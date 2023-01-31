Read full article on original website
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
"Making a Difference: Giving Back to the Grand Rapids Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
A Christian charity received a strange donation: 12,000-year-old mammoth bonesAnita DurairajGrand Rapids, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
‘It will be full of energy:’ New incubator provides space, support for tech startups in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — On the fourth floor of the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building, Kyle McGregor talks about the kind of environment he and his colleagues at Spartan Innovations hope to create for tech startups at a newly launched office incubator there. “When you see these places work...
Rogers Plaza | Shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan
Rogers Plaza is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan, a suburb of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Opened in 1961, it was the first shopping mall in Western Michigan and the first enclosed one in the state of Michigan. The center features Planet Fitness and Citi Trends among its major stores.
New cannabis shop opens in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — NOXX and cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies have opened a store at 330 Ann St. NW. The 3,000-square-foot store houses products from Cookies and other cannabis brands, and features murals, artwork and more, according to a press release. The store’s official grand opening was held Saturday, Jan. 28.
From the Super Bowl to Grand Rapids, Chris Stapleton going on road for big tour
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - All eyes will be on Chris Stapleton when he performs the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12. After that, he will hit the road for a big tour which takes him through Michigan. Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show” 2023 tour will be at...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Righteous Cuisine serves fusion of Mexican and BBQ dishes
GRAND HAVEN, MI -- Righteous Cuisine has been a local favorite to grab a hearty lunch or dinner with a Mexican and BBQ twist since first opening as a food truck. Owner Matthew Varley started up the business in 2011, inviting locals to try his unique creations at a time when the food truck scene was just beginning to attract West Michigan residents.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Grilling Company serves wood-smoked barbecue north of Grand Rapids
BELMONT, MI — From chopping the wood for the smoking pits to creating 60 different homemade sausage recipes, owner Keith Hall does it all at The Grilling Company just north of Grand Rapids. The Grilling Company, at 6231 W River Drive NE in Belmont, is just 15 minutes from...
Former Grand Rapids TV Anchor Has Bought The Red Dock Café In Saugatuck
I'm not talking about California, I'm talking about the West Michigan lakeshore. The West Michigan lakeshore is a great spot that offers so many incredible places to enjoy the water and the beautiful sunsets. Saugatuck is one of those communities where people flock to each summer to relax and enjoy...
Grand Rapids orthopedic practice engaged in ‘monopolistic conduct,’ Trinity Health lawsuit alleges
At a meeting in July, the president of Trinity Health Saint Mary’s told executives from Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan that the Grand Rapids hospital planned to hire its own orthopedic surgeons rather than rely on Orthopaedic Associates for on-call services. The private orthopedic practice had raised its daily rate...
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
Agreement to develop property near Grand Rapids amphitheater approved by arena board
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The public authority leading the charge to build a 12,000-capacity riverfront amphitheater in Grand Rapids approved an agreement Friday with a private group to explore development opportunities on land adjacent to the proposed venue. In addition, officials said they hope to have the amphitheater open...
Founders’ newest KBS flavor balances sweet, tart cherries with rich chocolate
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The newest addition to Founders Brewing Co.’s KBS barrel-aged beer series brings together the flavors of tart and sweet cherries layered against rich chocolate and notes of coffee. KBS Chocolate Cherry was made available last month at the Grand Rapids-based brewery’s Grand Rapids and...
$12M marina with rare ‘super yacht’ slips coming to Muskegon Lake
MUSKEGON, MI – A new $12 million Muskegon Lake marina on which construction is about to begin will be one of very few in Michigan able to accommodate “super yachts.”. The 233-slip marina that is part of Adelaide Pointe will have several 80- to 100-foot slips and one 150-foot slip, according to developer Ryan Leestma.
Grand Rapids Pride Center director to give keynote speech at Black History Month event
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Jazz McKinney, the executive director of the Grand Rapids Pride Center, is the keynote speaker this year for Grand Rapids Community College’s Black History Month celebration. GRCC’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has planned a wide variety of fun and informational events this...
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?
Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
‘Fantastic plant’ is new home of growing manufacturer moving from Muskegon Heights
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Muskegon Heights’ loss is Egelston Township’s gain with the recent relocation of a growing manufacturing company named the “best of the best” last year. Rolar Products has moved into a 60,000-square-foot facility in Egelston Township, leaving its location in Muskegon Heights.
Michigan Veteran Homes looking for volunteers for No Member Dies Alone program
Michigan Veteran Homes is looking for volunteers to join the No Member Dies Alone (NMDA) program. They are looking for volunteers in Grand Rapids, Chesterfield Township, and Marquette.
News Channel 3 newscasts for Saturday and Sunday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Golf and the Grammys will affect News Channel 3's newscast for Saturday and Sunday. The 6 p.m. newscast Saturday will be on the CW7 due to the PGA Tour AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The 11 p.m. newscast is scheduled for 11:30 p.m., following the Grammy's. Sunday...
‘Black Man’ documentary film featuring 32 Muskegon residents to premiere at Frauenthal
MUSKEGON, MI -- Muskegon County is kicking off Black History Month this weekend with the special premiere of “Black Man,” a documentary film produced by a Muskegon native about Black men in Muskegon County. The documentary tells the stories of 32 Black men in a small community ages...
Domino’s Pizza rolling out electric vehicle fleet for deliveries in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Five Domino’s Pizza restaurants in Grand Rapids are rolling out a brand new fleet of electric delivery vehicles as part of a national effort to cut back on emissions. Ten custom-branded 2023 Chevy Bolt electric vehicles are now carrying out pizza deliveries at the...
GRCC to build state-of-the-art automated training center with $998,000 federal grant
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A nearly $1 million federal grant will help Grand Rapids Community College build a new state-of-the-art, fully automated training center to prepare students for the future of manufacturing. U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, who helped secure the funding, talked about the project Friday, Feb. 3. The...
