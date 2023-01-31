In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. The Conference Board on Tuesday announced that its consumer confidence index slipped to 107.1 in January, down from a revised 109 in December. The silver lining was the present situation component rose to 150.9 in January, up from 147.4 in December. However, the expectations component plunged to 77.8 in January, down from 83.4 in December. So consumers are feeling better, but remain scared of the future.

3 DAYS AGO