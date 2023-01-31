Read full article on original website
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Top Burgers in Dallas 2023Steven DoyleDallas, TX
Are the Suspicious Incidents At Dallas Zoo a Cause For Concern?JulesDallas, TX
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rainsMsBirgithDallas, TX
Portillo's announces two more locations coming to North Texas
DALLAS — One of the most famous Chicago-based restaurants has grown its presence in North Texas. Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago street food, announced Thursday it will be opening two more locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. One location will be in Arlington, and the other will be located in Allen.
gotodestinations.com
A 2023 Guide to the Best Italian Restaurants in Dallas – (With Photos)
If you’re in Dallas and looking for the best Italian restaurants, you’re in luck, as the city is home to a thriving food scene. We’ll showcase the best Italian restaurants in Dallas, so you can enjoy a taste of Italy right in the heart of Texas. From classic pasta dishes to wood-fired pizzas, the best Italian restaurants in Dallas offer something for everyone.
Got beef? Here’s where more Portillo’s locations opening up in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) – What’s life without another location serving up some Chicago-style hot dogs, beef, burgers, and more? Portillo’s is setting up some more shops around North Texas for your dining pleasure. First, it was the beef bus and then, it was the grand opening of the...
285-Unit Luxury Rental Community To Be Developed In Frisco, Texas
A brand new 285-unit, five-story multifamily rental community has been announced to be built in Frisco, with construction scheduled to begin in February of this year. According to market news website Yahoo! Finance, the Texas-based project is a joint venture between luxury home company Toll Brothers, Inc. — through its Toll Brothers Apartment Living rental division — and apartment investment group Pondmoon Capital USA.
dallasexpress.com
Rockwall Park 30 Breaks Ground
Developers have broken ground on a new business park in Rockwall. A duo of development firms, Atlanta-based Seefried Properties and San Antonio-based USAA Real Estate, have started the first phase of construction on Rockwall Park 30, a 23-acre site located off of I-30 & Data Drive. The two-building, 315,000-square-foot industrial warehouse project has a planned completion date of fall 2023.
These two 'Yellowstone' stars are coming to Fort Worth on Friday
FORT WORTH, Texas — Get ready, "Yellowstone" fans: Rip is coming to town. Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on Paramount's hit Western drama series, will make an appearance at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo on Friday night. Hauser, along with "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan, will be...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Fort Worth, Texas
Got some spare days on your Texas vacation? Find inspiration and explore more of the Lone Star State with this guide to the best day trips from Fort Worth. A short drive from “Cowtown” will take you to historic towns, prehistoric sites, and natural wonders. On your adventures,...
starlocalmedia.com
Was it worth it? Hot dog fans across the state are dedicated to getting a taste of Portillo’s
If you live in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, or the state of Texas itself, it’s likely you’ve heard the news that Portillo’s — known for its unrivaled Chicago street food — has made its way to North Dallas, more specifically The Colony. The restaurant chain...
dallasexpress.com
Party City Closes Two Texas Stores
Party City has begun shutting down locations after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 17, as reported by The Dallas Express. Party City has 826 U.S. stores, with 85 in Texas. The company has 25 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area alone. Bankruptcy law allows companies to get out of leases that are expensive or for underperforming stores, according to The Dallas Morning News.
Lewisville restaurant highly ranked in Yelp’s Top 100 Pizza Spots list
Motor City Pizza in Lewisville was recently ranked as one of the best pizza joints in the country by Yelp, the popular restaurant review app. “We searched all through the U.S. and Canada to find the best spots to savor a slice, whether you prefer thin-crust or deep-dish, red or white sauce, dozens of toppings or just a dusting of cheese,” the Yelp blog post says.
Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom opens in Frisco
Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom’s oven cooks pizza in two minutes and is fueled by oak wood. The company CEO said customers can get “a delicious meal in under 15 minutes." (Courtesy Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom) Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom opened...
CandysDirt.com
Explore This Townhome With Highland Park Proximity
For this week’s Highlight Home of the Week, sponsored by Dallas mortgage broker Lisa Peters, we’re elated to cover an incredible two-story traditional just steps from West Highland Park. J.L. Forke of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International lists 5609 La Foy Blvd. for $799,900. This 3,116-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bathroom, half-duplex is the perfect pad for those with growing families in a great part of town.
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of North Texas distribution center
Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across the country, but today it announced it was closing its Lewisville distribution center, just north of Dallas, Texas, and eliminating 374 jobs.
North Texas cities have one of the worst commutes in America: Study reveals
Working from home has been more common since the pandemic, but companies/businesses are returning to the office in droves and thus, more people are facing long, dreadful commute times.
Plans approved for The Capital Grille in Southlake
Christie Schachter, from DCS Development in Addison, and Keith Moore, from Darden Restaurants, talk to the Southlake City Council during a Dec. 6 meeting where plans for The Capital Grille were approved. (Courtesy city of Southlake) The Capital Grille steakhouse has plans to open a location in Southlake. During a...
dmagazine.com
The Physician Bringing Price Transparency to North Texas
The nameplate on Dr. Nagaraj Kikkeri’s desk has a simple message for anyone sitting down to talk: “Everyday I’m Hustlin’.” The Rick Ross line epitomizes his role as an entrepreneur in the North Texas healthcare market, as his business pushes the boundaries for how we think about paying for healthcare. Kikkeri is an anesthesiologist on the front lines of price transparency in DFW, providing easily shoppable, bundled, and simple prices for dozens of outpatient surgeries.
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store Closures
Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across Texas, with news today of four more store closures. This comes on the back of yesterday's announcement it was closing its Lewisville distribution center, just north of Dallas, Texas, and eliminating 374 jobs. All employees at the facility at 2900 South Valley Parkway are being terminated, with the cuts commencing on March 26 and ending by April 1.
Alexander’s Mex Cuisine serving authentic Mexican food and Tex-Mex to Plano
Alexander's Mex Cuisine serves a variety of authentic Mexican food as well as Tex-Mex. (Courtesy Alexander's Mex Cuisine) Alexander’s Mex Cuisine opened in Plano on Jan. 26 according to a spokesperson for the company. The new restaurant is located at 2237 W. 15th St. Alexander’s serves a combination of authentic Mexican food and Tex-Mex, and the menu features enchiladas, tacos, tortas, soups, salads, fajitas and more. 469-366-9400. www.alexandersmexcuisine.com.
Baylor Scott & White hospital planned for north Frisco
The rezoned 47-acre area is at the intersection of Dallas Parkway and PGA Parkway near the PGA of America headquarters. (Courtesy city of Frisco) A new $265 million Baylor Scott & White hospital is coming to north Frisco near the Professional Golfers’ Association of America development, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
Top Burgers in Dallas 2023
We have compiled some of our favorite burgers in Dallas but left off the cheffy burgers, those made by some of our top chefs in top Dallas restaurants. We will come out with that delicious list soon.
