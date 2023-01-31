Read full article on original website
kilrradio.com
Martin County Pheasants Forever Partnering with Truman FFA to Raise Pheasants
(Truman, MN)--The Martin County chapter of Pheasants Forever has partnered with Truman Public School’s FFA chapter and agriculture department to have students raise approximately 150 pheasants for the organization. The initiative is spearheaded by Tiffany Gamache, Truman’s FFA advisor and high school agriculture teacher as well as Thea Nutt,...
kilrradio.com
Kossuth, Hancock County Extension Offices Offering Ag Connect
(Wesley)--The ISU Extension and Outreach Offices in Kossuth and Hancock counties are joining together to offer Ag Connect on Thursday, February 23rd at the Wesley Community Center located at 105 2nd Street South in Wesley. Hancock County Extension Director Kristy Brunsvold says check-in will begin at 9:00 a.m. with the event starting at 9:30.
kilrradio.com
Emmet County Residents Opposed to CO2 Pipelines to Spend Day at State Capital
(Estherville)--A group of Emmet County residents opposed to the proposed CO2 pipelines plan to travel to the State Capitol on Wednesday, February 8th to meet with lawmakers about the issue. One of them is Holle Smith of Estherville. She says anyone who is concerned about the pipelines is encouraged to attend.
kilrradio.com
Spencer Woman Arrested on Felony Charge
(Spencer)– A Spencer woman has been arrested on a warrant charging her with fraudulent practices, a class C felony. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Mary Korte was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. Korte was booked into the Clay County Jail then released after posting $10,000 bond.
