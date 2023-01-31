ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

eastgreenwichnews.com

This Senior Project Judge Was Blown Away

Above: From left, EGHS Ceramics Teacher Stacey Munzert, Supt. Brian Ricca, TCM Caryn Corenthal, Lead Judge Frank Lennox – Panel #22, minus Stephen Susi, the photographer. Imagine for a second being a high school senior. Now imagine being a high school senior and presenting an important project in front of a panel of judges. Ok, now imagine that panel consisting of the school superintendent, a town councilor, two teachers, and a representative from East Greenwich News (me). That was us, Panel #22. Supt. Brian Ricca, Town Councilor Caryn Corenthal, ceramics teacher Stacey Munzert, and our lead judge, Frank Lennox … and me. We had what some would say was a “stacked” panel and I will admit, I was slightly anxious for the students who’d be presenting to us.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
independentri.com

Narragansett Council interviews two candidates for vacant planning board position

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett Town Council interviewed two candidates for an expiring term position on the town’s planning board in a work session on Monday. The council opened its meeting by interviewing Robin Plaziak, who has experience serving on the board dating back to October 2015. Plaziak, in 2016, left the board when her family moved to the west coast. She later returned to the area and was re-appointed to the board in November 2017, through a 3-2 vote.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

Providence expands homeless shelter capacity ahead of bitter cold

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Providence is expanding homeless shelter capacity ahead of the bitter cold. Mayor Brett Smiley said Crossroads Rhode Island, Providence Rescue Mission, and Emmanuel House will expand capacity Friday morning. That’s in addition to expanded capacity at the Cranston Street Armory. Smiley...
PROVIDENCE, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Blizzard of ’78: Memories & Reflections, Part 1

Above: Main Street looking south, with the Elms building (Besos today) in the distance, from the Rhode Island Pendulum. Scanned by Terry Romano, courtesy of the EGHPS. We asked readers for their stories about the Blizzard of 1978 – when Providence got a record 27.6 inches of snow between Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7 – and readers came through! We start with this one from Laura Sullivan, who provides a glimpse of the storm from someone who had to work through it, providing essential coffee and donuts (of course) to first responders, bus riders and others who just happened by. We will be posting more remembrances in coming days. Thanks to all who wrote in!
PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

Two Startling Entries Make the Most Endangered Properties List

The Providence Preservation Society today unveiled its 2023 Most Endangered Properties list, which contains several publicly owned structures, including the entire Providence Public School District and the city’s infrastructure. “Historic preservation is not simply about the maintenance and restoration of old architecture,” says Brent Runyon, executive director of the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

BOOK DONATIONS WELCOME

The Friends of the East Providence Public Library are now accepting books for their Spring Book Sale April 27 to 30, 2023. Hardcover and softcover books in gently used and resalable condition are wanted. Books should have bindings intact and be free of writing, highlighting, tears, water stains or mold...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Pawtucket opens new warming center in preparation for arctic blast

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A former furniture store in Pawtucket is being flipped to a warming shelter to help the homeless avoid the freezing cold. Paula McFarland, executive director of the Pawtucket Housing Authority, said those in need can stop by to rest and get the resources they need.
PAWTUCKET, RI
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Westerly, Bishop Hendricken scholar-athletes

(WJAR) — Tyler Rafferty of Westerly High School and Joseph Church of Bishop Hendricken were named scholar-athletes in Tuesday night's "High School Hoops," game. Rafferty is the captain of the basketball team but also plays soccer, football and lacrosse. He is sixth in his class with a 4.62 GPA...
WESTERLY, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island Hospital's wake-up stroke protocol saves lives

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — "About 15 to 20% of people who come in with stroke symptoms, they actually wake up with their symptoms," said Dr. Shadi Yaghi, co-director of the comprehensive stroke center at Rhode Island Hospital, the only one in Rhode Island. Andrea Viveiros was one of them.
PROVIDENCE, RI

