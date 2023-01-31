Read full article on original website
McDonald's CEO warns of possible 2023 layoffs as chain leans into fast service, innovation, and operational efficiencies
CEO Chris Kempczinski said "we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization" and there will be "difficult decisions" ahead.
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
Big tech CEOs like Zuckerberg, Pichai and Elk are all ‘taking full responsibility’ for massive layoffs—here’s why they’re all using the same language and what effect it has
Big tech CEOs like Zuckerberg, Pichai and Elk are all ‘taking full responsibility' for massive layoffs—here's why they're all using the same language and what effect it has. Sajjad Hussain—AFP/Getty Images; David Paul Morris—Bloomberg/Getty Images; Drew Angerer—Getty Images. “I take full accountability for the moves...
Home Depot warning amid customer privacy fears as it’s slammed for ‘mind-boggling’ excuse after shoppers left vulnerable
HOME Depot Canada is being accused of failing to obtain customer consent before sharing personal data with Meta, leaving many shoppers vulnerable. The shock claim came in a Thursday report following an investigation by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC). Privacy Commissioner Philippe Dufresne claimed that the...
thepennyhoarder.com
No Experience Required for This Job With Benefits at Red Ventures
Red Ventures, a digital media company, is hiring a customer experience professional in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming. This is a full-time remote position, and your schedule will fall between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. EST weekdays, plus a rotating Saturday...
An Amazon engineer asked ChatGPT interview questions for a software coding job at the company. The chatbot got them right.
This was one of many work-related ChatGPT topics discussed recently in an Amazon internal Slack channel.
CEO quotes Martin Luther King in email announcing layoffs
The CEO of a tech company is sparking a backlash after quoting civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. in an email that announced she was cutting 7% of its workforce. PagerDuty CEO Jennifer Tejada wrote in a 1,700-word email that the digital operations management company was making a few other changes, including promoting some executives and trimming spending. Tejada's email was also posted on the company's website.Toward the end of the announcement, she said that the moment reminded her of Martin Luther King Jr.'s quote that "the ultimate measure of a [leader] is not where [they] stand in the moments...
TravelPulse
ALG Vacations Announces Yearlong Plan with a Pro Initiative
ALG Vacations (ALGV) is continuing its push to drive consumers to travel advisors and it is taking efforts to the next level. The company has announced a yearlong Plan with a Pro initiative that highlights the value of booking with ALGV-backed advisors. The new campaign builds on its previous initiatives...
FedEx is laying off more than 10% of managers in a cost-cutting crusade. Read the full memo from the CEO.
The company has more than half a million employees, but exact the number of layoffs was not specified.
Chris Baker Named Chief Strategic Officer at POSaBIT, Leading Cannabis Fintech
KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF) (“ POSaBIT ” or the “ Company ”), the premier cannabis payments and point of sale platform, is proud to name Chris Baker to the company’s newly-created Chief Strategic Officer role. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005767/en/ “Chris’ extensive experience leading strategic initiatives and teams is a great fit. We could not be more excited to welcome him to the POSaBIT team,” said Ryan Hamlin, CEO/Co-Founder of the Company. “I have no doubt Chris will provide tremendous strategic support and insight as our organization continues to expand.”
Pfizer’s former CFO says you should ask yourself these questions if you want to become a finance chief
When I last spoke with Frank D’Amelio in July, we talked about his plans to retire at the end of the year from his position of EVP and CFO at Pfizer, Inc., where he was finance chief for 15 years. D’Amelio has served a total of 20 years in CFO roles, and he’s had more than 20 mentees that have gone on to CFO or CEO roles. Yes, 20. Now in his retirement, this month he started serving as “CFO-in-residence” and independent senior advisor for Deloitte’s U.S. CFO Program providing his strategic guidance on the finance function.
Happi
Qosmedix Taps Samantha Donohue as Director of Sales & Customer Service
Qosmedix welcomed Samantha Donohue as director of sales and customer service. Donohue joins Qosmedix with over 15 years of experience in the beauty industry. Her work has been focused on growing brand awareness, developing and overseeing the execution of sales and marketing strategies, as well as mentoring teams. As a former L’Oréal executive, she has overseen strategy and business development for the growth of top-selling professional product brands in large retailers and chain salons.
Mark Zuckerberg just ushered in a new era of tech, where profitability and efficiency trump perks and culture
The time when tech companies threw money and manpower at their problems is over. Welcome to the 'year of efficiency.'
Fitness Model Livv Fitt Signs As New Tech Company CTO
Infamous influencer and fitness guru Livv Fitt now takes on a new challenge as a certified talent officer. In her new role, Livv is in charge of ensuring that the recruits in the business are able to generate income using their talents. Livv tells us that she is excited to take on the role of CTO at a currently undisclosed company, and she promises to dedicate her time and skills to helping new creators to the best of her ability.Livv Fitt has achieved much as a personal fitness trainer, model, and influencer. She is a certified personal trainer at NASM,...
PayPal latest tech firm to announce mass layoffs with 2,000 job cuts
PayPal announced plans to lay off 2,000 employees, making it the latest of many tech companies that have made job cuts in an effort to lower costs.
Over dinner in Davos, the CEOs of Novartis, Coca-Cola, and Grab shared what’s worrying them
On Leadership Next: Anthony Tan, CEO of Grab, Vasant Narasimhan, CEO Novartis International, and James Quincey, CEO Coca Cola. On the season four premiere of Fortune‘s Leadership Next podcast, co-hosts Alan Murray and Ellen McGirt invite you to the CEOs dinner Fortune hosted at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Guests at last month’s event included Novartis CEO Vasant Narasimhan, Coca-Cola Company CEO James Quincey, and Grab CEO Anthony Tan. Here on Leadership Next, the three leaders discuss the business challenges they anticipate throughout the next decade, from responding to societal problems, to reconfiguring supply chains because of geopolitical issues.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: SaaS spending squeeze, tax time tips, freemium frameworks
In the U.S., SaaS expenses are growing 3.5x faster than market inflation. In Australia and the U.K., that rises to 5x, according to Eldar Tuvey, founder and CEO of Vertice. “If cutting SaaS costs is a top priority for your business in 2023, improving your software negotiation strategy is the place to start,” he writes.
salestechstar.com
TCN Named a Finalist in 2022-2023 Cloud Awards for TCN Operator, Its Advanced Call Center Platform
The international cloud computing awards program recognizes TCN’s flagship call center platform for the Best Use of Telephony / Unified Communications in Cloud Computing category for the second year in a row. TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs...
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy just joined the company's earnings call for the first time ever and shared 4 of his top priorities: 'Each era is different'
There's been recent chatter internally about founder Jeff Bezos potentially returning as CEO, after Amazon's stock plunged in 2022.
Every DoorDash Controversy Explained
DoorDash is one of America's most popular food delivery services, claiming around 57% of the market share in the U.S. in 2022, according to Backlinko. This means that if you've ever ordered food online, it's highly likely that it was delivered by a DoorDash driver, lovingly known as Dashers. There...
