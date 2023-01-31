Read full article on original website
Michigan COVID cases at lowest point in 18 months
Michigan has zero counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, three counties at a medium level and 80 counties at a low level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Feb. 2. The three counties at a medium level are Monroe, St. Clair and...
Treat waders with Formula 409? New study confirms it kills invasive snails
Biology researchers in Michigan found the best way to kill invasive New Zealand mudsnails from fishing and boating gear is to heavily spritz with common household cleaner Formula 409. Fisheries scientists at Oakland University used invasive snails collected from the infested East Branch of the Au Sable River in Northern...
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles east of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
Eye drops recalled: At least 1 dead after drug-resistant bacteria outbreak
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials said Thursday a company is recalling its over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week sent a health alert to doctors, saying the outbreak included at least 55 people in 12 states. One died and at least five others had permanent vision loss.
Health care workers should look for signs of human trafficking, Michigan doctor says
Nearly 88% of human trafficking survivors report accessing health care services during their trafficking situation, according to a nonprofit advocacy group known as the Polaris Project. That statistic could be surprising. However, it’s appropriate – if not a slight underestimate – once people start to understand what trafficking looks like,...
Lobbyist spending in Lansing hit record high in 2022
Registered Michigan lobbyists reported the largest increase in lobbying spending in the state’s history in 2022, spend a record $49.2 million lobbying state-level public officials, according to the latest disclosures. It’s a more than $5 million increase, but about half of that increase can be attributable to one group,...
Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
Michigan WIC clients will no longer have formula brand options as supply chain regulates
After almost a year of brand choice, Michigan families who receive benefits through the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children will have to transition to Similac formulas starting March 1. Supply chain issues have been resolved, and based on Similac manufacturer Abbott’s recent production levels, the health...
Cats vs. dogs: Which are adopted most from shelters in your Michigan county?
Bark River, Michigan is – apparently and ironically – a land of cat lovers. Well, at least Delta County is (which is where Bark River is located), when comparing the number of cats and dogs adopted from animal shelters in 2021. There were 563 cats adopted and 392...
Michigan awarded $1.8M to address rural homelessness
DETROIT – Michigan was given $1.8 million in federal funding to address homelessness in rural and Indigenous communities. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $315 million in grants this week to boost resources for ending homelessness in 46 communities. Chicago and Los Angeles, both awarded the largest grants, were given $60 million to reduce unsheltered homelessness.
Wallet Watch: Cracking down on egg prices
We’re back with our weekly recap of top business news here in Michigan. This past week’s headlines covered some of our most-read economic topics: wages, inflation and debt. The federal government and local courts made moves that will have ripple effects on minimum wage, student debt relief and,...
Think Michigan’s weather stinks? How about this place with -100 wind chills, gusts to 125 mph
We were cold and windy this morning here in Michigan. If we look at the weather in New Hampshire, we might feel a little better about our brutally cold morning. Mount Washington is a perennially windy spot. Full disclosure is the weather observing equipment is situated above 6,000 feet in elevation. People do visit Mount Washington, just probably not this weekend.
‘Extremely warm’ January in the record books for Michigan: Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson
January 2023 will go down in the record books as one of the warmest for all Michigan cities. Most cities had anywhere between the third-warmest and seventh-warmest January on record. Using the average temperature for the month, most Michigan cities were between seven degrees and eight-and-a-half degrees warmer than average....
Michigan marijuana business suspended after inspectors find untagged products
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY -- Michigan regulators on Friday, Feb. 3, indefinitely shut down a Shiawassee County marijuana processing business accused of possessing untagged cannabis products. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) suspended Candid Labs’ licenses that allow it to process marijuana products for the recreational and medical marijuana markets. “Based on...
Additional grocery money will dry up after February for 1.3M Michigan families
The bonus $95 Michiganders have been adding to their monthly grocery budget will no longer be available after February. Since 2020, families who receive food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been receiving an extra allowance on their bridge cards every month. The federal program was tied...
January snowfall way down for all of Michigan
January was a very warm month compared to normal. With warm air we don’t get much snowfall, and that was certainly the case across all of Michigan. Usually when we have a warmer-than-normal winter month we will still have some corner of the state getting above normal snowfall. We can’t find anywhere that came in with above normal snowfall this January.
Gov. Whitmer fills vacant regent, trustee spots at 6 Michigan universities
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed multiple people to vacant positions on six university boards of regents and trustees. The appointments, likely to be approved in the Democratically-controlled state Senate, account for vacancies at Eastern Michigan University, Central Michigan University, Western Michigan University, Northern Michigan University, Grand Valley State University and Ferris State University.
3 Michigan restaurants rank in top 100 in the entire country on annual Yelp list
It’s a big list foodies look forward to every year. Yelp just released its annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the U.S. and three Michigan eateries have made the cut on the app’s 10th listing of this kind, including a current James Beard Award semifinalist. To...
Hemlock tree-killing invader moves into Northern Michigan
FRANKFORT, MI — An invasive pest which kills hemlock trees has been found in Benzie County; extending its march 50 miles north of the known infestation line near Ludington. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA), a tiny insect which extracts sap from hemlock trees while slowly killing them, was found last month at the Crystal Downs Country Club near Frankfort.
Whitmer, legislative leaders announce agreement on Michigan tax cuts
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic leaders in the legislature have reached a deal on a series of tax cuts, according to a press release from the Governor’s office. “Today, we are excited to share details on the Lowering MI Costs plan, which is a bold relief plan that delivers the largest tax cut in decades to all taxpayers in Michigan,” Whitmer, House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit and Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, said in a joint statement.
