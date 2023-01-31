Whats Up: Pasquotank Opioid Advisory Committee to meet Wednesday

TODAY

Library program

The Pasquotank Library will host a program on ice for kids ages 1-2 with an adult at 10 a.m.

Opioid committee

The Pasquotank County Opioid Advisory Committee will host a public meeting to discuss the county’s use of opioid settlement funds at College of The Albemarle’s John Woods Technology Center at 1208 N Road St., Elizabeth City, at 6 p.m.

Black History event

The Friends of the Perquimans County Library will host a free Black History event at the Perquimans County Library at 514 S Church St., Hertford, at 3 p.m. Speakers will include Hertford Town Manager Janice Cole, Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown, photographer Ed Sanford and storyteller-musician Keith Rouse.

History for Lunch

Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch program at noon featuring documentarian Marvin Tupper Jones, who will discuss the families of U.S. Colored Troops during the Civil War. The program will be both in person and on Zoom.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a lasagna meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

Fleet Reserve 293

Fleet Reserve Association Branch 293 will meet at 7 p.m. at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 at 1433 N Road St, Elizabeth City. For details on the Ladies Auxiliary meeting, check with the unit president.

Red Cross blood drives

The Albemarle Area Red Cross will hold blood drives at the Currituck County governmental complex at 2801 Caratoke Highway from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and at Elizabeth City State University from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Library classes

The Pasquotank Library will host a Google Drive and Docs class Wednesday, an Excel 1 class Thursday and PowerPoint class on Friday. All classes at 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

Black History program

A presentation on the history of the Underground Railroad Museum in Washington, N.C., kicks off a series of Black History programs this month at the Perquimans County Library. Leesa Jones, executive director of the museum, will be the speaker at 2 p.m.

Photography Club

The Elizabeth City Photo Club will meet in the community room of the Pasquotank Library from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Camden Active Adults

The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a cooking demonstration and tasting event at 10 a.m.

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Open Door Church at 1255 Haughton Road/N.C. Highway 37, Edenton, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Morning Rotary

The Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club will meet at The Sandwich Market on Selden Street at 7:45 a.m. Dr. Kimberly Gregory, college and career readiness director at College of The Albemarle, will be the speaker.

VFW fish fry

VFW Post 6060 will host a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $12 a plate. All proceeds go to the post’s new “Community Care Program” designed to assist citizens in need throughout our community.

Employer Summit

Friday is the deadline to register for the Employer Resource Summit to be held at the K.E. White Center in Elizabeth City, Feb. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The forum’s title, “Building a Resilient Workforce Through Community Partnerships.” Register by emailing DO5-SMB-CMD@uscg.mil.

SATURDAY

Ruritan breakfast

The Nixonton Ruritan Club will hold an all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage breakfast at Halls Creek from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost is $6 for adults, $3 for kids younger than 10.

Covenant Academy

Covenant Classical Academy will hold an informational meeting for parents interested in enrolling their children in the new private school's grades K-4 and 9-12 at Panera Bread at 9 a.m. The school will also hold an open House at 801 Riverside Ave., Elizabeth City, Thursday, Feb. 9, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Call Caasi at 276-525-0724 or visit covenantclassicalacademy.com.

Quilt Lovers

The Colonial Quilt Lovers Guild of NE NC will meet at Church of Redeemer on N.C. Highway 343, Camden, at 10 a.m.

Food Bank Gala

Food Bank of the Albemarle will host a gala to celebrate its 40th anniversary at 109 Tidewater Drive, Elizabeth City, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The black tie event will feature entertainment by DJ Trent and be catered by Red Sky Catering. The gala will also include a silent auction. Tickets are available at www.afoodbank.org/events.

MONDAY

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Perquimans County Recreation Center, 310 Granby St., Hertford, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Midwifery in South

Zaina René, a senior history major at Elizabeth City State University, will give a presentation on midwifery, “If You Have Any Left, Keep It: A Womanist Analysis of Midwife Regulation in the United States South during the Early Twentieth Century,” at the Pasquotank County Library at 5 p.m.

Friends of Library

The Friends of the Camden County Public Library will meet in the meeting room of the library at 3 p.m.

Library classes

The Pasquotank Library will host an Excel 1 class on Monday, Word 1 class on Tuesday, and Excel 2 class on Thursday, Feb. 9. All classes at 4 p.m.

TUESDAY

Pasquotank GOP

The Pasquotank Republican Party will hold its annual precinct meeting at First Christian Church’s fellowship hall at 800 Beech St., Elizabeth City, at 7 p.m.

Library programs

The Pasquotank Library will host a program on dinosaurs for kids ages 3-5 with an adult Tuesday. A similar program will be held Wednesday, Feb. 8, for kids ages 1-2. Both programs are at 10 a.m.

UPCOMING

History for Lunch

Dr. Paul Liu, a professor at N.C. State University, will be the speaker at Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program in the Gaither Auditorium Wednesday, Feb. 8, at noon. Liu will provide a virtual lecture on sea level rise and its effects on rural northeastern North Carolina. The program will be both in person and online. Register at the museum’s Facebook page or website to attend remotely.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a pork roast meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

Camden Active Adults

Attendees of the Camden Center for Active Adults will attend the History for Lunch lecture at Museum of the Albemarle and then have lunch downtown, Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 11:30 a.m. Attendees will pay for their own lunch.

