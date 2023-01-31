ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

SouthSoundTalk

Plan a Romantic Getaway at Port Ludlow Resort on The Salish Sea

For couples who want to spend a whimsical weekend together, The Resort at Port Ludlow offers a charming stay that will check all the boxes for a perfect romantic getaway. Located on the shores of the Salish Sea, this boutique inn at Ludlow Bay provides beauty and relaxation, fine dining and plenty of activities that will inspire a connection with the one you love. Located just 25 minutes south of Port Townsend, close to the Hood Canal Bridge, experience the many offerings of the Olympic Peninsula from one central location. Discover the possibilities and create lasting memories with a unique local vacation designed for you and your sweetheart.
PORT LUDLOW, WA
KING 5

Bremerton company to build 8 boats for Ukraine

BREMERTON, Wash. — Bremerton-based SAFE Boats is under contract to send eight boats to Ukraine over the next few years to help strengthen the country's naval capabilities. The boat, called the Mark VI, is 85 feet long, can reach speeds beyond 40 knots and has a range in excess of 600 nautical miles.
BREMERTON, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home

Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
KENT, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

Lower Columbia Nontribal Gillnet Ban Bill Heard In Oly Committee

A bill to ban nontribal commercial gillnetting on the Lower Columbia as early as January 2025 attracted quite a bit of comment during a public hearing before a legislative committee in Olympia this afternoon. Over an hour and a half, Washington state lawmakers heard from dozens of people and organizations,...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

Opposition continues as WA BAC limit bill awaits decision

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A controversial bill is under consideration in Olympia right now. If passed, it would make Washington the second state, along with Utah, to drop the legal blood alcohol limit from 0.08 percent to 0.05 percent. A local survivor of a DUI crash in North Spokane in...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Bill under consideration would increase tax on high-potency cannabis in Washington

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - A new state House bill under consideration in Olympia would significantly increase the tax on marijuana products, depending on the concentrations of THC. The creators of HB 1641 say they are attempting to address the public health challenges of high-potency cannabis. The bill's summary states that the cannabis excise tax would be restructured into three tax rates based on product type and THC concentration.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING-5

Suspect in Renton, SeaTac shootings remains jailed after murder charge filed

RENTON, Wash. — A man accused of shooting three people and killing one in King County last month pleaded not guilty to upgraded charges Wednesday. Mamadou Aliou Diallo, 32, remains jailed on $3 million bail. He has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder, all of which have firearm enhancements.
RENTON, WA

