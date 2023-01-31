ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Did Alex Murdaugh Confess? Hear the Controversial Audio

By Pilar Melendez
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S2Xxh_0kXldHT500
Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Three days after his wife and son were brutally murdered outside their South Carolina estate, Alex Murdaugh sat down for his second police interview .

There, Murdaugh emotionally recalled coming home after a visit with his ailing mother to find his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and his 22-year-old son, Paul , fatally shot multiple times around the dog kennels on the estate. Walking through the details of the crime scene, SLED senior special agent Jeff Croft can be heard in the June 10, 2021 interview—which was played in Colleton County court over the last two days—discussing a “traumatic” photograph of the family’s bodies.

The next five words Murdaugh mutters in the interview have been a critical focus of his murder trial, with prosecutors insisting that he unwittingly confessed to the grisly crime, as defense lawyers maintain the SLED agent simply misunderstood his response.

“It’s just so bad. I did him so bad,” Murdaugh said as they discussed Paul’s gruesome gunshot wounds, according to Croft’s testimony this week.

But when Croft first made that claim on Monday, Murdaugh immediately shook his head at the defense table several feet away, before appearing to mouth, “That’s not what I said,” in court. His defense team claims that in reality, Murdaugh said, “They did him so badly,” referring to whoever murdered his family on June 7, 2021.

While the discrepancy seems to be the latest version of the “blue and gold dress” illusion saga, legal experts tell The Daily Beast the controversy may be the start of the defense poking holes in the prosecution’s case.

“This is a classic example of why the burden of proof is on the prosecution,” Duncan Levin, a former federal prosecutor who has defended several high-profile clients but is not involved in this case, told The Daily Beast on Tuesday. “There have been many cases where law enforcement tries to twist the words of a defendant. Here, the jury and public can actually hear how the twist may be happening.”

The “confession,” however, is just one of several key pieces of evidence the prosecution has laid out over the last week in their case to prove that Murdaugh fatally shot his wife and son in a twisted attempt to garner sympathy and shift the attention away from his financial crimes. Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the double homicide. If convicted, he faces 30 years in prison.

Over the last two days, prosecutors have used Croft’s testimony to highlight several pieces of evidence—including Paul and Maggie’s last text messages, shell casings of the two guns allegedly used in the crime, and a $1,201 Gucci receipt that has yet to be explained. But Croft’s interview with Murdaugh in the days after the murder is the most contentious piece of evidence presented so far.

On Tuesday, defense attorney Jim Griffin grilled Croft about the interview, noting that the SLED agent did not immediately ask Murdaugh to clarify after his alleged confession—or even take the time to write the confession down in his notes. Griffin played the contentious portion of the interview for the jury several times, including once at a third of the speed.

“I am 100 percent confident in what I heard and what I interpreted him to say,” Croft insisted during cross-examination. “I made a mental note of it. We didn’t have information at that point to challenge Mr. Alex on any of his statements.”

Croff later admitted that he didn’t ask Murdaugh about the statement in their next interview on Aug. 11, 2021—noting that “we didn’t make it to that point.” He did note that Murdaugh was in SLED’s “investigative circle” the day after the murders because he was the only living person who was at the crime scene.

Ex-prosecutor Levin thinks the state is “overplaying their hand” by relying so heavily on the alleged confession. Noting that he believes that the prosecution has a strong case, the lawyer speculated that the jury will take notice that Croff—or any other law enforcement officer—did not follow up when Murdaugh allegedly made the comment.

“They let it wash over them. To me, that's a sign that the prosecution may be overplaying their hand here,” he added. “This is not a smoking gun for the prosecution. This is a barely smoldering paper knife.”

Despite the looming question as to whether Murdaugh actually confessed, legal experts do not believe the controversy has tipped the jury toward the defense.

