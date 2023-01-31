Read full article on original website
How to Celebrate Valentine's Day Without a Valentine
Although the most romantic and love-filled holiday is right around the corner, it's important to know that Feb.14, the middle day of the shortest month of the year, doesn't need to be determined by your current romantic status. With that being said, you can either choose to sulk over the fact that you're single or you can make the best out of Valentine's Day without even having one.
12 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Week
BOARDS AND BEES: Head to the recently opened ode-to-Montreal bar, Le Mont Royal, for a night of “the boards and the bees.” The board game night will offer a wide variety of games in house, but attendees are also encouraged to bring their own. Enjoy drink specials on Barr Hill gins on the upper level of the restaurant. (Le Mont Royal; 8 p.m.; FREE admission)
