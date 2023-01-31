(Emmetsburg)--The State Auditor’s Office has released a report on the finances of Palo Alto County. According to the report, Palo Alto County's revenues for the fiscal year that ended June 30th, 2022 totaled over 20-million dollars, a nearly 15-percent decrease from the previous year. The significant decrease in revenues is due to a decrease in contributions from the Iowa Department of Transportation for road infrastructure, a decrease in drainage district assessments and reimbursements, and a decrease in FEMA revenues.

PALO ALTO COUNTY, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO