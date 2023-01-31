ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

WFAA

Portillo's announces two more locations coming to North Texas

DALLAS — One of the most famous Chicago-based restaurants has grown its presence in North Texas. Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago street food, announced Thursday it will be opening two more locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. One location will be in Arlington, and the other will be located in Allen.
ARLINGTON, TX
gotodestinations.com

A 2023 Guide to the Best Italian Restaurants in Dallas – (With Photos)

If you’re in Dallas and looking for the best Italian restaurants, you’re in luck, as the city is home to a thriving food scene. We’ll showcase the best Italian restaurants in Dallas, so you can enjoy a taste of Italy right in the heart of Texas. From classic pasta dishes to wood-fired pizzas, the best Italian restaurants in Dallas offer something for everyone.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

285-Unit Luxury Rental Community To Be Developed In Frisco, Texas

A brand new 285-unit, five-story multifamily rental community has been announced to be built in Frisco, with construction scheduled to begin in February of this year. According to market news website Yahoo! Finance, the Texas-based project is a joint venture between luxury home company Toll Brothers, Inc. — through its Toll Brothers Apartment Living rental division — and apartment investment group Pondmoon Capital USA.
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Rockwall Park 30 Breaks Ground

Developers have broken ground on a new business park in Rockwall. A duo of development firms, Atlanta-based Seefried Properties and San Antonio-based USAA Real Estate, have started the first phase of construction on Rockwall Park 30, a 23-acre site located off of I-30 & Data Drive. The two-building, 315,000-square-foot industrial warehouse project has a planned completion date of fall 2023.
ROCKWALL, TX
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Fort Worth, Texas

Got some spare days on your Texas vacation? Find inspiration and explore more of the Lone Star State with this guide to the best day trips from Fort Worth. A short drive from “Cowtown” will take you to historic towns, prehistoric sites, and natural wonders. On your adventures,...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Party City Closes Two Texas Stores

Party City has begun shutting down locations after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 17, as reported by The Dallas Express. Party City has 826 U.S. stores, with 85 in Texas. The company has 25 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area alone. Bankruptcy law allows companies to get out of leases that are expensive or for underperforming stores, according to The Dallas Morning News.
TEXAS STATE
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lewisville restaurant highly ranked in Yelp’s Top 100 Pizza Spots list

Motor City Pizza in Lewisville was recently ranked as one of the best pizza joints in the country by Yelp, the popular restaurant review app. “We searched all through the U.S. and Canada to find the best spots to savor a slice, whether you prefer thin-crust or deep-dish, red or white sauce, dozens of toppings or just a dusting of cheese,” the Yelp blog post says.
LEWISVILLE, TX
CandysDirt.com

Explore This Townhome With Highland Park Proximity

For this week’s Highlight Home of the Week, sponsored by Dallas mortgage broker Lisa Peters, we’re elated to cover an incredible two-story traditional just steps from West Highland Park. J.L. Forke of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International lists 5609 La Foy Blvd. for $799,900. This 3,116-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bathroom, half-duplex is the perfect pad for those with growing families in a great part of town.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

The Physician Bringing Price Transparency to North Texas

The nameplate on Dr. Nagaraj Kikkeri’s desk has a simple message for anyone sitting down to talk: “Everyday I’m Hustlin’.” The Rick Ross line epitomizes his role as an entrepreneur in the North Texas healthcare market, as his business pushes the boundaries for how we think about paying for healthcare. Kikkeri is an anesthesiologist on the front lines of price transparency in DFW, providing easily shoppable, bundled, and simple prices for dozens of outpatient surgeries.
MESQUITE, TX
Ash Jurberg

Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store Closures

Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across Texas, with news today of four more store closures. This comes on the back of yesterday's announcement it was closing its Lewisville distribution center, just north of Dallas, Texas, and eliminating 374 jobs. All employees at the facility at 2900 South Valley Parkway are being terminated, with the cuts commencing on March 26 and ending by April 1.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Alexander’s Mex Cuisine serving authentic Mexican food and Tex-Mex to Plano

Alexander's Mex Cuisine serves a variety of authentic Mexican food as well as Tex-Mex. (Courtesy Alexander's Mex Cuisine) Alexander’s Mex Cuisine opened in Plano on Jan. 26 according to a spokesperson for the company. The new restaurant is located at 2237 W. 15th St. Alexander’s serves a combination of authentic Mexican food and Tex-Mex, and the menu features enchiladas, tacos, tortas, soups, salads, fajitas and more. 469-366-9400. www.alexandersmexcuisine.com.
PLANO, TX
Steven Doyle

Top Burgers in Dallas 2023

We have compiled some of our favorite burgers in Dallas but left off the cheffy burgers, those made by some of our top chefs in top Dallas restaurants. We will come out with that delicious list soon.
DALLAS, TX

