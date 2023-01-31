Read full article on original website
Stabicraft of New Zealand is building 100 boats at the Port of PA this year
PORT ANGELES – When the Seattle Boat Show gets under way this Friday, among the many products featured will be aluminum boats built right here in Port Angeles by the New Zealand company Stabicraft. For the past year or so, the 36-year-old company has been quietly establishing its first...
State Rep: ‘None of these locations are suitable’ for a future airport
Washington state elected officials have narrowed the location of a new two-runway airport to three rural areas in either Pierce or Thurston County, sparking intense opposition from locals, including a rally of approximately 100 residents at the Olympia Capitol Building last week pleading for new location proposals. According to Jason...
Huskies Still Over Scholarship Limit After Welcoming SEC Running Back
Dillon Johnson joins UW roster after three seasons at Mississippi State.
Plan a Romantic Getaway at Port Ludlow Resort on The Salish Sea
For couples who want to spend a whimsical weekend together, The Resort at Port Ludlow offers a charming stay that will check all the boxes for a perfect romantic getaway. Located on the shores of the Salish Sea, this boutique inn at Ludlow Bay provides beauty and relaxation, fine dining and plenty of activities that will inspire a connection with the one you love. Located just 25 minutes south of Port Townsend, close to the Hood Canal Bridge, experience the many offerings of the Olympic Peninsula from one central location. Discover the possibilities and create lasting memories with a unique local vacation designed for you and your sweetheart.
Bremerton company to build 8 boats for Ukraine
BREMERTON, Wash. — Bremerton-based SAFE Boats is under contract to send eight boats to Ukraine over the next few years to help strengthen the country's naval capabilities. The boat, called the Mark VI, is 85 feet long, can reach speeds beyond 40 knots and has a range in excess of 600 nautical miles.
Everett man who stole SPD rifle during downtown Seattle protest sentenced to 16 months in prison
The man later sold the gun online via social media. Police were able to seize the gun before it could be used in a crime.
Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home
Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
Lower Columbia Nontribal Gillnet Ban Bill Heard In Oly Committee
A bill to ban nontribal commercial gillnetting on the Lower Columbia as early as January 2025 attracted quite a bit of comment during a public hearing before a legislative committee in Olympia this afternoon. Over an hour and a half, Washington state lawmakers heard from dozens of people and organizations,...
Surge of federal funding targets 'alarming trend' on Washington state roads
Washington's roadways are the target of fresh federal funding, following a rise in unsafe driving and traffic fatalities in the state. “There were 745 fatalities on roads in the state of Washington in 2022, the most in more than 30 years,” U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell said in a statement. “We must reverse this alarming trend."
Opposition continues as WA BAC limit bill awaits decision
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A controversial bill is under consideration in Olympia right now. If passed, it would make Washington the second state, along with Utah, to drop the legal blood alcohol limit from 0.08 percent to 0.05 percent. A local survivor of a DUI crash in North Spokane in...
'We're tired': 116-year-old Seattle business to close shop over encampment safety concerns
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A business in Seattle's SODO neighborhood has survived everything from world wars to the Great Depression and even multiple pandemics, but says it can't continue to stay open anymore due to the homeless crisis downtown. Thea Sand, the fifth-generation owner of Emmanuel's Rug and Upholstery Cleaners...
National signing day 2023: Where Washington high school football seniors have signed (live updates)
National Signing Day 2023 has arrived. Plenty of the state's top recruits signed their national letters of intent during the early signing period in December. Here is a running list of athletes making their final decisions Wednesday. SBLive will keep this page updated with all of the football ...
I'm a Seattle native and 'equity' is destroying my once beautiful, thriving city
Seattle is obsessed with "equity," the centerpiece of diversity, equity, and inclusion. As a result, the once lovely and livable Emerald City has lost its shine.
Bill under consideration would increase tax on high-potency cannabis in Washington
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - A new state House bill under consideration in Olympia would significantly increase the tax on marijuana products, depending on the concentrations of THC. The creators of HB 1641 say they are attempting to address the public health challenges of high-potency cannabis. The bill's summary states that the cannabis excise tax would be restructured into three tax rates based on product type and THC concentration.
Austin Mack, nation's No. 7 quarterback in 2024, commits to Washington Huskies
The Washington Huskies have shown dramatic improvement under Kalen DeBoer and that showed up in the 2023 recruiting class ranking with a top-30 national recruiting class. But there was still room for improvement, as the Huskies failed to sign a signed top-200 prospect in 2023. It appears that won't ...
Suspect in Renton, SeaTac shootings remains jailed after murder charge filed
RENTON, Wash. — A man accused of shooting three people and killing one in King County last month pleaded not guilty to upgraded charges Wednesday. Mamadou Aliou Diallo, 32, remains jailed on $3 million bail. He has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder, all of which have firearm enhancements.
BREAKING: SWAT teams surround Seattle home after intruder locks homeowners out
Some Seattle homeowners found themselves locked out after an intruder slipped inside while they were outside checking on some raccoons. A standoff with police ensued.
Former King County drainage district commissioner sentenced in scheme to steal taxpayer money
ENUMCLAW, Wash. — A former elected commissioner of King County Drainage District No. 5 found guilty of stealing district taxpayer money was sentenced Friday. Allan “Benny” Thomas, 70, received a sentence of 2.5 years in federal prison and three years of supervised release. Thomas and his wife...
Man who hid kilos of drugs in Arlington, laundered $1M through casinos sentenced
SEATTLE — The leader of a prolific drug trafficking ring was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 15 years in prison. In June 2022, Cesar Valdez-Sanudo, 36, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute controlled substances and commit money laundering. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said Valdez-Sanudo buried...
