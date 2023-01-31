Drunk UK man banned from flight for assaulting airline staff following his recent breakup

A UK man flying to Ibiza to nurse a recent heartbreak was barred from boarding his flight after he drunkenly assaulted airline staff.

Kyle Windsor, 27, of Liverpool, boozed it up at Manchester Airport as he waited for a Jet2 flight to the Spanish island on a post-breakup trip in July 2022, the Mirror reported , citing a court hearing.

When two airline employees told him he was too drunk to board the plane, Windsor pushed passenger service assistant Roy Franklin.

When another staffer, Sarah McLean, tried to calm him down, he yelled at her that she was a “f–king fat slag” — British slang that is a derogatory term for a woman.

He was arrested and hauled off to a police station, where cocaine was found on him, according to the news outlet.

At Tameside Magistrates Court, Windsor admitted to the assault, using threatening behavior, being drunk and disorderly, and drug possession.

“He became angry with the two staff members for their decision to take exception of him and shoved Franklin in the middle of the chest in an attempt to get past him,” prosecutor Jack Moore told the court. “The force of the push made Mr. Franklin fall back, hitting a metal barrier pole on his way down to the floor. He did not sustain any injuries from this assault,” he added.

Windsor’s attorney, Toni Moran, said her client “self-medicates with alcohol” and mistakenly believed the white powder was ketamine, an anesthetic also used as a recreational drug.

“The defendant was very, very drunk. He had trouble growing up and was diagnosed with ADHD at the age of 7,” she said, the Mirror reported.

“He also suffers from asthma, which meant that during COVID he had a particularly bad time and was not able to access medical assistance. This experience left him with PTSD. He was prescribed anti-depressants but has been infrequent in his dosage,” Mora continued.

“While he doesn’t drink daily he does binge drink and has realized that this is his problem. As a result, he has since given up drinking,” she added.

McLean said in a statement: “I should not have to come to work and be threatened for carrying out my duties. I have a duty of care to protect my colleagues, passengers, and the aircraft.

“This incident was witnessed by many young children and this would no doubt have had a negative effect on their holiday experience,” she said.

Windsor was slapped with about $800 in fines and costs, ordered to attend a rehab program, and sentenced to six months of community service.