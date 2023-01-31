ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Rogers Plaza | Shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan

Rogers Plaza is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan, a suburb of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Opened in 1961, it was the first shopping mall in Western Michigan and the first enclosed one in the state of Michigan. The center features Planet Fitness and Citi Trends among its major stores.
WYOMING, MI
New cannabis shop opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — NOXX and cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies have opened a store at 330 Ann St. NW. The 3,000-square-foot store houses products from Cookies and other cannabis brands, and features murals, artwork and more, according to a press release. The store’s official grand opening was held Saturday, Jan. 28.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Righteous Cuisine serves fusion of Mexican and BBQ dishes

GRAND HAVEN, MI -- Righteous Cuisine has been a local favorite to grab a hearty lunch or dinner with a Mexican and BBQ twist since first opening as a food truck. Owner Matthew Varley started up the business in 2011, inviting locals to try his unique creations at a time when the food truck scene was just beginning to attract West Michigan residents.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?

Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
KALAMAZOO, MI
News Channel 3 newscasts for Saturday and Sunday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Golf and the Grammys will affect News Channel 3's newscast for Saturday and Sunday. The 6 p.m. newscast Saturday will be on the CW7 due to the PGA Tour AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The 11 p.m. newscast is scheduled for 11:30 p.m., following the Grammy's. Sunday...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

