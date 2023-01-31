Read full article on original website
thevillagereporter.com
Edon Musicians Participate In OMEA Adjudicated Event
EDON HIGH SCHOOL SOLO AND ENSEMBLE PARTICIPANTS … Edon High School musicians participating in the annual OMEA District I Solo and Ensemble Contest shared their talents with guests during a special Solo and Ensemble Preview Night Concert held Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the school. (PHOTO PROVIDED) The Music...
thevillagereporter.com
Registration Now Open At St. Patrick Catholic School (Bryan) For 2023-2024 School Year
Saint Patrick Catholic School, Bryan, Ohio is now open for registration for the 2023-2024 school year. for preschool 3-year-olds, preschool 4-year-olds, Clovergarten, and kindergarten through grade 6!. Call the school office at 419-636-3592 today to schedule a tour, get a registration packet, and get more information. Scholarships are available for...
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Senior Center Spotlight
THE PFAFFS … LeRoy and Babs Pfaff of Delta enjoy the FCSC as a place to fellowship and play games with other seniors. It was February of 1967 when LeRoy Pfaff proposed marriage to Babs, and she accepted. The Pfaffs of Delta have LeRoy’s sister to thank for playing...
k100country.com
Lucas County Fair
The Lucas County Fair Grounds are located at 1406 Key Street in Maumee, Ohio!. To learn more about the Lucas County Fair, please go to lucascountyfair.com.
thevillagereporter.com
Marilyn Royal: Community Artist & West Unity’s Outstanding Citizen 2022
DISPLAYING ARTWORK … Marilyn Royal poses next to works of art made from gourds. (PHOTOS BY ANNA WOZNIAK) Marilyn Royal, a West Unity resident, is heavily involved in her community. In-between volunteering with the “Jaycee-ettes,” working as a chamber member, and being on the zoning board for West Unity.
Temple Christian buys Lima Manor property
LIMA — Temple Christian Schools are experiencing both growth and expansion. Monday the school bought the Lima Manor property at 750 Brower Road for $600,000 to accommodate its growth and expansion. Initial plans are to renovate the former nursing home to hold the preschool. Renovating a nursing home into...
thevillagereporter.com
Four County HOSA Members Qualify For State Skill Competition
Twenty-three Four County Career Center HOSA – Future Health Professionals Chapter members have qualified for the State HOSA Skill competition in Columbus on March 16 & 17, 2023 by placing in the top four in the regional contests. Contest winners from Fulton County (above) are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Breann...
thevillagereporter.com
Carolyn Kline (1936-2023)
Carolyn May Kline, 86 of Mesa, Arizona, formerly of Fayette, Ohio passed away Sunday,January 29,2023 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Chandler,Arizona. Carolyn was born on December 2, 1936 to Arthur and Edna (Gerkin) Schang. Carolyn married Marvin Kline and he preceded her in death on September 30,1996. Carolyn worked alongside...
nbc24.com
Maumee Indoor Theater selling posters from across movie history
Whether it's your favorite flick from a few months ago or a few decades, the Maumee Indoor Theater will have an eclectic selection available for purchase this week. On the following dates, a library of posters sorted by genre will out for purchase at the theater. Feb. 1: 3-6 p.m.
wlen.com
71st Annual Devil’s & Round Lake Tip-Up Festival is this Weekend
Devil’s Lake, Lenawee County – There will be some changes to this weekend’s Tip-up Festival on Devil’s and Round Lakes due to the weather this winter. The Devil’s and Round Lake Men’s Club posted on their social media page that the club has canceled all snowmobile events and the Red Light Ride. They also said that the Outhouse Race will be held on the land next to the Manitou Beach Marina.
thevillagereporter.com
Lindy Porath (1962-2023)
Lindy A. Porath, age 60, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 in at Toledo Hospital. Lindy was a truck driver for over 25 years having last worked for Slattery Holdings. He enjoyed bowling and mowing, but the most important thing in his life was his family and spending time with his grandchildren.
thevillagereporter.com
Edith “Miriam” Clum (1930-2023)
Edith “Miriam” Clum, 92, of Montgomery, Michigan passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at Parkview Nursing Care Center in Edgerton. She was born on December 16, 1930 in Philo, Ohio to Alfred L. and Mary I. (Ziegler) Mautz. Miriam graduated from Roseville High School and attended Capital University in Columbus.
thevillagereporter.com
Tracy Moog (1948-2023)
Tracy A. Moog, age 74, of Williams Center, Ohio passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Parkview Regional Medical Center from injuries suffered in a car accident. Tracy retired from Powers and Sons in Montpelier with over 30 years of service. He was a US Army veteran having served in Vietnam in 1971.
thevillagereporter.com
Williams County Spelling Bee Held In Stryker
SPELLING BEE … Contestants from the Williams County Spelling Bee stand for a picture following the contest. Names provided from left to right. Back row – Logan Samper, Aaron Cheeseman, Mia Hawkins, Payten Hall, Jalen Fort, Troy Snyder, Mya Parker. Middle row – Savannah Thompson, Jocelin Lopez, Melody Gineman, Stella Fellers, John Deitemeyer, Finley Davis. Front row – Deegan Roth, Weston Brown, Presley Yoder. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)
thevillagereporter.com
High School Girls Basketball Roundup For February 2, 2023
SWANTON – Carly Grime had five field goals, including a pair of triples, for 12 points as Archbold (9-10, 2-4 NWOAL) dominated Swanton 52-17. Sophie Rupp added 10 for the Bluestreaks, who forced 27 Bulldog (9-10, 1-5) turnovers on the night.
thevillagereporter.com
Roy Loveless (1939-2023)
Roy J. Loveless, age 83, of Pioneer, Ohio passed away on Tuesday morning, January 31, 2023 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center near Defiance, Ohio, surrounded by his family. Roy worked as a shear operator at Pioneer Forge. Roy also served in the United States Army as a light...
WTOL-TV
'A Man Called Otto': Discussing depictions of mental health in new movie filmed in Toledo
The latest Tom Hanks movie, 'A Man Called Otto' was partially filmed in Toledo. It has received good reviews, but it also has some people surprised by its content.
thevillagereporter.com
Two Edon Graduates Awarded KSKJ Life Educational Grants
Edon, OH – Two college students from Edon were recently awarded a $1000 Educational Grant from KSKJ Life, a not-for-profit fraternal benefit society that offers life insurance and annuity products and reinvests its profits back into the communities it serves. Drew Gallehue is currently attending Ohio Dominican University playing...
GO 419: Chocolate-covered strawberries available for Valentine's Day at Tiffin boutique
TIFFIN, Ohio — It's that time of year again to start thinking about Valentine's Day gifts. For the better part of a decade, Simply Susan's and its hand-dipped chocolate strawberries have been a staple of the rejuvenated downtown Tiffin. The local demand for the treats has grown every year,...
thevillagereporter.com
Jack Erb (2023)
In loving memory of Jack Leonid Erb, born into the arms of Jesus on January 14, 2023 at 6:39 p.m. to his parents, Zach and Alina Erb. In his brief stay on earth, he filled the hearts of the ones that knew him with joy and will live on in the memory of the people who loved him.
