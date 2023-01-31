ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Expert concerned about rising SNAP fraud in Kentucky

By By Steve Bittenbender | The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mTDhh_0kXlakgz00

(The Center Square) – The rapid increase in spending on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the federal initiative once known as food stamps, is leading to concerns it has become a target for fraud and abuse in Kentucky and other states.

Haywood Talcove, the CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ government division, told The Center Square that of the $400 million in payments expected to go to Kentucky families that around 20%, roughly $80 million, could be lost to fraudulent practices.

The leading cause for the fraud, according to Talcove, is the scant protection around the electronic benefit transfer cards given to recipients. It makes them vulnerable to card skimmers and phishing attacks, allowing other people to access benefits intended to help families.

“These criminals had huge success in unemployment insurance, and this is going to be an even bigger haul for them,” he said.

Like unemployment, the federal government also boosted funding for SNAP during the COVID-19 pandemic to aid families suffering from job and income losses. According to the Congressional Research Service, the number of people enrolled in the program jumped from 37.2 million in March 2020 to 43 million in September 2020. Two years after that peak, 41.7 million remained in the program.

According to the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, more than 553,000 Kentuckians were on SNAP in December.

Funding jumped even more. In the 2020 fiscal year, SNAP cost the federal government $78.9 billion. A year later, it jumped 44% to $113.7 billion, and spending has still risen to account for the cost-of-living adjustments.

Currently, an eligible family of four living in the lower 48 states and the District of Columbia can receive up to $939 a month through the program.

LexisNexis, which developed SNAP fraud prevention systems for five states, says that every $1 in SNAP benefits lost to fraud costs government agencies $3.72.

Talcove said he started noticing increased reports of participants claiming benefits were missing from their cards.

Besides skimming attacks, Talcove noted some individuals reported receiving phishing attacks by email or voicemail that claimed their cards had been suspended and to provide their card and personal identification numbers to get it reinstated.

Talcove also recommends SNAP users shop at larger retailers, where he said skimming attacks are far less likely, or use a delivery service like Amazon. He also wants to see the government switch to chip-enabled cards for greater security and to better scrutinize purchases before allowing them.

“If I’m in Kentucky, and I’m using my EBT card at 11 o’clock, at 11:02, I can use that same card in Los Angeles, California,” he said. “There’s still no front-end identity verification, so you don’t really know if the card that’s being used is being used by a person that’s authorized to use it.”

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which administers SNAP through its Food and Nutrition Service, told The Center Square that the agency takes protecting the program seriously and that it’s working with officials at the state and local level as well as with participating retailers to protect people’s benefits.

While no state currently offers chip-enabled cards, the USDA is looking at ways to utilize new technology.

“FNS is also currently evaluating responses to a request for volunteers to pilot mobile payment solutions, which may help to prevent card skimming,” the spokesperson said.

The government also urges EBT cardholders to check their accounts for purchases they did make and to change their PIN numbers regularly. The department also advises no one from the program will call or email asking for a recipient’s card number. Any suspicious activity should be reported to the local SNAP office.

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Watchdogs say some pandemic fraud was preventable

(The Center Square) – Watchdogs told a U.S. House committee that government agencies failed in some cases to take steps to prevent fraud before sending out trillions of dollars in pandemic relief aid. Testimony before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability outlined how billions of dollars of taxpayer money was lost to waste, fraud and abuse. Congress in some cases put provisions into legislation that made programs more susceptible...
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC News

The end of a pandemic-era boost to SNAP benefits is compounding the burden low-income households already face

A pandemic-era boost to the funds low-income households receive to buy groceries is ending, setting the stage for a potential rise in food insecurity. For nearly three years, an emergency allotment has provided households that participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, with at least $95 extra per month to spend on food.
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?

