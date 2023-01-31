Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights officials identify driver accused in deadly hit-skip
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights officials said a 66-year-old man is dead after being injured in a hit-skip crash. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as David Eisler of Cleveland Heights. According to city officials, a 55-year-old man fled the scene after hitting Eisler as...
Two dead with gunshot wounds on Cleveland’s south side
Homicide detectives are now investigating.
Mack Court mass shooting: New Cleveland police video appears to show suspect confess
"I got a call from two cousins. My son murdered them all. I don't know," said the suspect's mother when she got to the scene.
What police found in home of teen charged in robbery
A 14-year-old boy is charged in connection with a stolen cell phone during an arranged meeting from Facebook Marketplace. Two AK-47-style rifles were also reportedly found during the arrest.
2 dead following shooting at apartment complex in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood
CLEVELAND — Two people are dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in Cleveland's OId Brooklyn neighborhood, according to police. Officials say the two victims were found Friday evening at the Crestview Estates on Crestline Avenue. Their names have not been released at this time. Homicide detectives are...
cleveland19.com
2 people killed at Old Brooklyn apartment building
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were shot and killed at an Old Brooklyn apartment building in Cleveland Friday. A call for shots fired at 1400 Crestline Avenue came to police around 5:50 pm. When officers arrived they found the victims in a hallway of the building. Both were pronounced...
cleveland19.com
Police: 31-year-old man arrested in connection to Akron shooting
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to a Wednesday night shooting. Akron police Lt. Michael Miller said the Feb. 1 incident, which occurred at around 8:25 p.m. in the 100 block of Bittman Street, hospitalized a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
cleveland19.com
Suspect strikes Akron home with gunfire after shooting at man, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a suspect who shot at a 22-year-old man and struck an occupied home with gunfire during a shooting, according to a news release. Police say a 22-year-old man reported that an unknown suspect shot at him while exiting a residence in...
Suspect in Shaker Heights woman’s murder indicted
A Cleveland man has been indicted on several charges, including aggravated murder and abuse of a corpse, after police say he killed a Shaker Heights woman.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man found guilty in 2 shootings, 1 deadly, sentenced on Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Harold Williams was found guilty on all charges in connection with a murder outside a pizza on Cleveland’s West Side, and a gas station shooting and was sentenced on Friday. Judge Emily Hagan sentenced Williams to life in prison with the possibility of parole in...
cleveland19.com
Police: Duo wanted for stealing safe, shotgun from home in Cleveland’s Stockyard neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the duo responsible for stealing a safe and a shotgun from a home in Cleveland on Tuesday. The duo climbed into a bathroom window of the home, located in the 3400 block of West 49th Street, on Jan. 31, according to a department Facebook post.
cleveland19.com
Cigarette theft suspects break into Cleveland business, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of cigarette thieves broke into a business on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. The suspects broke into the business at West 56th Street and Clark Avenue at 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 25, according to...
WKYC
Cleveland man arrested in Florida, charged with murder after woman found dead in Shaker Heights
Police have not indicated how Maria Valenzuela died, but said the incident was 'not a random attack.' 24-year-old Christian Warner is currently in custody.
Trio faces 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to two carjackings, attempted carjacking in two-hour span in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Three men admitted Friday to carrying out two carjackings-- including one of a rabbi-- and an attempted carjacking in Northeast Ohio in a two-hour span. Donteze Congress and Thomas D. Williams, both 18 of Maple Heights, and Kenneth Franklin, 19, of Akron, all pleaded guilty during a virtual hearings in front of U.S. District Judge James Gwin to multiple counts of carjacking, aiding and abetting a violence crime and possessing a gun during a violent crime.
cleveland19.com
Man charged in connection to murder of woman found in Shaker Heights apartment
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The 24-year-old man arrested in Florida in connection to the murder of a woman found in a Shaker Heights apartment building received new charges on Friday. Officers arrived at the building in the 3500 block of Tolland Road early Tuesday night when they discovered the...
cleveland19.com
2 guitars stolen out of car on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for the suspect(s) who broke into a car and stole two guitars, and need the community’s help finding them. The theft happened on West 24th Street and the Superior Viaduct on Jan. 23, according to police. Take a close look at...
42-year-old man arrested in Lorain for violent crimes
LORAIN, Ohio — A 42-year-old man was arrested in Lorain on Thursday morning by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Randy Palos was taken into custody...
cleveland19.com
Suspect breaks into Cleveland apartment building, steals packages, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into an apartment building and stole several packages is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The crime happened in the area of West 105th Street and Lake Avenue on Jan. 23, according to police. Take a...
Fight breaks out when delivery man asks package recipient for identification: University Heights Police Blotter
At 4:50 p.m. Jan. 26, it was reported that a man, 29, had delivered a package to a Traymore Road home and needed proof of identity from the resident. Legal identification was not shown and a physical altercation ensued. The delivery man did not sustain an injury, but his glasses...
Police looking to ID persons of interest in felonious shooting outside of Cleveland bar
The incident took place outside of Caribbean Vybz Bar & Grille located at 7114 St. Clair Ave. at approximately 1 a.m. on January 14. Anybody with information regarding the two persons of interest pictured below is asked to contact Fifth District investigators at 216-623-5518.
WKYC
