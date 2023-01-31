Read full article on original website
ISP: Vincennes man ate bag of meth while fleeing arrest
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police say a Vincennes man ate a bag of methamphetamine while running away from a traffic stop. According to Indiana State Police, the traffic stop occurred at 1:50 a.m. Friday in an alley south of 14th Street. Police said as soon as the vehicle came to a stop the passenger door […]
wbiw.com
Traffic stop in Lawrence County leads to arrest of wanted Bloomington man
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Officer Brenten Trueblood conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 54 and State Road 37. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Jefferrey Cahill was wanted on an active warrant for failure to appear...
Pounds of pot seized in Warrick County drug bust
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Newburgh man and woman are accused of drug dealing after deputies say they found the pair with pounds of pot. Earlier Friday, a search warrant was carried out at a home along the 5500 block of Stacer Road, according to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office. During the search, deputies […]
WTHI
Police identify one of two killed in Vigo County crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Thursday afternoon crash in Terre Haute that killed two. The crash happened on US 41 near Springhill. According to police, the not yet identified SUV driver attempted to cross 41 but failed to yield the right-of-way. A northbound semi...
vincennespbs.org
Local man facing several charges
A Vincennes man was arrested by Indiana State Police early today. 47-year-old Jimmy Eaton was booked into the Knox County Security Center at 4:23-am for Dealing Meth, Possession of Meth, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Syringe, and Resisting Law Enforcement. Eaton also had outstanding warrants for Theft...
wbiw.com
Police arrest driver going wrong way on State Road 37 following pursuit
BEDFORD – A Gosport man was arrested Wednesday after Lawrence County Central dispatch received a 911 call of a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes of State Road 37, near Judah. Lawrence County Sgt. Anthony Pope and Officer Kinsley Duncan located the vehicle near Avoca. It was still...
wbiw.com
Mitchell man arrested being found trespassing, driving a stolen vehicle
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Lonnie Johnson responded to an address on Hollace Chastain Road after a report of a trespassing complaint. According to a news release by Sheriff Greg Day, Sgt. Johnson located Dustin Collins, 50, of Mitchell...
Minor 2-car wreck on US 41
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A minor 2-car wreck happened on US 41 near the WTWO station. Sullivan County Sheriff Jason Bobbitt said the wreck was minor and there were no injuries.
WIBC.com
Martin County Man Wanted for Injuring, then Running from Deputy
MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is hunting for a wanted man that injured a Deputy then ran away. The Sheriff says that on January 26th at the Martin County Courthouse, 23-year-old Zane Sanders was approached by the deputy for an outstanding warrant. The Deputy tried to arrest Sanders, but he shoved them and resisted arrest. The deputy ended up injured and Sanders ran away from the courthouse.
wbiw.com
Three arrested for night hunting from the roadway in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN CO. – Indiana Conservation Officers arrested three individuals after they illegally shot a deer from a roadway in rural Sullivan County. Officers arrested 34-year-old Biak Sang, 30-year-old Hrang Lian, and 32-year-old Ro Hmung Lian, all of Indianapolis, on misdemeanor charges of illegal taking of a white-tailed deer, hunting with the aid of a motor conveyance, jack lighting, shooting from a public roadway, and hunting without the consent of the landowner.
wbiw.com
Bloomington man sentenced to federal prison for distributing fentanyl in the mail
INDIANAPOLIS – A Bloomington man was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for distributing fentanyl from a source in California. Jacob Magness, 23, received a sentence of 70 months in prison and four years of probation for the possession and distribution of fentanyl and other drugs.
wbiw.com
Mitchell police find knife in hand of man during arrest, leading to injuries and additional charges
MITCHELL – On Jan. 31, at approximately 10 p.m. Mitchell Police Canine Officers Michael Bargo and Kenton Carter, Officer Christian Anderson, and Officer Josh Turner executed a warrant service on 41-year-old Joe Porter. Porter was wanted on five outstanding failure to appear warrants on criminal charges of two counts...
WTHI
Crime Stoppers: Sweet Lou's Pizza burglary
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers come from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office where. Detectives need your help in locating a burglary suspect. On January 27, 2023, Vigo County Deputies were called to Sweet Lou's Pizza, located in the 8500 Block of Wabash Avenue, for a burglary.
Knox Co. saturation patrol leads to 5 arrests
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Knox County Indiana Sheriff’s Office carried out a saturation patrol that resulted in 40 warnings, 10 citations, and 5 arrests. On January 27 between 9 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. Knox County law enforcement set up a saturation patrol with three canine units along US 41. A saturation patrol refers […]
WTHI
Search continues for wanted Martin County man
MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The hunt is still on for a man officers believe injured a deputy while fleeing from police. The Martin County Sheriff's Office says officers tried to arrest Zane Sanders. Police say sanders fled and that he hurt a deputy in the process. The sheriff's office...
wbiw.com
Springville man sentenced to prison after fatal crash
BEDFORD – Dakota Sykes, 22, of Springville, was sentenced by Lawrence County Superior Court Judge John Plummer III to 10 years in prison Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death. Sykes will serve 8 years in prison and the remaining two years on...
vincennespbs.org
Deer poachers caught in Sullivan County
Three people were arrested in Sullivan County for night hunting from a roadway. Conservation officers charged 34-year-old Biak Sang, 30 year old Hrang Lian and 32-year-old Hmung Lian with misdemeanor counts of illegal taking of a white-tailed deer, hunting with the aid of a motor conveyance, jacklighting, shooting from a public roadway, and hunting without the consent of the landowner.
wamwamfm.com
Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey Arrested For Vincennes Shooting Incident
31-year-old Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey has been arrested for aggravated battery, a level 3 felony. On January 30, 2023, the United States Marshals’ Task Force and Blount County, TN, Sheriff’s Office apprehended Mr. Mincey after a vehicle pursuit. This arrest resulted from the shooting incident that took place in...
wbiw.com
Man hides in a hole cut in the floor of his mobile home to evade police
SALEM – Officers with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to 2133 Old 160 East in Salem, at 11:56 a.m. Monday, to serve a felony warrant service on 40-year-old Shawn Colglazier. When officers arrived, Colglazier fled into a precut hole in the floor of the modular home. Officers...
Feds: Bloomington man ordered, tracked fentanyl via Snapchat
INDIANAPOLIS – A judge sentenced a Bloomington man to more than five years in federal prison for ordering fentanyl pills on Snapchat and receiving them through the mail. On Nov. 1, 2021, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service found a suspicious package with a nonexistent return address from California. That package was addressed to the home […]
