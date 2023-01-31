Read full article on original website
CPSO searching for two suspects in Westlake homicide
CPSO responded to a suspicious circumstances call at a home in Westlake where they located Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, deceased. Detectives issued warrants for two suspects.
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: Two suspects sought in Westlake homicide
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Justin Ned and Artoria “Tori” Lachney, both 22, in connection with the death of Demarcus Ardoin, 25. Ardoin was found dead in his home on Westwood Road in Westlake around midnight Tuesday after a neighbor reported suspicious behavior. “Anyone...
Lake Charles American Press
2/3: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Debbie Lynn Rome, 63, 2123 Knight St. — three counts drug possession; three counts direct contempt of court; open alcoholic beverage containers in public places. Gregory James Billedeaux, 40, 229 Vincent Road Apt. B — resisting an officer by...
Beaumont man facing multiple felony charges after investigators find drugs, stolen guns at residence
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 39-year-old Beaumont man is facing multiple felony charges after law enforcement found stolen guns and drugs at an area residence. It happened Friday, February 3, 2021. Beaumont Police Narcotic Investigators executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Harriot Street. Beaumont Police SWAT, SAU,...
Lake Charles American Press
Driver sought in hit-and-run at Sulphur club
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run that occurred around 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at a local club on S. Cities Service Highway in Sulphur. Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said a truck was backing out of a parking spot when it struck a parked car. The driver...
Jennings man accused of burglarizing home while with 11 and 12-year-old
A Jennings man has been arrested following a residential burglary in Lake Arthur, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office (JDPSO).
KPLC TV
Man wanted in Westlake homicide previously arrested in 2017 murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man wanted in a homicide at a Westlake mobile home park pleaded to a lesser crime in a 2017 killing. Justin Ned was 16 years old when he was arrested in 2017 in the death of 31-year-old Gary Obrien on N. Simmons Street. Ned...
KPLC TV
Additional charges added for Jennings man accused in Lake Arthur burglary
Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Parish officials announced additional charges for a man accused of burglarizing a Lake Arthur home on Jan. 30. Clay Joseph Hebert, 22, of Jennings was initially arrested on two counts of illegal possession of stolen things. He now faces additional charges, including 1...
Two people caught night hunting in Acadiana, both charged
A Lake Arthur man and woman were cited for alleged hunting and fishing violations in Jefferson Davis Parish.
KPLC TV
Bookkeeper theft prompts changes at Oasis Safe Haven
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If people don’t trust you, they likely won’t donate to you. That’s part of the fallout if an employee steals from a nonprofit. That’s what happened to the local women’s shelter. Oasis Safe Haven provides shelter for women who have...
KPLC TV
Man arrested for hit-and-run on La. 14
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person remains in the hospital after an early morning hit-and-run on La. 14, authorities say. Two people were walking on La. 14 near Tom Hebert Road around 2:40 a.m. when one was struck, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, Troop D spokesman. The other person was not injured and was able to go to a nearby residence and call 911.
12newsnow.com
Three suspects wanted for committing strong arm robbery at Dillard's in Parkdale Mall
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for the public's help in finding three suspects caught on camera committing a strong arm robbery at Parkdale Mall. It happened on January 31, 2023 at the Dillard's store. During the robbery, the suspects stole several purses and an employee received minor...
Two Louisiana Men Arrested Suspected of Theft of Catalytic Converters from Two Businesses in Lake Charles
Two Louisiana Men Arrested Suspected of Theft of Catalytic Converters from Two Businesses in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two Louisiana men in connection with the suspected theft of catalytic converters from two businesses in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Calcasieu Parish...
Man caught with semi-automatic rifle, 150 rounds of ammo near Beaumont school pleads not guilty Thursday
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 26-year-old New York man has pleaded not guilty after being charged with having a gun and ammo near a Beaumont school. Ahmed Abdalla Allam, 26, was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Feb. 1, 2023, charging him with possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school zone.
KPLC TV
7News highlights missing persons cases on National Missing Persons Day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More than 600,000 people go missing each year, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Those whose cases go unsolved are remembered on National Missing Persons Day on February 3. Missing persons cases present unique challenges. First, authorities must decipher the circumstances behind...
Louisiana man found dead in Westlake home
A man was found dead in a Westlake home Wednesday morning.
KPLC TV
Jennings man arrested after side-by-side, generators, guns stolen from Lake Arthur home
Lake Arthur, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings man is jailed and other arrests are expected after generators, firearms, a Honda side-by-side vehicle and other items were stolen from a home on Hwy 3056 in Lake Arthur Monday, authorities say. Jeff Davis Parish deputies found the side-by-side on St. Gertrude Road...
Lake Charles American Press
Sheriff: Death of 25-year-old being investigated as a homicide
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight in Westlake. Spokesperson Kayla Office said around midnight deputies were dispatched to a home off Westwood Road in reference to suspicious circumstances. “When deputies arrived they located, Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, deceased inside the residence,”...
Woman wanted for bank fraud being sought out by Union Parish Sheriff’s Office
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 43-year-old Lakeisha Shantel Parker. Parker is described as a Black female standing at five feet, three inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She is frequently around the Baton Rouge and Lake Charles areas. Parker is wanted by authorities for her outstanding […]
Jennings nanny charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile
A 20-year-old nanny was arrested and charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile in her care, authorities said.
