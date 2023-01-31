Read full article on original website
Related
vfpress.news
State preparing further defense of assault weapons ban
Judge found fault with often-used legislative shortcuts. Wednesday, January 25, 2023|| By Peter Hancock || Capitol News Illinois. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and legislative leaders said they were disappointed but not surprised by a judge’s decision putting a temporary and limited halt to enforcement of the state’s recently passed assault weapons ban.
Opponents of Illinois assault weapons ban win another round in court
A White County judge issued an order putting the assault gun ban on hold for more than 1,000 people and dozens of gun dealers who are part of a lawsuit in southern Illinois. Among those named in the White County challenge: State Sen. Darren Bailey.
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Foster, Durbin, Duckworth introduce resolution to name Fermilab Research Center after renowned physicist Dr. Helen Edwards
Foster, Durbin, Duckworth introduce resolution to name Fermilab Research Center after renowned physicist Dr. Helen Edwards. Representatives Bill Foster (D-IL-11) and Lauren Underwood (D-IL-14), and Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced on Friday February 3, 2023 that they introduced a bicameral resolution to rename Fermilab’s Integrated Engineering Research Center (IERC) after the late Dr. Helen Edwards, who worked at Fermilab as a particle physicist for 40 years.
Illinois sheriff who called gun control law 'unconstitutional' will now enforce it if implemented
An Illinois sheriff is reversing his stance on enforcing a state assault weapons ban after stating that the bill is unconstitutional in a press release.
As rural areas lose population, some suggest ways to attract residents
(The Center Square) – As Illinois continues to lose population, especially in rural areas, smaller communities are exploring ways to attract new residents. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 81 of Illinois’ 102 counties lost population in 2021. While the state’s most populous areas are losing the largest number of residents, population decline is occurring at the fastest rates in Illinois’ more rural areas. Ben Winchester, a rural sociologist at...
fox32chicago.com
Some Illinois residents poised to lose Medicaid coverage after Covid protections end
CHICAGO - About 700,000 Illinois residents are estimated to lose Medicaid coverage starting this summer. The loss of coverage is because pandemic-era protections, both state and federal, will end on May 11. Illinois Medicaid officials tell Crain’s Chicago Business that they are doing everything they can to help eligible beneficiaries...
evanstonroundtable.com
Letter to the editor: The state’s ban on assault-style weapons means we will all be safer
The League of Women Voters of Illinois and the LWV of Evanston applaud Illinois’ new Protect Illinois Communities Act as a positive step on the path to save lives and free all communities from the threat of gun violence. This long anticipated act, signed into law by Gov. J.B....
WAND TV
Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
Illinois Business Journal
Gov. Pritzker announces 14 appointments to boards, commissions
Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration:. Angela Brooks will serve as a Member of the Illinois Affordable Housing Advisory Commission. * Angela Brooks has dedicated her entire career as an advocate for affordable housing. She is the Illinois Program Director for Corporation for Supportive Housing (CSH). Brooks brings a wealth of knowledge from her time spent at the Chicago Housing Authority (CHA). While at CHA Brooks led many projects as a Real Estate Development Manager and Senior Contract Administrator. Brooks is currently a Board Member of the American Planning Association, and chairs the Immediate Past Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Committee. Angela Brooks received her Bachelor of Arts in Urban Studies with a Minor in Housing & Community Development from Jackson State University. She then went on to receive her Master of Urban and Regional Planning with a focus in Housing Policy from the University of New Orleans.
ABC7 Chicago
COVID Illinois: Pritzker ends pandemic disaster status, but warns, 'COVID-19 has not disappeared'
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday announced the end of the state's COVID-19 disaster proclamation - almost three years after first declaring a public health emergency in Illinois during the early surge of the pandemic. Pritzker's decision piggybacks on the White House's announcement on Monday that it will...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois hiring 40 new conservation specialists to help farmers with smart conservation practices
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Department of Agriculture is hiring to help farmers and landowners in conservation efforts. The Illinois Natural Resources Conservation Service from the U.S. Department of Agriculture has put together federal funding to match with state funding to hire 40 “boots on the ground” conservation practitioners who will work for the Illinois Department of Agriculture. The new hires will work with soil and water conservation districts across the state to walk through conservation practices on a one-to-one basis with farmers in their fields.
Daily Northwestern
‘If I can save one life’: Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering discusses next steps on gun control
Content warning: This article contains discussions of gun violence. On July 11, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering stood in the Oval Office and spoke with President Joe Biden about the need for a federal assault weapons ban. It was just a week after the mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade.
FACT CHECK: Did one Illinois school really get $5 billion for CRT?
(WMBD) — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) had a lot to say about Illinois education spending during a congressional hearing Wednesday, but people aren’t sure her claims are accurate. The House Oversight Committee held a hearing in which Comptroller General Gene Dodaro answered questions about the use...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Words of Caution and Concern for Property Owners with Governor’s Signing of New Renewable Energy Bill
THE FOLLOWING IS A STATEHOUSERADIO, ILLINOIS RELEASE. Governor JB Pritzker has officially signed a bill into law that sets statewide standards for wind and solar farm siting, saying the law is necessary so projects can’t be held hostage by local opponents. But those who opposed the bill say they are concerned the state of Illinois is making decisions that local governments should make.
Central Illinois Proud
Where will the Chinese balloon pass over Illinois?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Chinese balloon that has entered U.S. airspace is expected to soon arrive in Illinois. The balloon was first spotted in Montana Wednesday and was seen over Missouri Friday. According to WMBD Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates, the balloon might have already begun to pass over...
Central Illinois Proud
In South Dakota Senate, far-right lawmakers rankle GOP
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The conversation between a state senator and a legislative aide started with a seemingly routine discussion about a bill. It suddenly spiraled as the senator allegedly harassed the aide because she had vaccinated her young child, plunging the Senate into a political drama that has divided South Dakota’s Republican Party.
Illinois State Police enforces law against gun shop selling banned weapons
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police have begun to enforce the state’s new semiautomatic weapons ban. According to The Center Square, ISP said it has taken action against a gun shop business for “openly advertising the sale of banned weapons.” ISP did not say in which county the enforcement action took place, or […]
starvedrock.media
Local officials look to Illinois statehouse for pension relief
(The Center Square) – Local officials are urging Illinois state government to assist in addressing local pension deficits. Chicago owes nearly $34 billion in unfunded pension liabilities for public safety workers like police, firefighters and other city positions. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke at the City Club of Chicago...
wjbc.com
State Farm notifies state about hundreds of layoffs tied to IT outsourcing plan
BLOOMINGTON – State Farm Insurance is notifying the state it will lay off 451 Information Technology employees working at the company’s Corporate South offices in Bloomington starting at the end of March. However, a State Farm spokesperson said many of those laid off are being offered similar jobs...
Comments / 1