ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Florence Fire Department responds to hotel fire

By Caleb McCusker
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dx3D1_0kXleQ8B00

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Fire Department responded to a fire at a hotel Tuesday morning, according to a news release.

The fire happened at about 7:30 a.m. at the Comfort Inn and Suites in the 500 block of Woody Jones Boulevard, according to the release. Firefighters were able to control the fire shortly after arriving at the scene.

The second floor of the hotel was evacuated, according to the release.

There were no injuries, according to the release.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

3 displaced after space heater causes house fire in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people are displaced after a space heater caused a fire in Florence Friday morning. The City of Florence Fire Marshal Chris Johnson said crews were called to the blaze at 1305 Elmore at 10 a.m. Johnson said the fire was under control in about 10...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Fire causes Lumberton restaurant to be demolished

LUMBERTON, S.C. (WPDE) — The former Village Station Restaurant on Roberts Avenue is being demolished due to a fire that caused damage to the building last August. Some community members say the old gas station next to the eatery is being torn down as well. NEW: Past meets the...
LUMBERTON, NC
live5news.com

Sewage issues force some Andrews businesses to close

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The community of Andrews is looking for answers after the state health department shut down three local businesses due to sewage issues. Andrews Mayor Frank McClary and other elected officials held a town hall Thursday night to answer residents’ questions. Around 100 people gathered...
ANDREWS, SC
WBTW News13

Florence County deputies continue to search for suspect after car with kids inside stolen

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies continued to search Saturday morning for a suspect after a car with kids inside was stolen Friday night, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was stolen from Sardis Travel Center on Cale Yarborough Highway, Nunn said. The vehicle was found […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Nearly 2 dozen drivers lacked valid driver’s licenses at Horry County traffic checkpoint, authorities say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly two dozen people were caught driving without a valid license in Horry County during a recent three-hour-long traffic-safety checkpoint, according to the 15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network. Authorities conducted the checkpoint between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Jan. 27 on Myrtle Ridge Drive between Highway 501 and Highway 544. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies make 3rd arrest in hit-and-run death of man found miles from Florence crash

Florence County officers make another arrest in deadly September hit-and-run FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –Florence County deputies made another arrest Friday in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in September in which the victim was found several miles away from the scene of a crash, according to a news release. Officers arrested Devin Rashad Burgess, 31, […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County Rising pushes for wetlands protections

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Rising will continue to push for wetland protections in 2023. Horry County Rising’s efforts last year resulted in Horry County establishing a flood plan. However, it has not yet seen the kind of improvements it had hoped to see in wetland protection measures. Wetlands make up almost 40% […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Coroner IDs victims of double shooting in Williamsburg Co.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office released the names of the two victims of a weekend shooting in the Bloomingvale area. John David Leone, 52, of Maplewood, New Jersey, and Kimberly Rowell, 30, of Conway, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori Henryhand.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Conway Planning Commission prepares for city’s rapid growth

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Conway is vastly changing, not just in population, but by attracting new types of businesses like hotels. Brian O’Neil has served on the Conway Planning Commission for six years and is in his first year as chairman. He said much has changed...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

3 hurt in 3-vehicle crash along Highway 544 near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people are being taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 8:01 a.m. to the area of Highway 544 and W. Cox Ferry Road, and traffic is blocked while crews work at the […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

103K+
Followers
10K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy