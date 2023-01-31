Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Tester stops in Bozeman to highlight efforts to reduce health care costs
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Health care costs for Montana seniors continues to be a problem. Bozeman Heath and U.S. Sen. Jon Tester explained how health care costs and prescription drugs have skyrocketed. Tester explained how the Inflation Reduction Act will help Montanans and seniors live comfortably financially and plan for...
NBCMontana
3 Montana schools nominated for National Blue Ribbon School award
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Office of Public Instruction announced three Montana public schools are nominated for the U.S. Department of Education's National Blue Ribbon School award. The National Blue Ribbon School award is presented to schools that show overall academic excellence and working to improve student success on a...
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
NBCMontana
Gallatin Co. Search and Rescue locates lost snowmobilers
MISSOULA, Mont. — Two lost snowmobilers were found safe after becoming separated south of Big Sky Thursday evening. The Gallatin County Dispatch Center received a Garmin Device Activation at 6:54 p.m. that requested help for two snowmobilers who had split apart. The Garmin device notified the law enforcement officials the snowmobilers were in the Slide Creek area off Taylor Fork Road.
Travelers get creative to bypass I-90 closure at Livingston
Dozens of crashes were reported before the shutdown, including an overturned tanker carrying asphalt oil.
NBCMontana
Eastbound vehicles back up for miles amid I-90 closure in Livingston
MISSOULA, Mont. — Miles of cars and semitrucks sat stuck on Interstate 90 between Bozeman and Livingston Wednesday. Some of the folks had no idea traffic was going to be a complete standstill. “Nobody was at the last exit telling us to get off or anything. Now they're saying...
Massive Opportunity, Popular Small Town BBQ Spot Up For Sale
Have you ever wanted to own your own restaurant with a built-in clientele and a fantastic reputation? Here's your opportunity. When people think of Montana, delicious BBQ doesn't often come to mind. You'd be surprised to learn that many fantastic BBQ spots can be found throughout Montana. Whether you are in the mood for pulled pork, ribs, or whatever your heart desires, there are BBQ joints that will be perfect for you.
Missoula now Montana’s 2nd busiest airport, Billings falls to 4th
Missoula airport officials say while Bozeman remains the state's busiest airport Missoula, which often held the third spot, moved into the No. 2 position as Billings fell to fourth.
Popular Montana Stretch Of Interstate Closed Because Of Weather.
The last few days have brought rough weather for much of Montana as the roads, highways, and interstates are covered with snow and ice. This, of course, makes traveling difficult, and at times, impossible as those traveling on I-90 through Livingston learned firsthand this morning. The popular stretch of interstate...
newscenter1.tv
4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles portions of Montana
BOZEMAN, MT – a 4.1 magnitude earthquake took place about 25 miles east of Bozeman, Montana, just north of interstate 90 around 12:28 PM Monday. The depth is estimated to be about 5 kilometers beneath the surface (3.1 Miles). No damage has been reported, but light shaking was observed...
People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake
Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
Driver shares his experience in I-90 traffic backup
Interstate 90 was closed Tuesday night from Big Timber to Livingston due to high winds and dangerous road conditions.
An Early Look At Montana State Football’s 2023 Schedule
No matter what time of year it is, it's never too early to talk about Bobcat football and what the season might have in store for us. Montana State Football had a stellar 2022 season by co-winning the Big Sky Conference and beating its in-state rivals the University of Montana with ESPN's College Gameday being present. The Bobcats sadly fell short to the eventual FCS National Champions South Dakota State in the Semifinals, but the team should hold their heads high.
NBCMontana
Skijoring returns to Big Sky this weekend
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Best in the West Showdown will bring skijoring back to Big Sky this weekend. The event runs Saturday and Sunday. A welcome parade will take place Saturday at 4 p.m. in Big Sky Town Center at 4 p.m. It will be lead by the MSU...
NBCMontana
MSU's new offensive line coach eyes championship
BOZEMAN, Mont. — After spending the past year coaching at his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin, Montana State’s new offensive line coach, Al Johnson, is in Bozeman and ready to go to work. “I’ve started at the last game of the year, and now I’m working my...
