ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin County, MT

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Tester stops in Bozeman to highlight efforts to reduce health care costs

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Health care costs for Montana seniors continues to be a problem. Bozeman Heath and U.S. Sen. Jon Tester explained how health care costs and prescription drugs have skyrocketed. Tester explained how the Inflation Reduction Act will help Montanans and seniors live comfortably financially and plan for...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

3 Montana schools nominated for National Blue Ribbon School award

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Office of Public Instruction announced three Montana public schools are nominated for the U.S. Department of Education's National Blue Ribbon School award. The National Blue Ribbon School award is presented to schools that show overall academic excellence and working to improve student success on a...
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns

What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Gallatin Co. Search and Rescue locates lost snowmobilers

MISSOULA, Mont. — Two lost snowmobilers were found safe after becoming separated south of Big Sky Thursday evening. The Gallatin County Dispatch Center received a Garmin Device Activation at 6:54 p.m. that requested help for two snowmobilers who had split apart. The Garmin device notified the law enforcement officials the snowmobilers were in the Slide Creek area off Taylor Fork Road.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
XL Country 100.7

Massive Opportunity, Popular Small Town BBQ Spot Up For Sale

Have you ever wanted to own your own restaurant with a built-in clientele and a fantastic reputation? Here's your opportunity. When people think of Montana, delicious BBQ doesn't often come to mind. You'd be surprised to learn that many fantastic BBQ spots can be found throughout Montana. Whether you are in the mood for pulled pork, ribs, or whatever your heart desires, there are BBQ joints that will be perfect for you.
MONTANA STATE
newscenter1.tv

4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles portions of Montana

BOZEMAN, MT – a 4.1 magnitude earthquake took place about 25 miles east of Bozeman, Montana, just north of interstate 90 around 12:28 PM Monday. The depth is estimated to be about 5 kilometers beneath the surface (3.1 Miles). No damage has been reported, but light shaking was observed...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake

Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

An Early Look At Montana State Football’s 2023 Schedule

No matter what time of year it is, it's never too early to talk about Bobcat football and what the season might have in store for us. Montana State Football had a stellar 2022 season by co-winning the Big Sky Conference and beating its in-state rivals the University of Montana with ESPN's College Gameday being present. The Bobcats sadly fell short to the eventual FCS National Champions South Dakota State in the Semifinals, but the team should hold their heads high.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Skijoring returns to Big Sky this weekend

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Best in the West Showdown will bring skijoring back to Big Sky this weekend. The event runs Saturday and Sunday. A welcome parade will take place Saturday at 4 p.m. in Big Sky Town Center at 4 p.m. It will be lead by the MSU...
BIG SKY, MT
NBCMontana

MSU's new offensive line coach eyes championship

BOZEMAN, Mont. — After spending the past year coaching at his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin, Montana State’s new offensive line coach, Al Johnson, is in Bozeman and ready to go to work. “I’ve started at the last game of the year, and now I’m working my...
BOZEMAN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy