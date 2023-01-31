ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood

In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
How Much Social Security Will You Get If You Make $100,000 Per Year in 2023?

Many Americans don't have a good idea of...
2 Warren Buffett Stocks Down 48% and 74% to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

Amazon is a leader in e-commerce and cloud computing and is taking market share in digital advertising. PayPal dominates the online payment-processing space, and its partnership with Apple could help extend that success to brick-and-mortar stores.
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023

The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them.
Here's Why Snap's Revenue Is Taking a Hit

After posting almost no top-line growth in the fourth quarter of 2022, Snap's revenue is declining year to date. Heated competition from TikTok and Meta are major challenges for Snap. Snap's recent top-line weakness is revealing vulnerability in the business.
Here's What Happens When You Leave a Lot of Money in Your Savings Account

Even when interest rates are high, you...
Legendary ‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry issues an ominous warning after the latest stock market rally: ‘Sell.’

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on January 19, 2023 in New York City. After a dismal 2022, the stock market has had a red-hot start to the year, with the S&P 500 soaring over 6% in January and tech stocks having their best month since 2001. But Michael Burry, the hedge fund manager best known for predicting and profiting from the collapse of the housing market in 2007 and 2008, is predicting a dark turn.
1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Advanced Micro Devices stock was crushed in 2022, but its full-year financial results should spark optimism. While its consumer segments struggled, AMD's data center revenue soared, and its acquisition of Xilinx is already paying off. AMD stock trades at a very attractive valuation right now, and it has substantial long-term...
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Many stocks are valued at cheap price-to-free cash flow valuations. The outdated (but now improved) economic outlook is driving much of these stocks' sentiments. Currency effects can drastically affect results for foreign-based companies.
Crypto 'Fear and Greed' Index Successfully Predicts 3 Market Reversals