Nonprofit roundtable

The Fairfield Inn & Suites will host a nonprofit roundtable at 1640 Center City Blvd., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tot time at museum

Museum of the Albemarle will host a Tot Time program for kids ages 3-5 on the state’s bird on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m. Attendees will participate in a hands-on activity.

Camden Active Adults

The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a screening of the film, “The Adam Project,” Friday, Feb. 10, at 1 p.m.

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold blood drives Friday, Feb. 10, at Perquimans County High School from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and at Currituck County Middle School, at 4263 Caratoke Highway, Barco, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NENC GOP Women

The Northeast Carolina Republican Women will hold their monthly meeting on the second floor at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford, Saturday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m. Hal Weatherman will be the guest speaker.

Black history programs

The Perquimans County Library will host a Black History Month program featuring Hertford Grammar School teacher Rodney Lyons and his students Monday, Feb. 13, at 5 p.m. Hertford Commissioner Joseph Hoffler, a retired lieutenant colonel, will discuss his military experiences on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 5 p.m. Students in Perquimans Middle School teachers Kellen Whitehurst and Darius White’s class will give a presentation Thursday, Feb. 23, at 5 p.m. On Monday, Feb. 27, the class of Perquimans High School teachers Chiquta Sutton and Teressa Blanchard will give a presentation at 5 p.m. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, Connie Ashley’s class at Perquimans Central School will give a presentation at 5 p.m.

Black Panther Party

Rachel Roundtree, a senior history major at Elizabeth City State University, will give a presentation on the Black Panther Party, “Service to the People: The Black Panther Party and ‘Survival Programs,’ 1967-82,” at the Pasquotank Library Monday, Feb. 13, at 5 p.m.

Pasquotank Dems

The Pasquotank Democratic Party will host a general membership meeting in Courtroom A of the Pasquotank Courthouse Monday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. Contact: 335-7832.

Adult Book Club

The Adult Book Club will discuss Geraldine Brooks’ book, “Horse” at the Pasquotank Library, Monday, Feb. 13, at 4 p.m.

Tax filing help

The Hertford Ruritan Club will offer free tax filing assistance through the Volunteers in Tax Assistance program starting Tuesday, Feb. 14. The VITA program’s assistance will be offered to low- to moderate-income and elderly taxpayers in the auditorium at the Perquimans County Emergency Management Center at 159 Creek Drive, Hertford, on Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 252-619-7618 to make an appointment.

History for Lunch

Dr. Glen Bowman, history professor at Elizabeth City State University, will be the speaker at Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program in the Gaither Auditorium on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at noon. Bowman’s presentation will be on academics and athletics at the former P.W. Moore High School during the middle period of the school’s history, starting from the mid-1930s and ending with the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision.

Camden Active Adults

The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a wine bottle craft event Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a stuffed peppers/liver & onions meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

Rosenwald School

Dr. Melissa Stuckey will give a presentation entitled, “Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Elizabeth City State University’s Rosenwald Practice School” at the Pasquotank County Library Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m.

Living History

Museum of the Albemarle will host a Black History Month program for school groups with its Frederick Douglass Living History program on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 9:30 a.m. in the Gaither Auditorium. Nathan M. Richardson, an actor, will talk to students about Douglass’ early life as an enslaved person, escape to freedom and rise to become one of the nation’s foremost writers, speakers and abolitionists prior to the Civil War. The program is designed for students in grades 4-12 and can be livestreamed on request.

‘History of Maroons’

J. Brent Morris, professor of history at the University of South Carolina at Beaufort, will give a lecture and attend a book-signing event for his book, “Dismal Freedom: A History of the Maroons of the Great Dismal Swamp,” at Museum of the Albemarle Friday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m.

Rosenwald school doc

Documentary filmmakers Tom Lassiter and Jerry Snyder will host a film screening and talk about their film, “Unlocking the Doors of Opportunity: The Rosenwald Schools of North Carolina” on ECSU’s campus Saturday, Feb. 18. The time and location will be announced.

Sit-in marker talk

Dr. Glen Bowman, a history professor at Elizabeth City State University, will discuss the 1960 sit-ins in Elizabeth City in a talk entitled, “Behind Downtown Elizabeth City’s Newest Historical Marker: The February 1960 Sit-Ins at W.T. Grant,” at the Pasquotank County Library, Monday, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a fried fish meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

Welcome to Medicare

The Currituck County Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a “Welcome to Medicare” program for persons soon turning 65 at Extension center in Barco, Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration for the event at https://medicareseminar.eventbrite.com. Contact: 252-232-2261.

Camden Active Adults

The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a chili “cook-in” and Valentine’s party on Friday, Feb. 24, at 11 a.m. Cost is $5.

ONGOING

Volunteers needed

The Albemarle Area Agency on Aging is seeking to fill 46 vacant positions on the Community Advisory Committee. Volunteers work to improve the quality of life and quality of care for residents in long-term care facilities by visiting those facilities on a regular basis and advocating for facility residents and their families. There is some criteria for the position. Contact: Melissa Hines at (252)404-7086 or visit www.albemarlecommission.org.