SNAP gives eligible low-income households extra food-purchasing assistance to supplement food budgets. Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered at the state level, SNAP benefits can only be used to purchase eligible items. Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?. Find Out: How To...
ILLINOIS STATE
Scrubs Magazine

22 Nurses Asked to Surrender Their Licenses in Georgia

The nurses who received fraudulent degrees from now-closed accredited nursing schools in Southern Florida are waking up to a brutal reality. The scheme involved the selling of 7,600 fake nursing degrees to individuals looking to become licensed nurses even though they had never been to nursing school. Now federal officials are asking anyone who used these fake diplomas to obtain nursing licenses under false pretenses to give their licenses back.
GEORGIA STATE
KTVL

Increased emergency SNAP benefits end in March

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has announced that February is the last month that the federal government will allow Oregon to issue pandemic emergency food benefits. Beginning in March, most people on SNAP will receive only their regular SNAP food benefits. The federal government...
OREGON STATE
CBS Denver

SNAP benefits to be reduced starting in March

Thanks to inflation, groceries are already so expensive. Now some who rely on government assistance will be getting less money to put food on the table.Beginning in March, Americans who rely on SNAP benefits will be getting less money each month. "It is going to be very difficult and challenging time for many," said Karla Maraccini, director of food and energy assistance division at the Colorado Department of Human Services. "We're really looking at a $90 per person per household reduction per household of four. This means it's going to be a decrease of about $360 per month beginning in March,"...
COLORADO STATE
Houston Chronicle

A key pandemic food benefit is set to end, putting some seniors at risk

Doretha Harrison, 67, tries to avoid fatty foods and stick to fresh produce and lean proteins because of her diabetes and other health concerns. On a fixed income, she also must stretch her household food budget for the times her grandson lives with her in Washington, D.C. The $281 a month she currently receives in SNAP benefits cuts it close.
MARYLAND STATE
C. Heslop

Reduced SNAP Welfare Benefits For Americans

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) was once the Food Stamp Program. The initiative is America's most critical anti-hunger project. It helps over 41 million low-income American families get nutritious meals each month.
NPR

6.8 million expected to lose Medicaid when paperwork hurdles return

Robert, who lives in Philadelphia, knows signing up for Medicaid can be tricky with his ADHD, so he brought his daughter along to help him fill out the paperwork. "If we miss one little detail, they would reject you," says Robert, who has had the government health insurance for people on low incomes in the past. "I usually get two applications, so if I mess up on one. I can do the other one."
CALIFORNIA, PA
The Center Square

DeVore: Gun-ban lawsuits revving up with subpoenas for Pritzker, Welch, Harmon, others

(The Center Square) – With the state of Illinois again restrained from enforcing a gun ban against plaintiffs in a second state-level challenge, the attorney who brought the case says he’s seeking subpoenas for those who passed the measure. Illinois' ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazines was enacted Jan. 10. Sheriffs across the state have said the law violates individuals' Second Amendment rights and they won't enforce it. A bevy of lawsuits have since been filed in federal and state court. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
Healthline

Why Millions of People Might Get Kicked Off of Medicaid in April

Between 5.3 million and 14.2 million people may lose their Medicaid coverage in the next year as provisions put in place during the pandemic start to expire. This can disrupt medical care for many low-income individuals and others. Some newly uninsured people may be to seek care at emergency departments...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Center Square

Report: Whitmer aims to dodge state income-tax break for all Michiganders

(The Center Square) – Less than one week after promising to lower costs and provide “immediate” relief for Michiganders, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is pondering a loophole to avoid giving all Michiganders a tax break as required by a 2015 law. As part of a road funding deal in that year, Michigan Republicans passed a law that Michigan’s 4.25% percent income tax rate would decrease to 4.05% if the state's general fund grows faster than the rate of inflation in any year starting in 2023. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Study: Illinois second worst for fines and fees

(The Center Square) – Illinois’ state and local governments collect some of the most fines and fees in the country on a per capita basis, a new study shows. The Reason Foundation found that Illinois is second highest in the nation, averaging about $50 per resident in 2020. That is compared to less than $3 per resident in Kentucky. In 2019, local fines and fees revenue accounted for less than...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
45K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy