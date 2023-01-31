ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers Pointedly Addresses Packers Trade Rumors

By Madison Williams
The quarterback is still contemplating whether he will return for his 19th NFL season or not.

The saga of whether or not Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be traded this offseason continues to be a major conversation around the NFL.

The issue holding any trades up at the moment is the fact that the 39-year-old quarterback hasn’t even decided whether he plans to return to the league next year. Then, if Rodgers elects to return for another season, the Packers can decide whether they want to trade him or not.

However, it sounds like the Packers have already begun discussions about potential Rodgers trades, the quarterback acknowledged on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

“It sounds like there’s already conversations going on that aren’t involving me, which are interesting,” Rodgers said.

This comes days after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Packers “prefer to move on” from Rodgers. The quarterback’s conversation with McAfee is likely in response to this report.

Even if the Packers plan to trade Rodgers, the quarterback still has to decide if he even wants to return for his 19th NFL season in 2023. Rodgers thinks he’s getting close to coming to a decision, but he isn’t quite there yet.

“It’s going to be a little bit more time for my decision,” Rodgers said. “I feel confident that in a couple weeks I’ll feel definitely more strongly about one of the two decisions.”

So, it sounds like the saga will continue on for at least a few more weeks, if not longer.

