Department found the man suffering from life-threatening injuries. A 38-year-old man...
WDEF
TBI investigates officer involved shooting in Monroe County
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WDEF) — The TBI is investigating an officer involved shooting on Thursday. They said it happened just before midnight in Monroe County, Tennessee. Police received a call about a domestic dispute. The TBI said the man was threatening his family with a firearm. Officers from the Sweetwater...
WDEF
Victim of home shooting offers $2,500 reward
CHEROKEE COUNTY, N.C. (WDEF) — Cherokee County police are searching for an individual that shot into someone’s home. The victim of the crime is offering a reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest. On Friday, the sheriff’s office shared to social media the information about the...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for February 3
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 23-001318 – 6500 BLK Ringgold Rd – Warrant Arrest – A man was arrested on Hamilton County warrants. 23-001316 – 941 Spring Creek Rd – Disorder – Police responded to the ER due to a patient...
3 dead, including mother, in mass fentanyl overdose in north Georgia
Three people were found dead in a mass fentanyl overdose in northwest Georgia earlier this week.
WTVC
Driver injured in head-on crash in Rhea County Friday night, says THP
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, a Ford pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 when it crossed the center line into opposing traffic. The truck struck a tractor trailer head-on that was traveling westbound, says THP. THP says the 20-year-old driver of the...
weisradio.com
Two Arrested in Northwest Georgia also Wanted on Outstanding Warrants in Alabama
Two people with active warrants in Alabama were arrested in Summerville this week after they were accused of entering an automobile to commit theft and later stealing a bag of potato chips at a supermarket. Summerville Police say that they received a call and responded to the Circle K gas...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Jan. 30-Feb. 1
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
WDEF
Fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard. It happened just after 1 PM at 4310 6th Avenue. Officers found a 35 year old man had already died from a gunshot wound. Witnesses say a man in dark clothing fled the scene before they...
Woman pronounced dead after found along Franklin County road
A death investigation is underway after a 53-year-old woman was discovered next to the road in Franklin County Thursday morning.
WTVCFOX
2 charged with DCS van carjacking at Marion County gas station
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men face charges after authorities say they carjacked a Department of Children's Services (DCS) van taking a sentenced juvenile headed to west Tennessee at a gas station in Marion County. We also learned from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office that investigators believe one of...
WTVC
'She thought he was going to say good morning:' Chattanooga man accused of stabbing mother
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man stabbed his own mother in the chest 2 days after Christmas, according to Chattanooga Police. Officers arrested 21-year-old Amon A. Grace on Wednesday. A police affidavit we obtained says the woman told investigators she was sitting at her desk at home, working, when...
WDEF
Officer involved shooting today near Sweetwater
SWEETWATER, Tennessee (WDEF) – The TBI will look into an officer-involved shooting this morning in Sweetwater. They say that US Marshals and Monroe County deputies were serving a warrant at a home on Hiwassee Road. The officers say they encountered the man they were looking forward and negotiating his...
WDEF
Chattanooga PD to Crack Down on Speeding
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga PD announced they would be cracking down on speeding around the Northshore area. Glenn Scruggs, Assistant Chief of Neighborhood Policing, said there would be a larger police presence there due to an increase of speeding complaints and racing in the area. “Since the first...
WTVC
Chattanooga police looking for suspect in homicide shooting Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they are looking for a suspect in a homicide shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon. When police arrived on scene, CPD says the victim was found dead. CPD says the suspect, a Black man in dark clothing, fled the scene before officers arrived. Chattanooga...
Person taken to hospital after shooting involving US Marshals in Monroe County
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. A person has been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
WTVC
McMinn County man indicted for soliciting a minor, court records show
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — A McMinn County man has been indicted for soliciting a minor, court records show. Records show Thomas Hunter Peterson was soliciting a minor from July 2021 up until February of this year. Peterson was indicted on 1 count of solicitation of a minor to commit...
mymix1041.com
HCSO investigates double shooting in Ooltewah
From Local 3 News: The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting in Ooltewah on Monday. It happened at a home in the 6400 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road shortly after 4:00pm. Sheriff Austin Garrett says the two people who were shot have been taken to a hospital...
WDEF
GBI investigates officer involved shooting in Calhoun
CALHOUN, Ga. (WDEF) — The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting that took place on Thursday. Calhoun police shot a man who broke into a local business and was armed. GBI says the man was pronounced dead at the hospital. Around 2 a.m., police noticed a vehicle was...
