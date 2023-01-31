(Okoboji)--The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says a Jeep went through the ice under the Highway 71 bridge in Okoboji on Saturday. Five men pulled the 83 year old driver and his dog from the vehicle. The five were Joe Salmon of Spirit Lake, Corey McConnell of Spirit Lake, Kody Harrelson of Nevada, Cody Chester of Estherville, and Chris Parks of Hawarden.

