Concealed carry; diversity, equity and inclusion
Florida could soon allow people to carry concealed guns without permits or training. Florida House Speaker Paul Renner has introduced a bill that would remove the state’s requirements for a permit and training to carry concealed weapons, a move that Gov. Ron DeSantis has endorsed. If the legislation passes,...
Few diversity changes necessary, FSCJ says
State college officials who pledged to remove critical race theory from coursework and policies have found almost nothing to change at Florida State College at Jacksonville. “After a thorough review of our offerings, it was not necessary to make any changes or updates to our course materials or policies,” college spokeswoman Jill Johnson said by email.
Northeast Florida sheriffs support concealed carry bill
Two Northeast Florida sheriffs support the idea of letting residents carry concealed guns without permits, an idea championed by Republican state lawmakers including House Speaker Paul Renner of Palm Coast. Sheriffs Michelle Cook of Clay County and Bill Leeper of Nassau County both said they would support the legislation, with...
Florida's school voucher bill could cost taxpayers $4 billion
A bill now making its way through the Florida Legislature would massively expand the eligibility for school vouchers. But one group is saying it would cost taxpayers $4 billion. The proposal — called House Bill 1 — would mean basically everyone would be eligible for Florida Empowerment Scholarship vouchers, which...
UF Health and Flagler Health+ work toward merger
UF Health and Flagler Health+ are working toward a possible merger later this year. The two health systems announced this week that they have entered into a nonbinding letter of intent that would make Flagler Health+ part of UF Health, the University of Florida's academic health center. Flagler Health+ said...
Rural communities get millions for broadband in Northeast Florida
Communities in Clay, St. Johns and Putnam counties will benefit from some of more than $144 million in state grants that will expand broadband internet service in rural areas of Florida. The grants will fund 58 broadband expansion projects in 41 counties that will help almost 160,000 unserved locations, state...
Media roundtable; JME DJ Sessions
Our media panel looks at the week's biggest stories on the First Coast, including:. An investigation of City Council member LeAnna Cumber related to the failed sale of JEA. The defunding of diversity programs at Florida’s colleges and universities. Legislation allowing Floridians to carry concealed guns without permits. Overburdened...
Mayo Clinic in Florida adding 210-acre North Campus
Mayo Clinic in Florida, which opened 37 years ago in South Jacksonville, is adding a 210-acre North Campus to its San Pablo Road property. That expands its 392-acre medical center property to 602 acres. A master development plan dated Oct. 27, 2022, shows that Mayo still has land available for...
These are the tax breaks in DeSantis' budget: gas stoves, diapers, tolls and more
As part of a record $114.8 billion budget proposal released Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis is seeking wide-ranging tax breaks that build on current toll road rebates and tap into conservative outrage about gas stoves. DeSantis requested that lawmakers approve $1.5 billion in tax cuts that include sales tax breaks on...
City Grille & Raw Bar prepares for spring opening
Longtime Jacksonville residents may drive by what will be City Grille & Raw Bar at the former Wine Cellar restaurant at 1314 Prudential Drive and not recognize the place. For one change, the building’s brown brick has been painted white to distinguish it from its predecessor identity. The Wine...
Neptune Beach residents fume about 'green monster' water tank
Residents of Neptune Beach complained to City Council on Wednesday about a water tank they say was built with no notice. The tank is behind a shopping center on Atlantic Boulevard. Residents say it can be seen from a handful of homes in the Neptune by the Sea neighborhood. Those...
Jax film fest moves Downtown this weekend
The 2023 Jacksonville Film Festival has moved from San Marco to take over the city’s urban core this weekend. The festival includes screenings of indie-films, workshops and panels split among three Downtown venues: WJCT Public Media, Jacksonville Public Library and Jessie Ball duPont Center. Organizers want it to be...
