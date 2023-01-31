ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Don't Risk a Tax Audit. Here Are Four Reasons the IRS May Flag Your Return

While the odds of an audit have been low, the IRS may flag your return for several reasons, tax experts say. Some of the common audit red flags are excessive deductions or credits, unreported income, rounded numbers and more. However, the best protection is thorough records, including receipts and documentation.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
89K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy