Martin County Pheasants Forever Partnering with Truman FFA to Raise Pheasants
(Truman, MN)--The Martin County chapter of Pheasants Forever has partnered with Truman Public School’s FFA chapter and agriculture department to have students raise approximately 150 pheasants for the organization. The initiative is spearheaded by Tiffany Gamache, Truman’s FFA advisor and high school agriculture teacher as well as Thea Nutt,...
Elderly Man, Dog Rescued After Jeep Falls Through Ice Under Highway 71 Brdige
(Okoboji)--The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says a Jeep went through the ice under the Highway 71 bridge in Okoboji on Saturday. Five men pulled the 83 year old driver and his dog from the vehicle. The five were Joe Salmon of Spirit Lake, Corey McConnell of Spirit Lake, Kody Harrelson of Nevada, Cody Chester of Estherville, and Chris Parks of Hawarden.
Kossuth, Hancock County Extension Offices Offering Ag Connect
(Wesley)--The ISU Extension and Outreach Offices in Kossuth and Hancock counties are joining together to offer Ag Connect on Thursday, February 23rd at the Wesley Community Center located at 105 2nd Street South in Wesley. Hancock County Extension Director Kristy Brunsvold says check-in will begin at 9:00 a.m. with the event starting at 9:30.
Spencer Woman Arrested on Felony Charge
(Spencer)– A Spencer woman has been arrested on a warrant charging her with fraudulent practices, a class C felony. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Mary Korte was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. Korte was booked into the Clay County Jail then released after posting $10,000 bond.
Swea City Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge
(Sioux City)--A Swea City man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine pled guilty Wednesday in federal court in Sioux City. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Northern Iowa, 34-year-old Joey Post from Swea City was convicted of conspiracy to distribute meth. At the plea hearing, evidence showed that from February 2022 through May 2022, Post and others distributed 1.5 kilograms of meth.
