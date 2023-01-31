Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keller's Drive-In Still Delivering After 73 YearsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Yoshi Shabu Shabu for a Unique Dining ExperienceSteven DoyleDallas, TX
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
Top Burgers in Dallas 2023Steven DoyleDallas, TX
These Mardi Gras pastries in Dallas beat regular King Cake by a mile
Mardi Gras in 2023 is February 21, and that means king cake, the flashy seasonal treat that has been a New Orleans tradition since 1870. With its proximity to Louisiana, Dallas has always had a bounty of king cake options from which to choose, everywhere from supermarkets to local bakeries. Whether any of those king cake options are any good is another topic. The baby is a cute schtick. King Cakes come with a little toy plastic baby that gets baked into the dough; whoever gets it and doesn't choke on it supposedly has good luck. There's that.But the cake itself...
'Yellowstone' stars to greet fans at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
Yellowstone fans, get your comfy shoes ready - there'll be a long line for this one. Cole Hauser a.k.a. "Rip Wheeler" on Yellowstone, and Taylor Sheridan, the show's co-creator, executive producer, and director of the series, will meet fans and sign autographs at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.The event will take place from 4:30-6:30 pm only on Friday, February 3. Location is the 6666 Ranch booth near the south end of Aisle 700 in the Amon G. Carter, Jr. Exhibits Hall.According to a February 2 announcement from FWSSR, "fans will have the opportunity to snag an autograph as...
5 Texas cities visit high rankings on best family-friendly vacations list
Dallas residents looking to create lasting memories with their families don’t need to look further than their own city limits - and certainly not outside their state.In a new report from lawn care company Lawn Love, Dallas scored No. 11 for Best Cities for Kid-Friendly Vacations, behind Houston (No. 8) and San Antonio (No. 10). Austin scored No. 29, and somehow Dallas' neighbor Fort Worth was all the way down at No. 44.Not bad, though, considering 200 of America’s largest cities were ranked using 23 metrics, including affordability, family-friendly accommodations, attractions, transportation options, and more. Dallas - a hotel-rich city...
Dallas bar famed for pop-culture pop-ups swings in Austin Powers theme
Dallas bar The Whippersnapper loves a culture-themed pop-up and now has a smashing one for 2023: Called the Electric Shagadelic Pussycat Swingers Club, it's a British invasion-style concept centered on Austin Powers, the '60s character created by comedian Mike Myers.According to a release, the pop-up will debut on February 9.The Electric Shagadelic Pussycat Swingers Club is the famed nightclub in the Austin Powers series of films. The pop-up will feature specialty food and drink menus, interactive experiences, local art, photo opportunities, and nightly entertainment.Anticipate Austin Powers, and the retinue of characters such Dr. Evil and Fat Bastard, from the late...
These are the 7 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
Welcome to February, when the ice always seems to come to town. This week's storm has already wreaked havoc with early week events, and it's possible weekend events will be affected as well. For now, the ones listed are still scheduled to take place, but check with the event organizer or venue before heading out to be sure.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.Thursday, February 2WaterTower Theatre presents The Play That Goes WrongWaterTower Theatre in Addison presents...
New ghost tour explores one of the spookiest spots in North Texas
A national travel company is showing off the scary side of the Fort Worth Stockyards with the launch of a brand new ghost tour. US Ghost Adventures, an Orlando-based company that hosts ghost tours in some of the most haunted cities in the country, has just added Fort Worth to its list of tour locations. The one-hour tour is held nightly at 8 pm and includes eight stops within a one-mile walking distance. Some of the haunted highlights from the tour include Miss Molly’s Hotel (109 W. Exchange Ave.), a former brothel where unexplained activity – think lights turning on...
Luke Bryan trucks to Dallas-Fort Worth for 2 'Country On Tour' stops
Luke Bryan fans, clear your calendars in late September 2023. The five-time Entertainer of the Year and American Idol judge is making not one but two stops in North Texas on his "Country On Tour."He'll play Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion on September 28, then scoot over to Fort Worth for a show at Dickies Arena on September 29. The only other Texas stop on his 36-city tour will be in Lubbock, on July 27. (So sorry, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio.)Special guests throughout the tour will include up-and-coming country artists Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston,...
