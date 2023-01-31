DECEMBER 5, 2022–The floodgates opened for college football athletes to enter their names into the transfer portal and seek out new possibilities with other programs that may suit them better than the situations they found themselves currently in. Before the clock struck noon, Andy Staples, a college football writer for The Athletic, tweeted out that Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed planned on entering his name into the portal.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO