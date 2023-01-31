If you’re a working professional, talent development is no doubt on your mind as much as any other aspect of your job. Thankfully, Momentum’s 2023 Leadership Breakfast is happening Thursday, March 23 with nationally-renowned and locally-beloved speaker Susan Hodgkinson who will deliver a keynote on success in leadership. We talked to two local leaders about the difference Momentum makes and why you need to get your ticket now.

