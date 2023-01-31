Read full article on original website
UBS Upgrades FinVolution Group (FINV)
On February 1, 2023, UBS upgraded their outlook for FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Group from Neutral to Buy. As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for FinVolution Group is $6.42. The forecasts range from a low of $5.74 to a high of $7.21. The average price target represents an increase of 11.19% from its latest reported closing price of $5.77.
Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
Sysco had a mixed quarter but one thing is clear, business is better than prepandemic times. The company pays a healthy dividend and repurchases shares, too. Trading at 18.85X earnings its no value but should be trading at even higher levels. Dividend King Sysco (NYSE:SYY) pulled back following its FQ2...
Is The 1,600% Rise In Genius Group Stock Justified?
Genius Group shares are up 1,600% for 2023. The Company announced $48 million to $53 million in revenues and positive EBITDA for 2023. The Company is waging war on illegal short-sellers of its stock with an Illegal Trading Task Force led by former F.B.I. director Timothy Murphy. The Board approved...
Madison Investments 4Q22 Commentary
Madison Investments commentary for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. The U.S. stock market suffered one of the worst annual losses in its history, with the S&P 500, Russell Midcap, and Russell 2000 declining -18.11, -17.32%, and -20.44%, respectively. Headlines point to many culprits, but higher interest rates dominate the conversation.
Amazon – International Sales Fall Amid Consumer Weakness
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s net sales rose 12% to $149.2bn in the fourth quarter, which was better than expected. Growth was entirely driven by North America and Amazon Web Services (AWS), while International sales fell 5%. Operating profit fell to $2.7bn from $3.5bn a year ago. The decrease includes a...
Gold Is Shining Again (After the Fed Killed King Dollar…Again)
For weekend reading, Gary Alexander, senior writer at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. After fueling inflation in 2021, the Fed’s greatest hits of 2022 are to destroy the housing market, injure the stock market, end a 40-year bond bull market, puncture the Bitcoin bubble, drive up the interest on the federal debt by a factor of about five, and now it has even managed to dethrone King Dollar, once again.
Sound Financial Bancorp (SFBC) Declares $0.17 Dividend
Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) said on January 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023 will receive the payment on February 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share. At...
Five Best And Worst Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In Jan 2023
The stock market finished January on a positive note. This is a good sign for investors, who incurred huge losses last year. A drop in the inflation rate helped push the S&P 500 up over 6% last month. A rally in January is generally a good sign for the rest of the year.
Chevron CEO Mike Wirth On Pushback From White House, Capital Expenditure
Following are excerpts from the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) CEO Michael Wirth on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” (M-F 6AM – 9AM ET) today, Friday, February 3rd for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California. Table of Contents show. Chevron CEO...
Festive Food Sales Help Cranswick’s Accelerated Revenue Growth
Cranswick plc (LON:CWK), one of the UK’s leading food producers today provided a trading update covering the 13 weeks leading to Christmas. They reported accelerating revenue growth across the group and progress in recovering cost inflation. The group is investing in facilities from farms to factories and reported improved...
Lear Capital: Helping Americans Hedge Against Inflation
Lear Capital is an award-winning precious metals investment company that has been providing investors with access to quality gold and silver products since 1997. With nearly three decades of experience in the industry, Lear Capital offers a wide range of services designed to help investors diversify their portfolios and protect their investments against inflation.
US Interest Rates Set To Keep Rising As UK House Prices Keep Falling
Federal Reserve expected to raise US interest rates. All eyes will be on Wall Street later today, when the Federal Reserve meets to decide the next move for US interest rates. Pretty much everyone is forecasting a further hike in rates to be announced. The key may well be what the Fed says, rather than what it does.
UK Regulation Plans Show Crypto Is Mainstream, Digital Is Future Of Finance
The UK’S plans to “robustly” regulate the cryptocurrency industry must be championed and highlight that “digital is the future of finance”, says the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations. The comments from Nigel Green of...
Meta Earnings – Growth Is Back With A Vengeance
In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. The market is not buying the Fed’s “no rate cuts in 2023.”. The Fed increased Fed Funds 25bps yesterday, as expected, and Jerome Powell said they weren’t done, and that he did not see any rate cuts in 2023. What was the market reaction? A major rally. Most notably in the US Treasury market.
No Green Shoots In The January ISM Manufacturing Report
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. The Conference Board on Tuesday announced that its consumer confidence index slipped to 107.1 in January, down from a revised 109 in December. The silver lining was the present situation component rose to 150.9 in January, up from 147.4 in December. However, the expectations component plunged to 77.8 in January, down from 83.4 in December. So consumers are feeling better, but remain scared of the future.
After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
After falling more than 3% in pre-market trading, shares of Exxon Mobil are surging after the company posted record 2022 profits. Investors may have been hoping for a share buyback announcement like Chevron. XOM stock is likely to make a push to pass its all-time high set in November 2022.
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
Bed Bath & Beyond could file chapter 11 bankruptcy this week. The company has failed to find a buyer and store closing are not enough. No matter what happens, this market is in for some volatility. Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) are circling the drain and may fall...
2022 Sees Record Outflows For Funds
Investment Association data reveals 2022 was the worst annual outflow on record from retail funds of £25.7 billion. December was the 10th month of net outflows in 2022. Second worse year on record for fund flows was 2008 which saw inflows of £4.2bn. Responsible funds and tracker funds...
Interest In Buying Cryptocurrencies At An All Time Low
According to the latest reports, bitcoin has just closed its best January since 2013. With a gain of 39.4%, bitcoin had the best month since October 2021. Despite that, interest in buying Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies around the world is at an all time low. Interest In Buying Cryptocurrencies. A...
The Biggest Threat To The Broad January Rally Is On The Table
In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. The Fed day has arrived; a 25 bps increase is expected and Jerome Powell’s comments will be telling. The biggest threat to the broad January rally is on the table; will the Fed pivot in 2023 or not? So far, all the Fed rhetoric has been that they will take the Fed Fund rate to at least 5% and leave it there until inflation is well on its way to 2%.
