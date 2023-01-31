ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Drunk UK man banned from flight for assaulting airline staff following his recent breakup

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DsN8f_0kXld3CA00

A UK man flying to Ibiza to nurse a recent heartbreak was barred from boarding his flight after he drunkenly assaulted airline staff.

Kyle Windsor, 27, of Liverpool, boozed it up at Manchester Airport as he waited for a Jet2 flight to the Spanish island on a post-breakup trip in July 2022, the Mirror reported , citing a court hearing.

When two airline employees told him he was too drunk to board the plane, Windsor pushed passenger service assistant Roy Franklin.

When another staffer, Sarah McLean, tried to calm him down, he yelled at her that she was a “f–king fat slag” — British slang that is a derogatory term for a woman.

He was arrested and hauled off to a police station, where cocaine was found on him, according to the news outlet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jY7xn_0kXld3CA00
Kyle Windsor, 27, reportedly got drunk at Manchester Airport as he waited for his flight to the Spanish island.
Cavendish Press (Manchester) Ltd

At Tameside Magistrates Court, Windsor admitted to the assault, using threatening behavior, being drunk and disorderly, and drug possession.

“He became angry with the two staff members for their decision to take exception of him and shoved Franklin in the middle of the chest in an attempt to get past him,” prosecutor Jack Moore told the court. “The force of the push made Mr. Franklin fall back, hitting a metal barrier pole on his way down to the floor. He did not sustain any injuries from this assault,” he added.

Windsor’s attorney, Toni Moran, said her client “self-medicates with alcohol” and mistakenly believed the white powder was ketamine, an anesthetic also used as a recreational drug.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vJuqJ_0kXld3CA00
When two airline employees told Windsor he was too drunk to board the plane, he reportedly pushed passenger service assistant Roy Franklin.
Cavendish Press (Manchester) Ltd

“The defendant was very, very drunk. He had trouble growing up and was diagnosed with ADHD at the age of 7,” she said, the Mirror reported.

“He also suffers from asthma, which meant that during COVID he had a particularly bad time and was not able to access medical assistance. This experience left him with PTSD. He was prescribed anti-depressants but has been infrequent in his dosage,” Mora continued.

“While he doesn’t drink daily he does binge drink and has realized that this is his problem. As a result, he has since given up drinking,” she added.

McLean said in a statement: “I should not have to come to work and be threatened for carrying out my duties. I have a duty of care to protect my colleagues, passengers, and the aircraft.

“This incident was witnessed by many young children and this would no doubt have had a negative effect on their holiday experience,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g9avM_0kXld3CA00
When another staffer, Sarah McLean, tried to calm him down, Windsor yelled at her.
Sarah McLean/ Cavendish Press (Manchester) Ltd
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LGRXG_0kXld3CA00
Windsor was ordered to attend a rehab program and sentenced to six months of community service, according to court documents.
Cavendish Press (Manchester) Ltd

Windsor was slapped with about $800 in fines and costs, ordered to attend a rehab program, and sentenced to six months of community service.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Italian woman tied to her seat mid flight after she ‘punches and spits at Indian airline crew’

An Italian woman was arrested in India’s Maharashtra state after she allegedly spat on a crew member and stripped in an Vistara aircraft after arguing with the staff on board an Abu Dhabi to Mumbai flight.Police in Mumbai said that Paola Perruccio, 45, was booked and presented in court and later released on bail.“The woman has been booked for misbehaving. We served her a notice and produced her before the court, following which she was allowed to go,” deputy commissioner of police Dikshit Gedam (zone VIII) was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.According to a complaint lodged by...
New York Post

Entire plane bursts into song as ‘drunk Karen’ booted off flight: video

Passengers broke out in song as a woman was removed from a Jetstar plane after causing a ruckus before takeoff from Gold Coast Airport, Australia. On Sunday, the 42-year-old woman from Lennox Head, New South Wales, Australia had refused to voluntarily leave the plane, which was bound for Melbourne, and Jetstar staff called in the Australian Federal Police. She had allegedly been behaving in a disorderly and disruptive manner, and had refused to follow directions from staff. Video shared to social media captured the moment police forcibly removed the woman from the flight, with one officer shown physically pulling her up from her...
The Independent

Three bikers jailed for killing rival for wearing wrong colours on their turf

Three bikers have been jailed for killing a rival motorcycle gang member who wore his “colours” on their patch.Benjamin Parry, 42, and Chad Brading, 36, both from Plymouth, along with Thomas Pawley, 32, from Ivybridge, were found guilty of the manslaughter of David Crawford, a 59-year-old grandfather from Plymouth.Parry was jailed for 12 years, while Brading and Pawley were sentenced to four years. The trio, who were part of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club, were all cleared of murder.The elder member, sentenced to longer in prison because of his “significant, if not leading, role”, was also banned from driving for...
The Independent

Terrified mum kissed children goodbye after abusive boyfriend wrote ‘mummy is dead’ on wall

A terrified mum was forced to kiss her children goodbye after her abusive boyfriend scrawled “mummy is dead” on the wall, smashed plates and glasses, then grabbed her by the throat.Michelle Bielby was convinced she would be killed by menacing Jake Jones, 31, after he told her, “I’m going to put you in a grave”.The jealous NHS worker then repeatedly strangled the mum-of-two in a drunken rage at her home in Herne Bay, Kent.Believing she was texting another man, Jones, who described himself as a “hermit”, warned her, “If I can’t have you, nobody will” before launching his attack.He then...
Ceebla Cuud

When His Wife Refused to Be Faithful, He Arranged for Her to Marry Her Boyfriend With His Approval

After helping his wife of seven years marry the guy she had been having an affair with for years, an Indian man left the entire country in shock. Uttam Mandal and Sapna Kumari, originally from India's Bihar state, tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed two children into the world. Happily married for a while, Sapna eventually had an affair with a younger male relative of Uttam's who frequented their home. After learning about Sapna's affair, Uttam and his wife argued frequently. Nevertheless, when it became clear that Sapna would never be able to move on from her fling,
New York Post

Actress, 30, beaten by stranger, diagnosed with brain tumor and run over by car at hospital

There’s a reason she’s been dubbed the “unluckiest woman in the world.” As if having her jaw fractured after being punched in the face by a homeless person during an unprovoked attack wasn’t bad enough, social media star Alli McLaren’s broken jaw soon led to her being diagnosed with a brain tumor —and then getting run over by a car on her way to radiation therapy.  “I’m that friend that lives that ‘can’t catch a break dramatic lifestyle,’ ” McLaren, 30, a Los Angeles transplant from Australia, said sarcastically in her viral TikTok testimonial.  In the clip, which garnered over 1.6 million views,...
CBS News

One of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers caught, Interpol says

Cairo — An Eritrean national described as one of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers has been arrested in Sudan after an international manhunt led by the United Arab Emirates, Interpol announced on Thursday. The suspect — identified as Kidane Zekarias Habtemariam — is accused of leading a criminal organization that abducts, extorts and murders East African migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya, the France-based police agency said in an online statement.
The Independent

‘How stupid can you be?’ Harry accused of putting family in danger after claiming 25 kills in Afghanistan

Prince Harry has been accused of putting his family’s safety at risk after saying he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan in his autobiography. Critics said the Duke of Sussex had turned himself into an even higher terrorist target with the details of his involvement in the conflict. Twitter users in Afghanistan and Pakistan have branded Harry a “murderer” and a “crusader” after extracts from the book ‘Spare’ were leaked ahead of the planned release next week. In the memoir, Harry says he killed more than two dozen people when he was an Apache helicopter pilot during his second...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
180K+
Followers
77K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy