Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
WAFB.com
Baton Rouge renters go without water for days, turned on after WAFB asks questions
Lawmakers pass incentive bill to attract new insurance companies to the state, but will it be enough?. 82-year-old woman says disappearing dentist never fixed dentures she paid $3300 for. Rescue Rehome and Repeat is hosting a Valentine's Day puppy and small dog adoption event on Saturday, Feb.4 from 11 a.m.-3...
theadvocate.com
BREC sued after bird bites toddler at Baton Rouge Zoo, lawsuit says
During a visit to the Baton Rouge Zoo last year, a 2-year-old girl had her finger nearly chomped off by a bird, according to a lawsuit filed in 19th Judicial District Court. The child's parents, Jessi and Urian “Ryan” Clements, are now suing for damages and medical expenses in a complaint that lists the Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge, or BREC, as a primary defendant. The pair lodged the court claim Jan. 25, the last day before the end of the one-year prescriptive period for the lawsuit to be filed.
Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Feb. 4 and Feb. 5
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A weekend in Baton Rouge is never dull. The first weekend in February includes a free guided tour around a historic part of Louisiana, a class for kids to learn about the wonders of outer space and a chance to go back in time with a dinosaur-themed light show. On […]
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
'Stop the Violence' meeting set for Feb. 7 in Donaldsonville
A second "Stop the Violence" citizen committee meeting has been set for Donaldsonville City Hall Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. According to meeting organizers, local and area elected officials will be in attendance, along with school officials, and religious and community leaders. Members of the Donaldsonville Mayor's Youth Advisory Council...
WAFB.com
82-year-old woman says disappearing dentist never fixed dentures she paid $3300 for
Lawmakers pass incentive bill to attract new insurance companies to the state, but will it be enough?. Baton Rouge renters go without water for days, turned on after WAFB asks questions. Rescue Rehome and Repeat is hosting a Valentine's Day puppy and small dog adoption event on Saturday, Feb.4 from...
cenlanow.com
ALDI is planning to open stores in Baton Rouge area. Here’s where
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A new grocery store is coming to East Baton Rouge Parish. ALDI plans to begin construction on three new stores within the next three months, according to Loxley Division Vice President Heather Moore. Moore said the new stores in the area will be located...
beckersdental.com
Louisiana dental office abruptly closes without notice
Esthetic Associates, a dental office in Baton Rouge, La., appears to have abruptly closed without notice, CBS affiliate WAFB reported Feb. 2. The general dentist at the practice is Tyler Lasseigne, DDS. One couple, Mattie and James Woodard, who are both patients at the practice, told WAFB they were scheduled...
Suspect in Madison Brooks Case Also Facing Rape Charge in Livingston Parish, This Time Involving a Minor
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - One of the suspects accused of raping Madison Brooks before her death earlier this year is facing a second rape charge, this time in Livingston Parish. Kaivon Washington was in Livingston Parish in 2020, when he was 15, and is accused of forcing himself...
wbrz.com
Spanish Town Ball expecting largest crowd ever in the River Center this weekend
BATON ROUGE - Saturday night is going to be big! Flamingo lovers from far and wide are preparing to flock to the River Center for the 33rd annual Spanish Town Ball. Robert King, the president of Spanish Town, says all 3,250 tickets have been sold, and he's expecting this year's ball to be the biggest one yet!
brproud.com
One week, two $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Another $100,000 winning #Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold in Baton Rouge. This time, the ticket was sold at the Circle K located at 4718 Plank Road. The winning ticket came from the drawing on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The winning numbers for the...
wbrz.com
Neighbors in Glen Oaks area want permanent fix to 'eyesore' bridge riddled with potholes
BATON ROUGE - A bridge in the Glen Oaks area that works as the main entrance into one neighborhood is a mess. The asphalt is completely caved in in some parts, and the pavement is uneven. "This bridge shouldn't look like this," said Dorothy Thomas, who lives nearby. Thomas says...
wbrz.com
Homeless encampment continues to worry nearby Baton Rouge homeowners
BATON ROUGE - Homeowners in the Jefferson Terrace area say unwelcome neighbors are still causing concern after they set up camp in their neighborhood. Matt Thomas works with 'Keep Tiger Town Beautiful.' It’s an organization that helps clean up homeless encampments. “We’ve cleaned about 15 out... We usually find...
Louisiana daycare worker accused of throwing, hurting 3-year-old
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A father contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after picking his 3-year-old daughter up from daycare on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and finding a laceration on her forehead, according to an arrest affidavit. The father claimed that Angel Fernandez, 37, of Denham Springs, “physically abused” his daughter. She was tasked […]
wbrz.com
Water turned back on at apartment complex after 2 On Your Side started asking questions
BATON ROUGE - Hours after 2 On Your Side started asking why an apartment complex was without water, the management company paid the bill and the water was turned back on. Tiger Plaza and Stadium Square Apartments are under the same umbrella. A few days ago, the water was shutoff for non-payment. One tenant contacted 2 On Your Side, worried it may never come back on.
stmarynow.com
JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge
If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
theadvocate.com
In West Feliciana Parish, some property owners can't get insurance due to crime at Angola
Residents of West Feliciana Parish may have been having a tougher time getting insurance due to improper crime data. “St. Francisville is the type of town where we don’t really lock our doors," said Clay Pinson, who owns Record Agency, an independent insurance agency in St. Francisville. “But suddenly, I started getting notices from our carriers that it’s a crime zone.”
brproud.com
Police searching for Baton Rouge man in connection with shooting incident
ST. GABRIEL, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. Gabriel Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Jontae Davon Miley of Baton Rouge. Miley is a suspect in a recent shooting incident on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The shooting incident took place around lunchtime in the 1900 block of...
WDSU
LSU student who was hit by a car and killed will be laid to rest today
The funeral for a Louisiana State University student who was reportedly raped and then hit and killed by a car will be laid to rest Friday. Madison Brooks, 19, will be laid to rest in Covington at St. Peter Catholic Church at 1 p.m. Her visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
wbrz.com
Livingston Parish citizens concerned with recent flooding
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Flash floods Sunday left the citizens of Livingston Parish with a flashback of the flooding in 2016, which left many people scared for the future. People shared photos and videos to Facebook of their yard and property filled with water. Calling on the parish officials to do something about it.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 43-Year-Old Wanted Woman
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 43-Year-Old Wanted Woman. Louisiana – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) reported that it is seeking the whereabouts of Lakeisha Shantel Parker, 43 in connection with an outstanding felony warrant. Parker is described as 5’3” tall, and 170 lbs.
Comments / 0