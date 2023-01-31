Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
Related
eastgreenwichnews.com
This Senior Project Judge Was Blown Away
Above: From left, EGHS Ceramics Teacher Stacey Munzert, Supt. Brian Ricca, TCM Caryn Corenthal, Lead Judge Frank Lennox – Panel #22, minus Stephen Susi, the photographer. Imagine for a second being a high school senior. Now imagine being a high school senior and presenting an important project in front of a panel of judges. Ok, now imagine that panel consisting of the school superintendent, a town councilor, two teachers, and a representative from East Greenwich News (me). That was us, Panel #22. Supt. Brian Ricca, Town Councilor Caryn Corenthal, ceramics teacher Stacey Munzert, and our lead judge, Frank Lennox … and me. We had what some would say was a “stacked” panel and I will admit, I was slightly anxious for the students who’d be presenting to us.
RI DEM to conduct 4 controlled fires in forest areas
DEM is planning prescribed burns in Jamestown's Dutch Island, Coventry's Nicholas Farm Management Area, Exeter's Pratt Farm-Arcadia Management Area, and Portsmouth's Prudence Island.
independentri.com
Narragansett Council interviews two candidates for vacant planning board position
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett Town Council interviewed two candidates for an expiring term position on the town’s planning board in a work session on Monday. The council opened its meeting by interviewing Robin Plaziak, who has experience serving on the board dating back to October 2015. Plaziak, in 2016, left the board when her family moved to the west coast. She later returned to the area and was re-appointed to the board in November 2017, through a 3-2 vote.
‘They have no clue’: RI housing crisis pits state and local leaders against each other
No new House legislation has been proposed yet, but towns are already lining up in opposition to proposals to override local control.
ABC6.com
Providence Public School District closed tomorrow due to extreme weather
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Due to the expected extreme cold and wind chill, the Providence Public School District will be closed Friday. The school district announced the closing in a tweet Thursday. All before and after school programs for Friday were also canceled. Additionally, Saturday school is canceled.
Providence schools closed Friday due to bitter cold
Providence Public Schools will be closed Friday as the state braces for record-breaking cold, 12 News has learned.
Valley Breeze
Plan: Three elementary schools will remain standing as new ones built
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Three new elementary schools in North Providence are expected to be completed by September of 2026, according to the town’s pending stage 2 application to the state. Philip Conte, of StudioJAED, said the application is due Feb. 15, and it includes designs, geotechnical work, cost...
ABC6.com
Providence expands homeless shelter capacity ahead of bitter cold
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Providence is expanding homeless shelter capacity ahead of the bitter cold. Mayor Brett Smiley said Crossroads Rhode Island, Providence Rescue Mission, and Emmanuel House will expand capacity Friday morning. That’s in addition to expanded capacity at the Cranston Street Armory. Smiley...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Blizzard of ’78: Memories & Reflections, Part 1
Above: Main Street looking south, with the Elms building (Besos today) in the distance, from the Rhode Island Pendulum. Scanned by Terry Romano, courtesy of the EGHPS. We asked readers for their stories about the Blizzard of 1978 – when Providence got a record 27.6 inches of snow between Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7 – and readers came through! We start with this one from Laura Sullivan, who provides a glimpse of the storm from someone who had to work through it, providing essential coffee and donuts (of course) to first responders, bus riders and others who just happened by. We will be posting more remembrances in coming days. Thanks to all who wrote in!
Turnto10.com
Biden administration awards Rhode island $32 million in road improvement grants
(WJAR) — The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it will award Rhode Island $32 million in grant money to improve roads in Providence. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of its Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program (SS4A). $27 million of...
ABC6.com
With arctic blast nearing Southern New England, more warming centers open
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With the arctic blast nearing Southern New England, more warming centers are opening. The Dioceses of Providence opened Emmanuel House Homeless Shelter as a warming center in the capital city. Emmanuel House is a ministry of the Diocese of Providence funded by the Catholic Charity...
rimonthly.com
Two Startling Entries Make the Most Endangered Properties List
The Providence Preservation Society today unveiled its 2023 Most Endangered Properties list, which contains several publicly owned structures, including the entire Providence Public School District and the city’s infrastructure. “Historic preservation is not simply about the maintenance and restoration of old architecture,” says Brent Runyon, executive director of the...
mybackyardnews.com
BOOK DONATIONS WELCOME
The Friends of the East Providence Public Library are now accepting books for their Spring Book Sale April 27 to 30, 2023. Hardcover and softcover books in gently used and resalable condition are wanted. Books should have bindings intact and be free of writing, highlighting, tears, water stains or mold...
ABC6.com
Pawtucket opens new warming center in preparation for arctic blast
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A former furniture store in Pawtucket is being flipped to a warming shelter to help the homeless avoid the freezing cold. Paula McFarland, executive director of the Pawtucket Housing Authority, said those in need can stop by to rest and get the resources they need.
Turnto10.com
Some schools announce closures as Southern New England braces for cold snap
(WJAR) — Southern New England is bracing for an arctic blast of below-zero temperatures and wind chills of minus 30 degrees Friday night into Saturday. Residents are encouraged to dress in layers, bring pets indoors overnight and take shelter during peak cold times. Several schools across Rhode Island announced...
Turnto10.com
Former Tiverton High School student gets into building with help from another student
TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Tiverton police said Thursday that they arrested a 16-year-old boy who had help sneaking into the high school and later caused a disturbance at the police station. Police said the teenager, described as a former student of Tiverton High School, told them he wanted to...
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
Turnto10.com
Westerly, Bishop Hendricken scholar-athletes
(WJAR) — Tyler Rafferty of Westerly High School and Joseph Church of Bishop Hendricken were named scholar-athletes in Tuesday night's "High School Hoops," game. Rafferty is the captain of the basketball team but also plays soccer, football and lacrosse. He is sixth in his class with a 4.62 GPA...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island Hospital's wake-up stroke protocol saves lives
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — "About 15 to 20% of people who come in with stroke symptoms, they actually wake up with their symptoms," said Dr. Shadi Yaghi, co-director of the comprehensive stroke center at Rhode Island Hospital, the only one in Rhode Island. Andrea Viveiros was one of them.
New England has 5 of the most romantic restaurants in America, according to OpenTable
They are in Rhode Island and Connecticut. Five New England restaurants are serving up romance in a big way, according to OpenTable. The online restaurant reservation company recently released a list of the 100 most romantic restaurants in America and included five in New England:. Ballo Italian at Mohegan Sun...
Comments / 0