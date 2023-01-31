Read full article on original website
WAFF
Applications live for Community Action utility assistance
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Applications are now open for those who may need extra assistance with their utility bills. The state of Alabama awarded federal funding for Community Actions across North Alabama. The money will be used to cover the cost of one month’s utility bill for eligible low-income residents. If an applicant wished to apply, their income must meet the Federal Poverty Guidelines.
Alabama’s first ‘on-the-go’ Dunkin’ to open in Meridianville
Dunkin' announced it will ring in the opening of its Meridianville location with a free medium coffee to all customers.
Three Athens teachers receive $5,000 grants from Tennessee Valley Authority
Teachers from across the Tennessee Valley Authority's (TVA) seven-state region have applied for a $5,000 STEAM grant — but three in Limestone County were the lucky winners.
Opioid deaths in the Tennessee Valley
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The total number of overdose related deaths each year are usually broken down by confirmed opioid deaths and pending or suspected opioid deaths. Recently, Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill released the 2022 stats to Wendy Reeves, Executive Director of Partnership for a Drug-free Community. "What...
Black family claims their land, well was stolen by Alabama officials decades ago
A family in Huntsville says 10 acres of property near UAH was stolen from them in the 1950s.
WAAY-TV
Black History Month: The Historic Lowry House
This Black History Month, two individuals often celebrated as a Huntsville historian and a proud preservationist are going the extra mile to shine a light on a special place in the Rocket City. It’s a place where people of African descent sought safety as they escaped the bondage of slavery.
City of Huntsville addresses homelessness in the community
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Community leaders gathered during a town hall meeting to address the crisis of unhoused people within the City of Huntsville. This was a public forum where members of the community were able to hear what the city is doing to help those unhoused or unsheltered find permanent housing, but also voice their questions or concerns.
New sports park coming to south Huntsville
The new complex will be called Hays Farm Sports Park.
From a trailer park to television, this Athens native is proof positive good things can come from a small city.
ATHENS, Ala. — East Limestone High School welcomed back one of their very own as a part of Black History Month. Chauncy Glover is an Emmy award winning journalist who is back home to speak to students at his alma mater while emphazing the importance of his village. "This...
WAFF
Beloved former coach memorialized with scholarship in Marshall County
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Richard Cole was a beloved member of the Sand Mountain community for many years. Originally hailing from Dekalb County, Cole was an athlete from a young age. After leading his team to many victories at Crossville High School, he would go on to play for...
Devyn Keith issues statement after theft arrest in Huntsville
Keith was reportedly arrested at the Walmart on University Drive.
2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
WAFF
National Signing Day
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 2023 edition of National Signing day is complete. Numerous North Alabama student Athletes signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers. Madison Academy. Carson Creehan- North Alabama. Mario Brewer- Birmingham Southern. Daylen Johnson- Lindsey Wilson. Huntsville High School. Alex Gray- Army (West Point) Seth...
WAFF
Benefits for veterans exposed to toxins
The second suspect in a strong of Regions Bank robberies was arrested. Huntsville Museum of Art celebrates Black History Month through new exhibit. Huntsville City Councilman releases statement concerning shoplifting arrest. Keith posted on a statement on Facebook about the incident. Financial Friday: Talking about finances with your significant other.
WHNT-TV
HPD: Icy roads cause several minor accidents on I-565
Icy road conditions have caused several minor accidents on both sides of I-565 between Greenbrier Parkway and Mooresville Road early Friday morning. HPD: Icy roads cause several minor accidents on I-565 Icy road conditions have caused several minor accidents on both sides of I-565 between Greenbrier Parkway and Mooresville Road...
WAFF
Huntsville Police: Reports of ice on I-565, elevated roadways
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An official with the Huntsville Police Department urges drivers to use caution on the roadways on Friday morning. According to a spokesperson with HPD, officers worked multiple vehicle crashes on I-565 between Greenbrier Parkway and Mooresville Road in the early morning hours of Feb. 3. Officers noted small amounts of ice on the overpasses near these crashes.
WAAY-TV
'He's innocent until proven guilty': District 1 stands with Huntsville city councilman after arrest
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith will have to face a municipal judge from Athens after all Huntsville municipal judges recused themselves from the case following his arrest Thursday. Huntsville police say Keith was caught shoplifting at the Walmart on University Drive. On Friday, Keith released a statement in which he...
WAFF
Get ready to eat! The winter issue of Huntsville Magazine focuses on the area’s culinary scene
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Winter is here but it’s not so boring and blue thanks to Huntsville Magazine!. The new winter issue is now on stands, and online, and we can’t wait to dive deep into the glossy pages. Inside, readers can learn about the best and latest in the culinary scene, the area’s beloved ballet, brews we can’t wait to sip on and much more.
wbrc.com
Two arrested for murder of Robert Chandler
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested two suspects and charged them in the murder of 57-year-old Robert Chandler. Tanaraence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, both of Birmingham, were taken into custody and charged with capital murder. Chandler was killed on the morning of Tuesday, January...
WAFF
Huntsville family facing eviction after FBI raid
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville family has less than 20 days to find a new home after their home was raided. Travolta Garritt said his family was awakened to loud door knocks at midnight on January 24. Exclusive Ring camera footage showed officers moving in and banging down the door at Westlake Apartments, breaking the porch light, and then destroying the doorbell camera immediately ending the recording.