Deep Ellum fried chicken wings it to North Dallas for late-night craving
Fried chicken from Deep Ellum has made its way north: Brick & Bones, a bar in Dallas' Deep Ellum neighborhood, has launched a spinoff out of Revolving Kitchen, the virtual kitchen at 520 Shepherd Dr. in Garland.The expansion allows them to greatly expand their delivery route to all parts north. Well, within a five-mile radius of Revolving Kitchen.Brick & Bones was founded in 2015 by Cliff Edgar, with a name that referred to the decor and menu: "There's a lot of exposed brick, and then the bones is chicken bones," he said.Their chicken has been acclaimed but they're also one...
Dallas reels in impressive ranking among 25 best big cities to be a filmmaker
Good news for cinephiles and aspiring directors: Dallas has landed a top-25 spot among the best big cities to live and work as a moviemaker in 2023, and Fort Worth has made the list, too. Coming in at No. 20 (down from No. 15 in 2022 and No. 12 in 2021) on MovieMaker Magazine's annual list, Dallas joins four other Texas cities in the top 25: Austin (No. 12), Houston (No. 21), San Antonio (No. 22), and Fort Worth (No. 25).MovieMaker compiles its annual list based on surveys, production spending, tax incentives, additional research, and personal visits whenever possible —...
A peek inside the $20 million Southlake mansion going wild on social media
One of the most expensive homes in Texas is on the market for $20 million in Southlake - and it's drawing more than a little attention on social media. And, no wonder: The opulent 31,000-square-foot mansion, at 1469 Sunshine Ln., features such over-the-top amenities as a full-size basketball court, bowling alley, batting cage, movie theater, and "indoor glass-enclosed" trampoline.The transitional Mediterranean estate hit the market in December for a whopping $19.99 million. A January 30 post on the Zillow Gone Wild Facebook page called it "the most Southlake, TX home we’ve ever seen," and made it instantly social media-famous. Thousands...
New ways to work out — including in a movie theater — abound in Dallas-Fort Worth this February
Raise your hand if you're still going strong with that resolution to work out more or improve your health. Now raise your hand if you believe every day is a new start, and February is as good a month as any to start a new good-for-you habit.There are lots of new fitness and wellness studios proving the February theory, with openings galore.Read on to get caught up on where you should be visiting next, then make note of the fun classes, races, and events happening around Dallas-Fort Worth this month.EōS Fitness, which recently became headquartered in Dallas, is opening its...
Rapper Lil Wayne rises from the dead for 2023 tour with stop in Dallas
Rap icon Lil Wayne's 2023 "Welcome To Tha Carter Tour" will make a stop in Dallas at House of Blues on Wednesday, May 3.The 28-city spring tour, announced January 31, kicks off on April 4 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, lasting for a little more than a month before wrapping up in Los Angeles on May 13.He plans three stops in Texas. In addition to Dallas, Lil Wayne will also perform at House of Blues in Houston on May 2 and at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin on May 4.The always-busy rapper, whose most recent album was 2020's Funeral, named the...
This Dallas restaurant news has tons of tempting dishes to check out
January can be a sleepy time in the Dallas restaurant scene but 2023 has been an exception, and this roundup of restaurant news is proof. Most of what's here is about new dishes and new seasonal menus, but there's also news about chef appointments and celebrity chefs on TV. Here's what's happening in Dallas dining news, collated from press releases, emails, and online sites: Loro Asian Smokehouse & Bar has launched two ramen specials for February, served Tuesdays-Wednesdays after 4 pm: Smoked Brisket Ramen or Grilled Prawn Ramen, both featuring Balinese curry, sun noodles, ajitama egg, green onion, and sesame, both $18. Bulla...
