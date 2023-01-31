Read full article on original website
NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San FranciscoOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Green Bay Packers Lose CoachOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be TradedOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Ray Lewis Rips Ravens; Is Icon Right About 'Superman' Lamar Jackson?
“Lamar Jackson is a rock star, but the Ravens offense doesn’t fit him,” says Baltimore legend Ray Lewis.
Cowboys Announce New Decision On Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr.'s free agency was a persistent storyline through the 2022 season, and it's one that amounted to nothing. The Dallas Cowboys, who were widely considered to be frontrunners for Beckham Jr.'s services, ultimately forged on without OBJ. But it doesn't appear that owner Jerry ...
Aaron Rodgers Announces He Will Not Be Going to the 49ers at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Aaron Rodgers having some fun with the Pebble Beach crowd.
Despite QB need, Saints unlikely to be trade partner for Bears
For 15 years, the New Orleans Saints didn't have to worry about the quarterback position with Drew Brees behind center. But two years after the future Hall of Famers retirement, New Orleans is still looking to find its post-Brees franchise quarterback. Jameis Winston is still under contract, but the 2015...
Cowboys Promise to Draft a New QB - But What About Promise to Dak?
The Dallas Cowboys are promising to pick a QB in this NFL Draft while also promising long-term faith in Dak Prescott. Can both be true?
Cowboys & TCU QB Max Duggan - Jerry Jones Mistake on Dak Backup?
Max Duggan of TCU "looked confident. And he was really throwing the ball around,” Cowboys boss Jerry Jones says. “He was certainly the most impressive quarterback in my mind.”
Drummond hits statistical mark not seen in 44 years
The Chicago Bulls’ public and media relations staff dug up a statistical gem, with an assist from the Elias Sports Bureau, following Thursday’s 114-98 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. With his 15 points and 11 rebounds in 15 minutes, Andre Drummond became the first player since Daryl Dawkins...
BREAKING: LeBron James' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Pacers Game
LeBron James is available for Thursday’s game.
Report: Ex-Bear to join Dolphins as defensive coordinator
Vic Fangio, the former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator from 2015-18, is reportedly joining the Miami Dolphins to become their defensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter. Fangio, one of the great modern defensive minds, served on John Fox's staff for three seasons and spent one year under Matt Nagy in 2018.
Yardbarker
Jerry Jones says Cowboys will move on from K Brett Maher
With all the buzz around the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff changes, it is a good time to touch on a player the team has decided not to move forward with. Those close to Jerry Jones said Wednesday that the team would start over at kicker. Honestly, I was surprised they did not want to bring Brett Maher back even after a rough postseason.
Cowboys News: Tackling tackle spot, Jerry admits plot, Dallas Super Bowl shot
Jerry and Stephen Jones dropped some serious bombs on Wednesday on a ton of topics, and some Cowboys fans may not like what they hear about Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, or Mike McCarthy’s vision for the offense. Speaking of which, the team sat down with another candidate to take over Kellen Moore’s old role, and one outlet examines the risk the club has taken in letting the so-called boy genius go. Kellen himself shares his thoughts on his time in Dallas, and another ex-Cowboys assistant is in talks with an AFC contender.
Gisele Bündchen reacts to Tom Brady’s retirement
Gisele Bündchen joined many in Tom Brady's comments section on Wednesday and wished her ex-husband all the best on his next chapter.
Jerry Jones addresses Cowboys’ Super Bowl drought
The Dallas Cowboys looked like a legitimate Super Bowl contender at points during the 2022 season, but the end result was what fans have grown used to from the franchise for the better part of the last three decades. Jerry Jones does not want to lump all of the seasons together, however. Jones was asked... The post Jerry Jones addresses Cowboys’ Super Bowl drought appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys News: Ezekiel Elliott Return in 2023 Eyed by Jerry, Stephen Jones
The Dallas Cowboys front office plans to keep running back Ezekiel Elliott heading into 2023:. Elliott is under contract through 2026 as part of his six-year, $90 million extension he signed in 2019, although the Cowboys could move him if needed. The team will save $4.9 million against the cap if he is traded or released before June 1, per Spotrac, leaving $11.9 million in dead-cap money.
Report: NFL GM believes Bears will try to trade No. 1 pick
Late April can't arrive quicker for the Chicago Bears. That's when the NFL draft will commence and the clock will begin counting down on the Bears to decide with the first overall pick in the draft – if they don't trade it beforehand. One of the more lucrative options...
Will odd Super Bowl coin toss streak continue in Chiefs-Eagles?
That call from the Kansas City Chiefs and the ensuing coin flip will decide the outcome of Super Bowl LVII – at least based on recent history. There’s an odd streak that’s alive heading into the Chiefs versus Philadelphia Eagles showdown at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The team that has won the coin toss in the last eight Super Bowls has gone on to lose the game.
Report: Tom Brady's future bosses had 'no idea' QB was retiring
As one career ends, another begins. Just maybe not right away. Tom Brady announced his (final) retirement from NFL football on Wednesday, which opens the door for the 45-year-old to begin his second career as a broadcaster for FOX Sports. FOX executive chair and CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced last May...
Breer: Bears likely keep Fields, try to trade No. 1 pick
After a brief moment of hysteria when the Bears locked up the No. 1 pick in the draft and folks started wondering if the Bears would ditch Justin Fields to draft a new quarterback, a consensus has started forming that Fields will be back with the Bears next year. On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated senior NFL reporter Albert Breer added his voice to that chorus.
Khalil Mack replaced by Bradley Chubb in Pro Bowl
Khalil Mack was named to his seventh Pro Bowl this season, but he won’t participate in the event. The league announced that Bradley Chubb will replace Mack, since he withdrew due to an injury. Mack played all 17 games for the Chargers this season and finished with eight sacks,...
