Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

BREC sued after bird bites toddler at Baton Rouge Zoo, lawsuit says

During a visit to the Baton Rouge Zoo last year, a 2-year-old girl had her finger nearly chomped off by a bird, according to a lawsuit filed in 19th Judicial District Court. The child's parents, Jessi and Urian “Ryan” Clements, are now suing for damages and medical expenses in a complaint that lists the Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge, or BREC, as a primary defendant. The pair lodged the court claim Jan. 25, the last day before the end of the one-year prescriptive period for the lawsuit to be filed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRProud

Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Feb. 4 and Feb. 5

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A weekend in Baton Rouge is never dull. The first weekend in February includes a free guided tour around a historic part of Louisiana, a class for kids to learn about the wonders of outer space and a chance to go back in time with a dinosaur-themed light show. On […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

'Stop the Violence' meeting set for Feb. 7 in Donaldsonville

A second "Stop the Violence" citizen committee meeting has been set for Donaldsonville City Hall Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. According to meeting organizers, local and area elected officials will be in attendance, along with school officials, and religious and community leaders. Members of the Donaldsonville Mayor's Youth Advisory Council...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
beckersdental.com

Louisiana dental office abruptly closes without notice

Esthetic Associates, a dental office in Baton Rouge, La., appears to have abruptly closed without notice, CBS affiliate WAFB reported Feb. 2. The general dentist at the practice is Tyler Lasseigne, DDS. One couple, Mattie and James Woodard, who are both patients at the practice, told WAFB they were scheduled...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Homeless encampment continues to worry nearby Baton Rouge homeowners

BATON ROUGE - Homeowners in the Jefferson Terrace area say unwelcome neighbors are still causing concern after they set up camp in their neighborhood. Matt Thomas works with 'Keep Tiger Town Beautiful.' It’s an organization that helps clean up homeless encampments. “We’ve cleaned about 15 out... We usually find...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana daycare worker accused of throwing, hurting 3-year-old

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A father contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after picking his 3-year-old daughter up from daycare on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and finding a laceration on her forehead, according to an arrest affidavit. The father claimed that Angel Fernandez, 37, of Denham Springs, “physically abused” his daughter. She was tasked […]
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
stmarynow.com

JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge

If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

In West Feliciana Parish, some property owners can't get insurance due to crime at Angola

Residents of West Feliciana Parish may have been having a tougher time getting insurance due to improper crime data. “St. Francisville is the type of town where we don’t really lock our doors," said Clay Pinson, who owns Record Agency, an independent insurance agency in St. Francisville. “But suddenly, I started getting notices from our carriers that it’s a crime zone.”
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Livingston Parish citizens concerned with recent flooding

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Flash floods Sunday left the citizens of Livingston Parish with a flashback of the flooding in 2016, which left many people scared for the future. People shared photos and videos to Facebook of their yard and property filled with water. Calling on the parish officials to do something about it.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

