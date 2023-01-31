Read full article on original website
Sacramento to approve $2 million to support home ownership near Aggie SquareRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
After the storm in California, this unemployment aid comes after the stormUSA DiarioCalifornia State
Officials claim that a Tesla 'spontaneously' catches fire on a California road.Sherif SaadSacramento, CA
Placer County becomes first California county to receive Prohousing Designation
Auburn, Calif.- Placer County has been named the first county in California to receive the state’s Prohousing Designation, a distinction that provides Placer and its private development partners a competitive edge in obtaining grant funding toward affordable housing, workforce housing, sustainable community development and infrastructure projects. The California Department...
Downtown Sacramento business community reacts to plan to convert offices into housing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The downtown Sacramento business community is reacting to the state's plan to turn some of its office buildings near the Capitol into housing. Many businesses have been hurting since employees started working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Downtown Sacramento Partnership said there were about...
Mayor announces $10M for housing displacement programs
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A $50 million investment in housing was billed back in 2021 and called a community benefits partnership. It's part of Sacramento's $1 billion plan to expand the city's UC Davis campus. It's called Aggie Square and the project is in the Oak and Tahoe park areas....
Mayor Steinberg addresses promises made about Sacramento homelessness
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is preparing to make several big announcements addressing the city's homelessness issue. Some members of the homeless community have concerned over needing multiple trips to the emergency room and wonder what a better solution to care for them is. An on camera...
Gov. Newsom plans to convert EDD headquarters and 2 more downtown Sacramento office buildings into housing
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced a plan to convert three adjoining office buildings along the Capitol Mall in downtown Sacramento, including the Employment Development Department headquarters, into housing. At least 20% of the housing would be set aside as affordable, Assemblymember Kevin McCarty said in a press conference...
Roseville approves more money for program that reduces home water use
(KTXL) — The Roseville City Council expanded funding for the city’s Cash for Grass program during its Wednesday meeting in order to promote reduced water use across the city. Since 2008, the city’s Cash for Grass program has been offering residents $1.50 for every square foot of grass replaced with water-efficient landscaping. •Video above: Second […]
"It's used to terrorize communities": Critics slam city leaders after approving new Sacramento police military vehicle
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police will soon have a new massive military-style vehicle but not after some roadblocks at Tuesday night's city council meeting.Things got heated as dozens urged city leaders not to approve the new vehicle, called a Rook. At one point, Mayor Darrell Steinberg told people they would have to leave for interrupting the process or he would make them leave. We've already seen a Rook roll up on a scene when the sheriff's office used the armored all-terrain loader to de-escalate a hostage situation in south Sacramento last April, ultimately arresting the suspect. "I have never seen it used...
'I'm sorry': Sacramento Councilmember Caity Maple addressed criticism over armored vehicle vote
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento District 5 Councilmember Caity Maple posted a thread to Twitter Wednesday explaining her decision to join councilmembers who voted 7-2 to approve the police department's purchase of a third armored vehicle. Dozens of comments were left on Maple's social media pages criticizing her recent vote...
How to find Black-owned businesses in Sacramento
(KTXL) — The number of Black-owned businesses in the United States has been growing recent years and Sacramento’s businesses are among those swelling numbers. Between 2018 and 2020 the United States Census Bureau recorded an increase of 16,367 Black- owned businesses across the country. To help customers know which businesses are Black-owned the Sacramento Black […]
9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a Month
1. Eaglewood - Woodland. Located in nearby Woodland, Eaglewood has spacious studio units that start at $867 a month. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, controlled access for more security, and living near public transportation.
Antioch Mayor’s remarks at MLK Day breakfast spark response by Oakley Councilman not wanting to provide neighboring city with police support
“Mayor Thorpe was indicating he had placed the yoke of oppression on Antioch’s police officers and implemented what seemed an era of tyranny towards Antioch officers…Mayor Thorpe’s outlandish statements are politically motivated, and I believe he would use an Oakley officer as a pawn to advance his political agenda.” – Councilman George Fuller.
Growing Sacramento homeless crisis producing bigger impact on local firefighters
SACRAMENTO — A machete attack and a fire captain punched in the face — it's what Sacramento Metro Fire is facing with a growing homeless crisis.They say their jobs are getting more and more dangerous.Squatters in vacant buildings are responsible for fires causing millions in damage.Metro Fire Capt. Parker Wilbourn said his agency responded to more than 2,500 fire incidents last year directly related to homeless encampments or people experiencing homelessness.Of those fires, 27 were at commercial structures or homes. Wilbourn said they have had an issue with the homeless tampering with fire suppression systems to wash clothes. This has...
Sacramento vice mayor Eric Guerra appointed to Air Resource Board
Sacramento’s Vice Mayor Eric Guerra has been appointed to California’s Air Resource Board, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced. Guerra, 44, has been on the Sacramento City Council since 2015 and previously was a consultant for the state Senate. Guerra grew up as a migrant farmworker in Esparto and graduated from Sacramento State University with a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronic engineering and a master's in public policy. He is in his seventh year as a member of the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District and served as the chair for four years.
KCRA Today: Racist Instagram post at Dixon school, Newsom seeks limits on concealed guns, $1.3 billion expansion at SMF
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
People call on city to take action against Del Paso Boulevard abandoned building break ins
SACRAMENTO — There is a plea from businesses along a once-bustling part of Sacramento struggling to bounce back after the pandemic.We caught up with the head of a brew pub that had to evacuate Tuesday night before after a fire at an empty building next door.He said it's part of a much bigger problem that he and others have brought to the city but says no one seems to be listening."All of a sudden, one of my staff comes in [and] they're like, 'Smoke! There's a fire! We got to go, we got to go!' " said Jonathan Tate, head...
Roseville Electric Increase Starting Today
The monthly budget of many Roseville households are being strained even more. Roseville Electric customers are seeing an 8% surcharge added to their utility bills beginning February 1, 2023. This is in addition to the 3% increase that started in January. The overall 11% increase was approved by the City Council in December to defray the soaring costs in the energy market.
KCRA Today: Investigation in Money Network, Sac Co siblings escape Tesla fire, suspected Chinese spy balloon over Montana
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
With CalFresh COVID-19 aid ending, Sacramento Food Bank prepares for more demand
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After almost three years of additional food assistance benefits put into place to help families during the worst of COVID-19, that aidwill stop by the end of February. The emergency allotments will end, but regular CalFresh benefits will stay intact, the regular amount varying on circumstances,...
Woman killed in Rancho Cordova homicide identified
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The 18-year-old killed in Rancho Cordova earlier this week has been identified. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified her as Saraiah Acosta. Meanwhile, the man suspected of killing her is recovering after being shot three times by Elk Grove police officers. CASE HISTORY. The...
Wave surf park planned for Highway 65 corridor
After looking at parcels in Loomis and El Dorado Hills, developers have now chosen a Placer County Highway 65 corridor location for an artificial wave-surfing resort. Town of Loomis officials said El Dorado County-based Inland Surf Company approached the town last summer with plans to build Northern California's first wave-surfing resort, Alchemy Surf Park, at Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80. The company also took the plan before the El Dorado County Advisory Committee in February 2022.