“While the recording should neutralize the police officer's testimony regarding his statement, the jury will likely recognize that the statement is not clear, and the police officer could reasonably testify that Murdaugh said ‘I’ on the recording,” Michel Huff, a California criminal defense attorney and a former police officer who is not involved in the case, told The Daily Beast.

Huff added that while the recording has created “an interesting public debate, the uncertainty about what was said likely means that this evidence will not have much weight with the jury."

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Comments / 2

Related
New York Post

Gruesome forensic report reveals Paul Murdaugh’s brain was blown out, mom Maggie was shot 5 times

Gruesome new details have emerged about the brutal murders of disgraced South Carolina legal scion Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son — including how the boy’s brain was blown out of his head. Murdaugh’s own legal team included graphic crime scene detail in a legal filing trying to get evidence thrown out before the once-powerful lawyer’s double murder trial starts on Monday. It included images from the dog kennels where Murdaugh said he found his wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son Paul after they were blasted to death on June 2, 2021. Maggie, 52, was found face down after being shot five times with...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
BBC

Rape survivor secretly recorded her abuser's confession

A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her handbag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and sentenced to...
Salon

"Disturbing new evidence" in Brett Kavanaugh documentary sparks call for DOJ probe

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The surprise premiere of a documentary revealing "shocking new allegations" of sexual crimes committed decades ago by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh sparked new calls on Monday for Senate and Justice Department investigations.
UTAH STATE
New York Post

New York dad shoots 14-year-old honor roll daughter, turns gun on himself

An upstate New York dad allegedly shot dead his 14-year-old honor roll daughter before turning the gun on himself — after he told his estranged wife in a chilling phone call: “This is how it ends for us.” Ava Wood, a ninth-grader at Durgee Junior High School in Baldwinsville, was discovered in her bed Friday with a bullet wound to the head after her mother, Heather Wood, told police she failed to show up for school, the Post-Standard of Syracuse reported. Her father, Christopher Wood, 51, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in another bedroom at the 6 Triangle...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
The Independent

Horror injuries of Alex Murdaugh’s son revealed

New details have been revealed regarding the fatal injuries sustained by Paul Murdaugh, the murdered son of disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh. Mr Murdaugh’s trial starts on Monday, after he was charged with two murders, that of his wife Maggie and his 22-year-old son, allegations he has rejected. The accused lawyer’s legal team included graphic details from a crime scene in a legal filing as they attempted to get some evidence disqualified from the trial before it begins, the New York Post reported. The filing included images from the dog kennels where Mr Murdaugh claims to have found...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
People

Alex Murdaugh's Last Text to Wife Revealed in Court — and Prosecutors Say He Called Her After Killings

Alex Murdaugh is on trial on accusations he murdered his wife and son On the night that Maggie Murdaugh was shot to death alongside her son, Paul, she received a text from her husband's phone that said "Call me, babe." According to court testimony, that text was sent at 9:47 p.m. on June 7, 2021 — after Maggie was already dead. Prosecutors also alleged that Alex Murdaugh attempted to call Maggie's phone multiple times after the killings, in an attempt to create an alibi. In court on...
OK! Magazine

Hunter Biden Asks Judge To Stop 4-Year-Old Daughter Navy From Taking His Famous Surname

Hunter Biden asked a judge to stop his 4-year-old daughter, Navy, from taking his famous surname, as he claims it would be impossible for her to have a "peaceful existence." Joe Biden's son filed the request on January 6 as he's fighting to lower his child-support payments to baby mama Lunden Roberts, Radar reported. Roberts claimed having the surname would help their daughter because the is "synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful."“To the extent, this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably...
ARKANSAS STATE
newsnationnow.com

What does Curtis ‘Cousin Eddie’ Smith know in Murdaugh case?

(NewsNation) — Alex Murdaugh claims Curtis “Cousin Eddie” Smith is responsible for the death of his wife and son. The attorney representing Smith, however, believes her client will be a star witness in Murdaugh’s trial and that as a result, Smith’s name will be cleared.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
150K+
Followers
39K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy