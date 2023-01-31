ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Ithaca’s police union president unhappy with labor talks

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The head of Ithaca’s police union is calling on city officials to improve labor negotiations. Ithaca Police Benevolent Association President Tom Condzella believes a new long-term deal is necessary. He says officers want fair treatment and better pay. Condzella says Mayor Laura Lewis and...
Officials urge residents to prepare for frigid temperatures in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials urging caution ahead of dangerously low temperatures and wind chills in Tompkins County. “This will be by far the coldest air we’ve experienced this winter, with confidence fairly high of seeing wind chills of -15 to -20 degrees for Tompkins County Friday night,” said Mark Pellerito, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service Office in Binghamton.
Ithaca woman charged with grand larceny after traffic stop

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca woman is facing several charges after an early morning traffic stop. Ithaca Police Officers pulled a vehicle over near the intersection of North Aurora Street and East Court Street for traffic violations at approximately 2:27 a.m. Thursday. Authorities say 32-year-old Amanda Linderberry falsely identified herself and was later found to have a suspended driver’s license.
Homer opens ice skating rink

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s a new spot to ice skate in Homer. The rink is now open at the Village Green. Officials tell WHCU it’s open until 11 PM each night. Skating is free – but no rentals are currently available. In other Cortland County...
Ithaca man convicted of assault, burglary in Lansing home invasion

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is convicted for a home invasion attempted robbery. Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced 39-year-old Clifton Bibbins was found guilty by a jury in Tompkins County Court Tuesday. The trial began January 20th on a five-count indictment stemming from an incident that occurred in Lansing on October 14, 2021. Bibbins pistol whipped and shot a victim in the foot while invading their residence in an attempt to rob them.
Ithaca man accused of lying about ID, resisting arrest

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is behind bars after allegedly lying to police about his identity. Police say they stopped 36-year-old Brian Borders early Sunday morning near the intersection of State Street and Plain Street. Officers say Borders, who was riding a bicycle, violated traffic law. When...
