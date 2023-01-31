ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 free agent contracts Houston Astros should’ve matched this offseason

The Houston Astros have a stacked lineup as they attempt to repeat as World Series champions, but could these three players have helped the Astros become even more powerful?. As 2023 spring training draws near, let’s face a simple truth: The Houston Astros have another power-packed and star-studded lineup and are in a great position to once again represent the American League in the World Series.
HOUSTON, TX
