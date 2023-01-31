ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Two suspects sought in Westlake homicide

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Justin Ned and Artoria “Tori” Lachney, both 22, in connection with the death of Demarcus Ardoin, 25. Ardoin was found dead in his home on Westwood Road in Westlake around midnight Tuesday after a neighbor reported suspicious behavior. “Anyone...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

2/3: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Debbie Lynn Rome, 63, 2123 Knight St. — three counts drug possession; three counts direct contempt of court; open alcoholic beverage containers in public places. Gregory James Billedeaux, 40, 229 Vincent Road Apt. B — resisting an officer by...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Driver sought in hit-and-run at Sulphur club

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run that occurred around 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at a local club on S. Cities Service Highway in Sulphur. Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said a truck was backing out of a parking spot when it struck a parked car. The driver...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Bookkeeper theft prompts changes at Oasis Safe Haven

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If people don’t trust you, they likely won’t donate to you. That’s part of the fallout if an employee steals from a nonprofit. That’s what happened to the local women’s shelter. Oasis Safe Haven provides shelter for women who have...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Man arrested for hit-and-run on La. 14

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person remains in the hospital after an early morning hit-and-run on La. 14, authorities say. Two people were walking on La. 14 near Tom Hebert Road around 2:40 a.m. when one was struck, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, Troop D spokesman. The other person was not injured and was able to go to a nearby residence and call 911.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Arrested Suspected of Theft of Catalytic Converters from Two Businesses in Lake Charles

Two Louisiana Men Arrested Suspected of Theft of Catalytic Converters from Two Businesses in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two Louisiana men in connection with the suspected theft of catalytic converters from two businesses in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Calcasieu Parish...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

7News highlights missing persons cases on National Missing Persons Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More than 600,000 people go missing each year, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Those whose cases go unsolved are remembered on National Missing Persons Day on February 3. Missing persons cases present unique challenges. First, authorities must decipher the circumstances behind...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Sheriff: Death of 25-year-old being investigated as a homicide

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight in Westlake. Spokesperson Kayla Office said around midnight deputies were dispatched to a home off Westwood Road in reference to suspicious circumstances. “When deputies arrived they located, Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, deceased inside the residence,”...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

