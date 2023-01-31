ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, IN

WEHT/WTVW

ISP: Vincennes man ate bag of meth while fleeing arrest

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police say a Vincennes man ate a bag of methamphetamine while running away from a traffic stop. According to Indiana State Police, the traffic stop occurred at 1:50 a.m. Friday in an alley south of 14th Street. Police said as soon as the vehicle came to a stop the passenger door […]
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Pounds of pot seized in Warrick County drug bust

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Newburgh man and woman are accused of drug dealing after deputies say they found the pair with pounds of pot. Earlier Friday, a search warrant was carried out at a home along the 5500 block of Stacer Road, according to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office. During the search, deputies […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Police identify one of two killed in Vigo County crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Thursday afternoon crash in Terre Haute that killed two. The crash happened on US 41 near Springhill. According to police, the not yet identified SUV driver attempted to cross 41 but failed to yield the right-of-way. A northbound semi...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vincennespbs.org

wbiw.com

Mitchell man arrested being found trespassing, driving a stolen vehicle

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Lonnie Johnson responded to an address on Hollace Chastain Road after a report of a trespassing complaint. According to a news release by Sheriff Greg Day, Sgt. Johnson located Dustin Collins, 50, of Mitchell...
MITCHELL, IN
WIBC.com

Martin County Man Wanted for Injuring, then Running from Deputy

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is hunting for a wanted man that injured a Deputy then ran away. The Sheriff says that on January 26th at the Martin County Courthouse, 23-year-old Zane Sanders was approached by the deputy for an outstanding warrant. The Deputy tried to arrest Sanders, but he shoved them and resisted arrest. The deputy ended up injured and Sanders ran away from the courthouse.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Three arrested for night hunting from the roadway in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN CO. – Indiana Conservation Officers arrested three individuals after they illegally shot a deer from a roadway in rural Sullivan County. Officers arrested 34-year-old Biak Sang, 30-year-old Hrang Lian, and 32-year-old Ro Hmung Lian, all of Indianapolis, on misdemeanor charges of illegal taking of a white-tailed deer, hunting with the aid of a motor conveyance, jack lighting, shooting from a public roadway, and hunting without the consent of the landowner.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Crime Stoppers: Sweet Lou's Pizza burglary

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers come from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office where. Detectives need your help in locating a burglary suspect. On January 27, 2023, Vigo County Deputies were called to Sweet Lou's Pizza, located in the 8500 Block of Wabash Avenue, for a burglary.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Knox Co. saturation patrol leads to 5 arrests

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Knox County Indiana Sheriff’s Office carried out a saturation patrol that resulted in 40 warnings, 10 citations, and 5 arrests.  On January 27 between 9 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. Knox County law enforcement set up a saturation patrol with three canine units along US 41. A saturation patrol refers […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

wbiw.com

Springville man sentenced to prison after fatal crash

BEDFORD – Dakota Sykes, 22, of Springville, was sentenced by Lawrence County Superior Court Judge John Plummer III to 10 years in prison Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death. Sykes will serve 8 years in prison and the remaining two years on...
SPRINGVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

wamwamfm.com

Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey Arrested For Vincennes Shooting Incident

31-year-old Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey has been arrested for aggravated battery, a level 3 felony. On January 30, 2023, the United States Marshals’ Task Force and Blount County, TN, Sheriff’s Office apprehended Mr. Mincey after a vehicle pursuit. This arrest resulted from the shooting incident that took place in...
VINCENNES, IN
wbiw.com

Man hides in a hole cut in the floor of his mobile home to evade police

SALEM – Officers with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to 2133 Old 160 East in Salem, at 11:56 a.m. Monday, to serve a felony warrant service on 40-year-old Shawn Colglazier. When officers arrived, Colglazier fled into a precut hole in the floor of the modular home. Officers...
SALEM, IN
FOX59

Feds: Bloomington man ordered, tracked fentanyl via Snapchat

INDIANAPOLIS – A judge sentenced a Bloomington man to more than five years in federal prison for ordering fentanyl pills on Snapchat and receiving them through the mail. On Nov. 1, 2021, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service found a suspicious package with a nonexistent return address from California. That package was addressed to the home […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

