During a visit to the Baton Rouge Zoo last year, a 2-year-old girl had her finger nearly chomped off by a bird, according to a lawsuit filed in 19th Judicial District Court. The child's parents, Jessi and Urian “Ryan” Clements, are now suing for damages and medical expenses in a complaint that lists the Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge, or BREC, as a primary defendant. The pair lodged the court claim Jan. 25, the last day before the end of the one-year prescriptive period for the lawsuit to be filed.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO