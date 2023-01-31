ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

2 people killed at Old Brooklyn apartment building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were shot and killed at an Old Brooklyn apartment building in Cleveland Friday. A call for shots fired at 1400 Crestline Avenue came to police around 5:50 pm. When officers arrived they found the victims in a hallway of the building. Both were pronounced...
Police: 31-year-old man arrested in connection to Akron shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to a Wednesday night shooting. Akron police Lt. Michael Miller said the Feb. 1 incident, which occurred at around 8:25 p.m. in the 100 block of Bittman Street, hospitalized a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Cigarette theft suspects break into Cleveland business, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of cigarette thieves broke into a business on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. The suspects broke into the business at West 56th Street and Clark Avenue at 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 25, according to...
Trio faces 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to two carjackings, attempted carjacking in two-hour span in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio— Three men admitted Friday to carrying out two carjackings-- including one of a rabbi-- and an attempted carjacking in Northeast Ohio in a two-hour span. Donteze Congress and Thomas D. Williams, both 18 of Maple Heights, and Kenneth Franklin, 19, of Akron, all pleaded guilty during a virtual hearings in front of U.S. District Judge James Gwin to multiple counts of carjacking, aiding and abetting a violence crime and possessing a gun during a violent crime.
2 guitars stolen out of car on Cleveland’s West Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for the suspect(s) who broke into a car and stole two guitars, and need the community’s help finding them. The theft happened on West 24th Street and the Superior Viaduct on Jan. 23, according to police. Take a close look at...
42-year-old man arrested in Lorain for violent crimes

LORAIN, Ohio — A 42-year-old man was arrested in Lorain on Thursday morning by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Randy Palos was taken into custody...
