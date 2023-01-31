Read full article on original website
Chinese Spy Balloon Spotted Flying Over the United States, Pentagon Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A suspected Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the United States for a couple of days, U.S. officials said on Thursday, in what would be a brazen act just days ahead of a planned trip to Beijing by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The incident recalls...
U.S. Fighter Jet Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon With Missile
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (Reuters) -A U.S. military fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, a week after it first entered U.S. airspace and triggered a dramatic -- and public -- spying saga that worsened Sino-U.S. relations. President Joe Biden said...
Balloon Bickering Over Biden's Actions, China's Intentions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican lawmakers on Sunday accused China of deliberating surveilling sensitive U.S. military sites with a suspected spy balloon and said the Biden administration had given Beijing an intelligence opening by not downing the balloon during its high-altitude drift through American airspace. The balloon's presence in the...
U.S. FDA Says India-Made Eye Drop Linked to Some Infections, Blindness and One Death
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned against using an eye drop made in India that has been linked to the outbreak of a drug-resistant bacteria leading to adverse events in at least 55 patients in the United States including infections, blindness and one death.
Analysis-China Has Reasons to Keep Cool After U.S. Downs Suspected Spy Balloon
BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - China may respond to the U.S. shooting down its suspected spy balloon after warning of "serious repercussions", but analysts say any move will likely be finely calibrated to keep from worsening ties that both sides have been seeking to repair. Regional analysts and diplomats are closely...
U.S. Pauses Activity at Three Airports for 'National Security Effort' Amid Questions About Chinese Spy Balloon
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it paused departures and arrivals at three airports including Myrtle Beach International Airport in South Carolina on Saturday because of a "national security effort." The action occurred amid reports that a Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon, which has been flying across the...
U.S. FAA Temporarily Blocks Flights Around South Carolina Coast
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Saturday it had temporarily blocked civilian flights within 100 square miles over the Atlantic Ocean and around the South Carolina Coast, potentially setting the stage to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon. In a document posted on its website, the...
China Says Balloon Over U.S. Is Civilian Vessel Blown off Course
BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Friday an "airship" that is flying over the United States is for civilian meteorological and other scientific purposes and voiced regret that it strayed into U.S. airspace. U.S. officials said on Thursday that a Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the United States for...
Haitians Seen Crushing Into Migration Centers Seeking Passports to U.S
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haitians desperate for passports to apply for a U.S. migration program crowded local migration centers, according to videos shared on social media on Friday, crushing through small doorways and scaling the outside of stairways. Videos from Haiti's Lalue migration office and an improvised center at a sports...
FedEx Loses Bid to Undo $366 Million Racial Bias Verdict, Files Appeal
(Reuters) - A U.S. judge rejected FedEx Corp's request to throw out or reduce a jury's $366 million damages award to a Black former employee who said the package delivery company fired her after she complained about racial discrimination. FedEx appealed the final judgment entered on Thursday by U.S. District...
