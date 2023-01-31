Jacksonville Taco & Margarita Festival returns in April

Tacos, tequila shots and live music --- sign us up.

The 3rd annual Jacksonville Taco & Margarita Festival will return to TIAA Bank Field and Daily’s Place in April!

WHEN + WHERE : Saturday, April 22 | 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More than 40 local restaurants and food trucks will serve up all kinds of taco creations, and there will be bars and beverage stations serving margaritas, tequila shots, beer, water, soda and more. Organizers say the family-friendly event will also feature a live DJ and bands.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by clicking here .

