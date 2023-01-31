ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNS

WV Department of Education seeking partners to feed kids during summer

By Seth McVey
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HdF54_0kXlbeMQ00

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — During the summer months, community programs are essential to making sure kids can still receive the nutrition they need and West Virginia Department of Education is seeking organizations to help do just that.

West Virginia WIC making changes to infant formula offering

The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) announced they are seeking partnerships with organizations across the state to help feed children and provide supervised activities this summer. County boards of education, local government agencies, and other nonprofit organizations can participate in the Summer Food Service Program.

The Summer Food Service Program helps to provide children in lower-income areas free, nutritious meals during the summer when school is out of session. The program utilizes safe sites, such as schools, churches, community centers, libraries etc, so families can come out and receive food for the children.

“Supporting summer feeding sites in your community is one of the most important things you can do to ensure no child goes hungry this summer. Children require consistent, good-quality nutrition for the development of their minds and bodies. We want to make certain every child returns to the classroom in the fall ready to learn.”

West Virginia Superintendent of Schools David L. Roach.

“In 2022, 595 Summer Food Program sites provided nutritious meals to children in West Virginia, and we believe many organizations will renew their commitment for 2023. We encourage new organizations in communities all across the Mountain State to join us so the number of sites can grow and more children have access to healthy meals.”

Director of the Office of Child Nutrition Amanda Harrison.
WV Family Court Judge could face impeachment

Organizations interested in becoming a 2023 summer sponsor should contact Cybele Boehm or Samantha Reeves with the Office of Child Nutrition by calling (304) 558-3396 or emailing cboehm@k12.wv.us or snsnuffer@k12.wv.us . Summer sites will be announced in June 2023.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Marshall University launches project to expand forensic training in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Bureau of Justice Assistance gave a $1.75 million grant to Marshall University (MU) in West Virginia to create a forensic training center for digital and genetic evidence. The Law Enforcement Training Center in Forensic Sciences (FTC) will provide free forensic science education to authorities. Specifically, the center will offer technical […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

Governor Jim Justice, WorkForce West Virginia announce alternative to layoffs

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) —  Governor Justice and WorkForce West Virginia have announced an alternative to layoffs for businesses experiencing economic stress. Governor Jim Justice announced today that employers facing a reduction in business activity can now apply for the Short-Time Compensation (STC) Program through WorkForce West Virginia. This new program provides an alternative to layoffs for employers experiencing a […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

West Virginia Senate bill proposes to raise the age to buy tobacco

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A bill in the West Virginia Senate aims to change the age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21. “The vaping crisis that we’re seeing these days and all these problems we have around that, this really helps streamline the effectiveness and enforcement at the local level.” Greg Puckett, Executive Director of […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

West Virginia WIC making changes to infant formula offering

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia WIC has announced that it will be making changes to its formula offerings. West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WV WIC) within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health today announced WV WIC will return to offering Similac products only. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WVNS

West Virginia looks to conduct census of people without homes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is about to embark on a census to see just how many people are homeless in the Mountain State. This is one of the most visible and talked about problems, especially in the state’s urban areas. Lawmakers are asking the state’s Bureau of Behavioral Health to essentially conduct a […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Here are the key changes the College Board is making to its AP African American studies course

The College Board on Wednesday announced major changes to its Advanced Placement (AP)) African American studies course after objections from the administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), drawing sharp criticism from advocates and civil rights groups who said the alterations removed key material. The College Board has said the changes were already in progress, […]
FLORIDA STATE
WVNS

West Virginia is the second most sleepless state in the nation

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – It turns out that West Virginia is the second most sleepless state in the nation, according to the United Health Foundation’s recent rankings. The study conducted by addiction specialists at Diamond Rehab Thailand analyzed the latest data from the United Health Foundation’s American Health Rankings to see which states had the highest percentage […]
HAWAII STATE
WVNS

Only one Catholic Church in WV is considered a Shrine

BOOMER, WV (WVNS) — Only one church of the Roman Catholic faith in all of West Virginia is known as a “shrine”, a place of special devotion that contains a saint’s relic, but no one knows why. Saint Anthony’s Shrine, in the former mining town of Boomer, contains a relic of its patron saint. However, Catholic leaders […]
BOOMER, WV
WVNS

The rise, fall, and future of Mount Hope, WV

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) – Welcome to Mount Hope. Former Mayor Michael Martin and longtime resident Jo Ann Davis remember the town as it was when they grew up in the 1950s. “It was busy. That’s my memory. It was always busy,” said Davis. So busy that Martin remembers his father getting up early to […]
MOUNT HOPE, WV
WVNS

Coats4Kids collect winter items for WV families

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — While some look forward to the winter season, the cold months bring a new problem to some less fortunate. This year, in honor of MLK Day of Service, Education Alliance AmeriCorps coordinated a coat drive called Coats4Kids from Jan. 9 to 23, 2023. The Coats4Kids drive collected 2004 articles of winter […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Goldston announces retirement, after 30 years on the bench

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Two family court judges in the Thirteenth Circuit for Raleigh and Wyoming counties must take on additional cases until Governor Jim Justice appoints a new judge, Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick confirmed on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The January 30th retirement announcement of Judge Louise Goldston, after around 30 […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Local McDonalds’ are donating Shamrock Shake proceeds

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Alongside the seasonal return of the fan favorite Shamrock Shake, proceeds from the shakes sold in Southern WV are being donated to local charity. Starting Feb. 20, the legendary Shamrock Shake® and new fan-favorite OREO® Shamrock McFlurry® are coming back to McDonalds menus across the U.S. Honoring the legacy of Shamrock Shake’s integral role in […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WV, one of the best places for work-life balance

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Work-life balance is key for many reasons. It provides proper balance, reduces burnouts and increases productivity, but it also helps workers feel more fulfilled and respected at their place of work. According to a study,. States with Best Work/Life Balance: 1.Vermont 2. North Dakota 3....
TENNESSEE STATE
WVNS

West Virginia DNR launches survey to map hellbender, mudpuppy habitats

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is launching a citizen survey to help track sighting of two salamander species whose numbers officials say are declining. According to the WVDNR, the “citizen science project” will help biologists learn more about and map the distribution of hellbenders and mudpuppies throughout the […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Cash transactions could be good for consumers, small businesses

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — For decades, businesses wanted cash transactions. For every swipe of the card, a business pays a fee of 2.22 percent of the purchase, according to AARP data.However, modern point-of-sale technology makes paying electronically much faster than making change. Plus, during the pandemic, a touch-free payment, such as an iPhone, was […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Biden administration blocks controversial mine to protect major salmon fishery

The Biden administration has blocked a controversial proposed gold and copper mine in Alaska in order to protect the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery.  The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) blocked construction for the Pebble Mine, citing its potential impact on Bristol Bay — a southwestern Alaska watershed that’s home to numerous animal species including the salmon.  […]
ALASKA STATE
WVNS

WVNS

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy