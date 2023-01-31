ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Cowboys Announce New Decision On Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s free agency was a persistent storyline through the 2022 season, and it's one that amounted to nothing.  The Dallas Cowboys, who were widely considered to be frontrunners for Beckham Jr.'s services, ultimately forged on without OBJ. But it doesn't appear that owner Jerry ...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports Chicago

Drummond hits statistical mark not seen in 44 years

The Chicago Bulls’ public and media relations staff dug up a statistical gem, with an assist from the Elias Sports Bureau, following Thursday’s 114-98 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. With his 15 points and 11 rebounds in 15 minutes, Andre Drummond became the first player since Daryl Dawkins...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones says Cowboys will move on from K Brett Maher

With all the buzz around the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff changes, it is a good time to touch on a player the team has decided not to move forward with. Those close to Jerry Jones said Wednesday that the team would start over at kicker. Honestly, I was surprised they did not want to bring Brett Maher back even after a rough postseason.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Tackling tackle spot, Jerry admits plot, Dallas Super Bowl shot

Jerry and Stephen Jones dropped some serious bombs on Wednesday on a ton of topics, and some Cowboys fans may not like what they hear about Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, or Mike McCarthy’s vision for the offense. Speaking of which, the team sat down with another candidate to take over Kellen Moore’s old role, and one outlet examines the risk the club has taken in letting the so-called boy genius go. Kellen himself shares his thoughts on his time in Dallas, and another ex-Cowboys assistant is in talks with an AFC contender.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Jerry Jones addresses Cowboys’ Super Bowl drought

The Dallas Cowboys looked like a legitimate Super Bowl contender at points during the 2022 season, but the end result was what fans have grown used to from the franchise for the better part of the last three decades. Jerry Jones does not want to lump all of the seasons together, however. Jones was asked... The post Jerry Jones addresses Cowboys’ Super Bowl drought appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Cowboys News: Ezekiel Elliott Return in 2023 Eyed by Jerry, Stephen Jones

The Dallas Cowboys front office plans to keep running back Ezekiel Elliott heading into 2023:. Elliott is under contract through 2026 as part of his six-year, $90 million extension he signed in 2019, although the Cowboys could move him if needed. The team will save $4.9 million against the cap if he is traded or released before June 1, per Spotrac, leaving $11.9 million in dead-cap money.
NBC Sports Chicago

Will odd Super Bowl coin toss streak continue in Chiefs-Eagles?

That call from the Kansas City Chiefs and the ensuing coin flip will decide the outcome of Super Bowl LVII – at least based on recent history. There’s an odd streak that’s alive heading into the Chiefs versus Philadelphia Eagles showdown at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The team that has won the coin toss in the last eight Super Bowls has gone on to lose the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports Chicago

Breer: Bears likely keep Fields, try to trade No. 1 pick

After a brief moment of hysteria when the Bears locked up the No. 1 pick in the draft and folks started wondering if the Bears would ditch Justin Fields to draft a new quarterback, a consensus has started forming that Fields will be back with the Bears next year. On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated senior NFL reporter Albert Breer added his voice to that chorus.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Khalil Mack replaced by Bradley Chubb in Pro Bowl

Khalil Mack was named to his seventh Pro Bowl this season, but he won’t participate in the event. The league announced that Bradley Chubb will replace Mack, since he withdrew due to an injury. Mack played all 17 games for the Chargers this season and finished with eight sacks,...
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy