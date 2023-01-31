ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Eye drops recalled: At least 1 dead after drug-resistant bacteria outbreak

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials said Thursday a company is recalling its over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week sent a health alert to doctors, saying the outbreak included at least 55 people in 12 states. One died and at least five others had permanent vision loss.
Lobbyist spending in Lansing hit record high in 2022

Registered Michigan lobbyists reported the largest increase in lobbying spending in the state’s history in 2022, spend a record $49.2 million lobbying state-level public officials, according to the latest disclosures. It’s a more than $5 million increase, but about half of that increase can be attributable to one group,...
Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
Michigan awarded $1.8M to address rural homelessness

DETROIT – Michigan was given $1.8 million in federal funding to address homelessness in rural and Indigenous communities. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $315 million in grants this week to boost resources for ending homelessness in 46 communities. Chicago and Los Angeles, both awarded the largest grants, were given $60 million to reduce unsheltered homelessness.
Wallet Watch: Cracking down on egg prices

We’re back with our weekly recap of top business news here in Michigan. This past week’s headlines covered some of our most-read economic topics: wages, inflation and debt. The federal government and local courts made moves that will have ripple effects on minimum wage, student debt relief and,...
Think Michigan’s weather stinks? How about this place with -100 wind chills, gusts to 125 mph

We were cold and windy this morning here in Michigan. If we look at the weather in New Hampshire, we might feel a little better about our brutally cold morning. Mount Washington is a perennially windy spot. Full disclosure is the weather observing equipment is situated above 6,000 feet in elevation. People do visit Mount Washington, just probably not this weekend.
Michigan marijuana business suspended after inspectors find untagged products

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY -- Michigan regulators on Friday, Feb. 3, indefinitely shut down a Shiawassee County marijuana processing business accused of possessing untagged cannabis products. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) suspended Candid Labs’ licenses that allow it to process marijuana products for the recreational and medical marijuana markets. “Based on...
January snowfall way down for all of Michigan

January was a very warm month compared to normal. With warm air we don’t get much snowfall, and that was certainly the case across all of Michigan. Usually when we have a warmer-than-normal winter month we will still have some corner of the state getting above normal snowfall. We can’t find anywhere that came in with above normal snowfall this January.
Gov. Whitmer fills vacant regent, trustee spots at 6 Michigan universities

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed multiple people to vacant positions on six university boards of regents and trustees. The appointments, likely to be approved in the Democratically-controlled state Senate, account for vacancies at Eastern Michigan University, Central Michigan University, Western Michigan University, Northern Michigan University, Grand Valley State University and Ferris State University.
Hemlock tree-killing invader moves into Northern Michigan

FRANKFORT, MI — An invasive pest which kills hemlock trees has been found in Benzie County; extending its march 50 miles north of the known infestation line near Ludington. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA), a tiny insect which extracts sap from hemlock trees while slowly killing them, was found last month at the Crystal Downs Country Club near Frankfort.
Whitmer, legislative leaders announce agreement on Michigan tax cuts

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic leaders in the legislature have reached a deal on a series of tax cuts, according to a press release from the Governor’s office. “Today, we are excited to share details on the Lowering MI Costs plan, which is a bold relief plan that delivers the largest tax cut in decades to all taxpayers in Michigan,” Whitmer, House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit and Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, said in a joint statement.
