FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
NEW: SMOKE Bistro coming to The Pizitz Food Hall
A new smokehouse restaurant is coming to The Pizitz Food Hall, spearheaded by award-winning Birmingham restauranteur Chef Raquel Ervin. Keep reading to learn more about SMOKE Bistro and their mouthwatering menu!. Coming to The Pizitz Food Hall. SMOKE: Website | Facebook | Instagram. Location: The Pizitz Food Hall, 1821 2nd...
Shop ’til you drop at Vintage Market Days in The Magic City—Feb. 16-18
Okay, I admit it—I’m a sucker for shopping. I mean what’s not to love about trendy clothes, the cutest home decorations and bling-worthy jewelry? Vintage Market Days (VMD) is a shopper’s paradise and you don’t want to miss this three-day event—Thursday, February 16-Saturday, February 18.
Alpha Charlie Grill, Giuseppe’s Cafe, Birmingham Breadworks earn 95+ food service scores in January
Several Birmingham-area restaurants—including Alpha Charlie Grill near the airport, Guiseppe’s at UAB and Mr. Chen’s Authentic Chinese Restaurant in Homewood —received 95 and above on their food service scores this past January. Since 2018, Bham Now has reported the Jefferson County Department of Health restaurant food...
New entertainment venue coming to former The Hive site in Five Points South
Urban Parc, a dining and entertainment venue, is moving into the former site of The Hive (1006 20th St. South) in the heart of the Five Points South Entertainment District. On January 31st, the Birmingham City Council approved Urban Parc’s liquor license, clearing a major hurdle for the establishment.
6 springtime farmers’ markets where you can support local
Saturday outings spent at the market with friends? Sign us up! To save you some time, we did some digging and discovered lots of spring farmers’ markets coming up in Birmingham. Keep reading to see six of our recommendations!. 1. Ross Bridge Farmers Market. With unique markets like Mardi...
7 exciting weekend events including the opening of “Dreamgirls”—Feb. 3-5
After a rainy and gray week, I’m sure I’m not the only one excited about a sunny weekend. From an art exhibit to tasty food and a musical, here’s everything that’s happening in The Magic City—February 3-5. Bite-sized news. It’s farmers market season! Woodlawn Street...
Big Machines Day returns to McWane, Feb. 11 + more events to know
Get your hard hats ready, Birmingham! Big Machines Day—McWane Science Center’s beloved annual event—is back on Saturday, February 11 from 10AM to 4PM and you’ll want to be there. But that’s not all the fun to be had. Read on for a full list of what’s ahead all month long. Psst! Save time—get your tickets in advance.
BREAKING: Birmingham streets close as The Shift filming begins
Today, 23rd Street in Birmingham was closed at 1st, 2nd and 3rd Avenues North due to the filming of The Shift. Filming began on January 30 and is taking place at various locations in Birmingham–keep reading for more information. About the film. The Shift is an uplifting sci-fi film,...
NOW HIRING: See why employees love working at Kroger Delivery in Birmingham
In mid-2022, Kroger Delivery began making grocery deliveries in the greater Birmingham area through their new distribution hub in Homewood. With fast delivery, kind faces and affordable prices on fresh, high-quality products, Kroger Delivery has already made a great impression in The Magic City. We spoke with Morgan Dale, a...
Get tickets now for Momentum’s 2023 Leadership Breakfast—March 23
If you’re a working professional, talent development is no doubt on your mind as much as any other aspect of your job. Thankfully, Momentum’s 2023 Leadership Breakfast is happening Thursday, March 23 with nationally-renowned and locally-beloved speaker Susan Hodgkinson who will deliver a keynote on success in leadership. We talked to two local leaders about the difference Momentum makes and why you need to get your ticket now.
