For couples who want to spend a whimsical weekend together, The Resort at Port Ludlow offers a charming stay that will check all the boxes for a perfect romantic getaway. Located on the shores of the Salish Sea, this boutique inn at Ludlow Bay provides beauty and relaxation, fine dining and plenty of activities that will inspire a connection with the one you love. Located just 25 minutes south of Port Townsend, close to the Hood Canal Bridge, experience the many offerings of the Olympic Peninsula from one central location. Discover the possibilities and create lasting memories with a unique local vacation designed for you and your sweetheart.

PORT LUDLOW, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO