FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Buffalo Bills Have a Brand New Coach on Staff
The Buffalo Bills have scouts and front office personnel at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, as they try to evaluate the senior players who will be entering the NFL Draft this year. The NFL Scouting Combine will take place at the end of February and then free agency starts...
Beloved Bills Coach Interviewing With Another Team on Wednesday
The Buffalo Bills staff is focused on the Senior Bowl this week and the NFL Scouting Combine at the end of February. Free agency will begin in March and then the NFL Draft in late April. The Bills don't appear to be having too many coaching changes. Offensive coordinator Ken...
This Buffalo Bill Claims To Have The “Best Legs” In The NFL
We've heard of athletes bragging about all kinds of physical attributes. But this one might be a first from one of our own Buffalo Bills. How many times have you heard an athlete say they were the biggest, or the fastest. Maybe they brag that they have the "biggest arm" because they can throw the ball the furthest. Or a wide receiver says they have the "best hands" because they can catch everything that comes their way.
One Reason This Bills Fan Didn’t Want Tom Brady To Retire
It's the news that so many fans of the NFL were waiting to hear. Tom Brady is retiring. It's really happening this time. And as a Bills fan, I couldn't be more disappointed. Wait...what? You're disappointed because Tom Brady is retiring?. Isn't this the guy that owned your favorite franchise?...
Tom Brady Gives Love to Bills QB Josh Allen on Retirement Day
On Wednesday, the 45-year-old future Hall of Fame quarterback announced his retirement from professional football. It comes exactly one year to the day of when his first retirement was announcement. Brady holds the top spot on nearly every major statistical category for NFL quarterbacks, including seven Super Bowl victories and...
Huge Recognition For Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs from NFL Players
The NFL will be having their Pro Bowl festivities this weekend, which kicks off today from Las Vegas. Just to clarify, there is no Pro Bowl game anymore, that was done away with in 2022. Instead, there will be fun games and activities which will take place, including a flag football game on Thursday.
