Don't Risk a Tax Audit. Here Are Four Reasons the IRS May Flag Your Return
While the odds of an audit have been low, the IRS may flag your return for several reasons, tax experts say. Some of the common audit red flags are excessive deductions or credits, unreported income, rounded numbers and more. However, the best protection is thorough records, including receipts and documentation.
Auto Loan Delinquencies Are Rising. Here's What to Do If You're Struggling With Payments
The share of borrowers who are 60 or more days behind in their auto loan payments was 26.7% higher in December than it was a year earlier. Once your payment is 30 days late, lenders report the delinquency to the credit-reporting firms, and your credit score will take a hit.
Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Heads to the Supreme Court. How That Affects the Payment Pause
The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments over President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan in late February. Federal student loan payments won't resume until the end of August, unless the litigation over the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness plan is resolved sooner. Here's what borrowers need to know...
