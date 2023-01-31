ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoning changes in Patton Township will help planned redevelopment of Toftrees Resort

By Halie Kines
Centre Daily Times
 3 days ago

Two zoning changes in Patton Township will help the redevelopment of the 50-year-old Toftrees Resort and Conference Center move forward.

During Thursday’s Patton Township Supervisors meeting, the board unanimously approved amending existing ordinances in the township’s code to allow additional dwelling units to the total amount allowed in Toftrees and an increase in non-residential building heights outside of the town center to 75 feet.

The change will increase the maximum building height to 75 feet (up from 50 feet) on the resort property and increase the total dwelling units allowed in Toftrees from 4,690 to 4,740 units. Fifty residential units will be added to the site, at the end of Country Club Drive, State College.

Tony Fruchtl, project manager at PennTerra Engineering, during the meeting said the changes are right in line with their request. He said they “think it’ll be a benefit to the Toftrees community.”

A conceptual drawing of what the planned redevelopment of the Toftrees Resort in Patton Township may look like upon arrival. Screenshot

The plans for redevelopment of the Toftrees Resort and Conference Center at 1 Country Club Lane, State College were announced in 2022. Currently, the hotel has 102 rooms, according to its website, and is home to The Field Burger & Tap and a golf course.

The $50 million redeveloped Toftrees Resort will feature 150 hotel rooms within a 140,000-square-foot resort and surrounding grounds. It will include meeting rooms and conference space, a golf course and clubhouse, an outdoor pool, 4,000-square-foot luxury spa, restaurant and private dining room, according to the executive summary. There will be additional outdoor space, as well. Designs included in the meeting agenda show The Field will remain.

The project received a $2.5 million state grant in October 2022. The grant from Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will support “critical site improvements.”

Local politicians have supported the project, including Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Rush Township. When the state grant was awarded to the redevelopment project, he said it will not only create economic development — it’s expected to bring 137 permanent and 399 temporary jobs — but will help the region attract tourists.

An architectural site plan of the planned redevelopment of the Toftrees Resort in Patton Township. Screenshot

Centre Daily Times

