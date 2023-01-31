Florence Fire Department responds to hotel fire

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Fire Department responded to a fire at a hotel Tuesday morning, according to a news release.

The fire happened at about 7:30 a.m. at the Comfort Inn and Suites in the 500 block of Woody Jones Boulevard, according to the release. Firefighters were able to control the fire shortly after arriving at the scene.

The second floor of the hotel was evacuated, according to the release.

There were no injuries, according to the release.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.