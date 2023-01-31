Expert concerned about rising SNAP fraud in Kentucky

(The Center Square) – The rapid increase in spending on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the federal initiative once known as food stamps, is leading to concerns it has become a target for fraud and abuse in Kentucky and other states.

Haywood Talcove, the CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ government division, told The Center Square that of the $400 million in payments expected to go to Kentucky families that around 20%, roughly $80 million, could be lost to fraudulent practices.

The leading cause for the fraud, according to Talcove, is the scant protection around the electronic benefit transfer cards given to recipients. It makes them vulnerable to card skimmers and phishing attacks, allowing other people to access benefits intended to help families.

“These criminals had huge success in unemployment insurance, and this is going to be an even bigger haul for them,” he said.

Like unemployment, the federal government also boosted funding for SNAP during the COVID-19 pandemic to aid families suffering from job and income losses. According to the Congressional Research Service, the number of people enrolled in the program jumped from 37.2 million in March 2020 to 43 million in September 2020. Two years after that peak, 41.7 million remained in the program.

According to the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, more than 553,000 Kentuckians were on SNAP in December.

Funding jumped even more. In the 2020 fiscal year, SNAP cost the federal government $78.9 billion. A year later, it jumped 44% to $113.7 billion, and spending has still risen to account for the cost-of-living adjustments.

Currently, an eligible family of four living in the lower 48 states and the District of Columbia can receive up to $939 a month through the program.

LexisNexis, which developed SNAP fraud prevention systems for five states, says that every $1 in SNAP benefits lost to fraud costs government agencies $3.72.

Talcove said he started noticing increased reports of participants claiming benefits were missing from their cards.

Besides skimming attacks, Talcove noted some individuals reported receiving phishing attacks by email or voicemail that claimed their cards had been suspended and to provide their card and personal identification numbers to get it reinstated.

Talcove also recommends SNAP users shop at larger retailers, where he said skimming attacks are far less likely, or use a delivery service like Amazon. He also wants to see the government switch to chip-enabled cards for greater security and to better scrutinize purchases before allowing them.

“If I’m in Kentucky, and I’m using my EBT card at 11 o’clock, at 11:02, I can use that same card in Los Angeles, California,” he said. “There’s still no front-end identity verification, so you don’t really know if the card that’s being used is being used by a person that’s authorized to use it.”

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which administers SNAP through its Food and Nutrition Service, told The Center Square that the agency takes protecting the program seriously and that it’s working with officials at the state and local level as well as with participating retailers to protect people’s benefits.

While no state currently offers chip-enabled cards, the USDA is looking at ways to utilize new technology.

“FNS is also currently evaluating responses to a request for volunteers to pilot mobile payment solutions, which may help to prevent card skimming,” the spokesperson said.

The government also urges EBT cardholders to check their accounts for purchases they did make and to change their PIN numbers regularly. The department also advises no one from the program will call or email asking for a recipient’s card number. Any suspicious activity should be reported to the local SNAP office.