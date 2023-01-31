Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
Related
967thevine.com
Ithaca woman charged with grand larceny after traffic stop
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca woman is facing several charges after an early morning traffic stop. Ithaca Police Officers pulled a vehicle over near the intersection of North Aurora Street and East Court Street for traffic violations at approximately 2:27 a.m. Thursday. Authorities say 32-year-old Amanda Linderberry falsely identified herself and was later found to have a suspended driver’s license.
Cortland man charged with Grand Larceny
On January 30th, the Cortland Police Department arrested a man and charged him with numerous felonies.
wxhc.com
Ithaca Man Lies to Police; Flees and Fights Officers
On Sunday, January 29th, around 4 in the morning an Ithaca Police Officer observed a bicyclist violate traffic laws near the intersection of State Street and Plain Street in the City of Ithaca. IPD conducted a traffic stop on the bicyclist. While interviewing the cyclist, officers suspected the cyclist gave...
967thevine.com
Ithaca man convicted of assault, burglary in Lansing home invasion
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is convicted for a home invasion attempted robbery. Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced 39-year-old Clifton Bibbins was found guilty by a jury in Tompkins County Court Tuesday. The trial began January 20th on a five-count indictment stemming from an incident that occurred in Lansing on October 14, 2021. Bibbins pistol whipped and shot a victim in the foot while invading their residence in an attempt to rob them.
967thevine.com
Ithaca’s police union president unhappy with labor talks
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The head of Ithaca’s police union is calling on city officials to improve labor negotiations. Ithaca Police Benevolent Association President Tom Condzella believes a new long-term deal is necessary. He says officers want fair treatment and better pay. Condzella says Mayor Laura Lewis and...
967thevine.com
Groton increases dog license fees
GROTON, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tompkins County town is raising dog fees. Groton has increased its dog license fees by $4. The town clerk tells WHCU the price has not went up since 2012. The money helps support pet control services. Elsewhere in the region, there’s a new spot...
967thevine.com
New mechanics, drivers fueling optimism at TCAT
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT has some new staff members. General Manager Scot Vanderpool tells WHCU the transit company is seeing progress in the new year. The new mechanics started working on Monday. Since mid-October, TCAT has been cutting service week to week because they’ve been short on drivers...
967thevine.com
Officials urge residents to prepare for frigid temperatures in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials urging caution ahead of dangerously low temperatures and wind chills in Tompkins County. “This will be by far the coldest air we’ve experienced this winter, with confidence fairly high of seeing wind chills of -15 to -20 degrees for Tompkins County Friday night,” said Mark Pellerito, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service Office in Binghamton.
967thevine.com
Ithaca Common Council to select new alderperson tonight
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Common Council aims to appoint a new alderperson. Officials recently interviewed eight candidates for the position, which would represent the 5th ward. The term would expire at the end of this year. Common Council looks to make its selection tonight. Elsewhere in Ithaca,...
967thevine.com
Homer opens ice skating rink
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s a new spot to ice skate in Homer. The rink is now open at the Village Green. Officials tell WHCU it’s open until 11 PM each night. Skating is free – but no rentals are currently available. In other Cortland County...
Comments / 0