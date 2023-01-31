ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Ithaca woman charged with grand larceny after traffic stop

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca woman is facing several charges after an early morning traffic stop. Ithaca Police Officers pulled a vehicle over near the intersection of North Aurora Street and East Court Street for traffic violations at approximately 2:27 a.m. Thursday. Authorities say 32-year-old Amanda Linderberry falsely identified herself and was later found to have a suspended driver’s license.
Dryden man pulled over with license plates registered to 2021 stolen car

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A court date looms for a Dryden man. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled a 2012 Subaru over at approximately 2:44 a.m. on January 30th for improper plates. The plates turned out to be registered to an unrelated vehicle that was reported stolen in 2021. The driver, 50-year-old Michael Girton, was also driving on with a suspended NYS license.
Tioga County looks to hire probation officers

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities in Tioga County are dealing with staffing shortages. The county currently has two open probation officer positions. One officer reportedly resigned last month – unexpectedly. The Probation Department is considering purchasing iPads for employees to help with case notes and other tasks. If...
Ithaca man accused of lying about ID, resisting arrest

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is behind bars after allegedly lying to police about his identity. Police say they stopped 36-year-old Brian Borders early Sunday morning near the intersection of State Street and Plain Street. Officers say Borders, who was riding a bicycle, violated traffic law. When...