Dallas police make arrest in connection with monkeys at Dallas Zoo
In America's Most Wanted news, a man has been arrested in connection with a recent theft of monkeys at the Dallas Zoo.According to a release from the Dallas Police Department, police arrested Davion Irvin, 24, on February 2, in connection with the case involving emperor tamarin monkeys at the Dallas Zoo.Two tamarin monkeys named Bella and Finn were reported missing on January 30. In an ensuing investigation, the Dallas Police Department suggested that the monkeys had been intentionally taken from their enclosure.The monkeys were found on January 31, after Dallas police received a tip that the monkeys were at an...
Longtime Dallas Yoga Center relocates to new address on Lemmon Avenue
After 30-plus years, one of the earliest yoga outfits in Dallas has relocated to a new home. Dallas Yoga Center opened in new digs in November at 4140 Lemmon Ave. #280, taking over a space abover Gloria's that was previously occupied by Yoga Sport.For the past two years, the center was doing classes digitally and in temporary spaces, including the Sammons Center for the Arts, a studio on Lovers Lane, and Klyde Warren Park on weekends.The new space has two studios, including a "healing room" for small group immersions for more impactful and healing experiences.That address can be challenging since...
Global superstar Beyoncé includes Dallas-Fort Worth on highly anticipated world stadium tour
Texas-born pop superstar Beyoncé is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth as part of her just-announced "Renaissance World Tour." She will perform at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on September 21. And, fans who can't get enough can also catch Bey in her hometown of Houston, at NRG Stadium, on September 23. Tickets for the world tour dates go on sale Monday, February 6. BeyHive members will enjoy an exclusive presale, while other fans can register now with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan technology here. Those interested can find tickets, schedules, and more information at beyonce.livenation.com and tour.beyonce.com.Beyonce kicks off her world tour on May...
Nickelback's upcoming tour stop rocks this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. Juggernaut rock band Nickelback is touring summer 2023 with stop in Dallas. Nickelback is back: Canadian-born rock juggernaut Nickelback is going on tour in summer 2023 to support their new album, Get Rollin'. Called the "Get Rollin’ Tour," it'll hit 38 cities, including Dallas on July 22 at Dos Equis Pavilion.2. Behind the wall of greenery and other Dallas restaurant must-haves. If you're a...
New York's Van Leeuwen Ice Cream opens new shop in chichi Dallas center
Dallas is getting another scoop of top-notch ice cream: Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, the small-but-growing ice cream shop chain from New York, is opening a location in the Inwood Village shopping center at 5450 W Lovers Ln. #130 in the former Gigi's Cupcakes space.According to a release, it'll open on February 9.“Texas has been so good to Van Leeuwen, so we are excited to open a brand new store in Dallas/Fort Worth,” says co-founder and CEO Ben Van Leeuwen in a statement.Van Leeuwen started out as a scoop truck, founded in 2008 by Ben Van Leeuwen, Pete Van Leeuwen, and...
These are the 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Warm up this week with a whiskey dinner, rib-smoking class, and hot cinnamon rolls. Or hop aboard a motorcoach bus for a Valentine’s-themed vegan tour of Dallas. Follow that with a meetup at one of Dallas' newest vegan restaurants. This week also brings the first Galentine’s event of 2023 – a brunch just for gal-pals with lots of pink drinks. (Note: Due to winter weather, be sure to check the event links for possible cancellations.)Tuesday, January 31Lockwood Pairing Dinner at Whiskey Cake PlanoThe Southern-inspired dining destination will partner with Lockwood Distilling to host a five-course cocktail and spirits pairing dinner....
Black Sheep Coffee from the U.K. comes to U.S. with debut in Dallas
A coffee shop from the U.K. with celebrity ties is opening its first U.S. location in Dallas. Called Black Sheep Coffee, it's a growing chain based in London with a renegade stance: to champion the robusta coffee bean, one overlooked by most coffee snobs. Black Sheep was founded in London in 2013 by friends Gabriel Shohet and Eirik Holth, who loved coffee and wanted to start their own business. They've built it into a chain with 60-plus locations including cafés and take-out shops across England, Scotland, Wales, France, and the Philippines. The Dallas shop will open at 6240 E. Mockingbird Ln., in...
