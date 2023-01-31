Jerry and Stephen Jones dropped some serious bombs on Wednesday on a ton of topics, and some Cowboys fans may not like what they hear about Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, or Mike McCarthy’s vision for the offense. Speaking of which, the team sat down with another candidate to take over Kellen Moore’s old role, and one outlet examines the risk the club has taken in letting the so-called boy genius go. Kellen himself shares his thoughts on his time in Dallas, and another ex-Cowboys assistant is in talks with an AFC contender.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO