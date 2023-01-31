Read full article on original website
Related
kilrradio.com
Mercy One Closing Medical Clinic in Buffalo Center
(Mason City)--Mercy One has announced the closing of its facility in Buffalo Center. In a statement, Mercy One blamed the pandemic, inflation and a lower number of clinical and technical staff entering the healthcare field as reasons for the closure. The last day MercyOne Buffalo Center will see patients is...
kilrradio.com
State Auditor's Office Releases Audit of Palo Alto County
(Emmetsburg)--The State Auditor’s Office has released a report on the finances of Palo Alto County. According to the report, Palo Alto County's revenues for the fiscal year that ended June 30th, 2022 totaled over 20-million dollars, a nearly 15-percent decrease from the previous year. The significant decrease in revenues is due to a decrease in contributions from the Iowa Department of Transportation for road infrastructure, a decrease in drainage district assessments and reimbursements, and a decrease in FEMA revenues.
kilrradio.com
Kossuth, Hancock County Extension Offices Offering Ag Connect
(Wesley)--The ISU Extension and Outreach Offices in Kossuth and Hancock counties are joining together to offer Ag Connect on Thursday, February 23rd at the Wesley Community Center located at 105 2nd Street South in Wesley. Hancock County Extension Director Kristy Brunsvold says check-in will begin at 9:00 a.m. with the event starting at 9:30.
kilrradio.com
Emmet County Residents Opposed to CO2 Pipelines to Spend Day at State Capital
(Estherville)--A group of Emmet County residents opposed to the proposed CO2 pipelines plan to travel to the State Capitol on Wednesday, February 8th to meet with lawmakers about the issue. One of them is Holle Smith of Estherville. She says anyone who is concerned about the pipelines is encouraged to attend.
kilrradio.com
Spencer Woman Arrested on Felony Charge
(Spencer)– A Spencer woman has been arrested on a warrant charging her with fraudulent practices, a class C felony. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Mary Korte was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. Korte was booked into the Clay County Jail then released after posting $10,000 bond.
kilrradio.com
Swea City Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge
(Sioux City)--A Swea City man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine pled guilty Wednesday in federal court in Sioux City. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Northern Iowa, 34-year-old Joey Post from Swea City was convicted of conspiracy to distribute meth. At the plea hearing, evidence showed that from February 2022 through May 2022, Post and others distributed 1.5 kilograms of meth.
Comments / 0