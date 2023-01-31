Read full article on original website
As insurance claims are paid out after Ian, homeowners complain of underpayment
Durso says multiple contractors have told him it will take more than $200,000 to repair the home and bring it up to code.
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the country
Housing prices have been on an upward trajectory for decades with few cooling-off periods. However, the social changes of the last three years have resulted in unprecedented housing price increases in many areas.
Winter Haven breaks ground on first affordable housing complex
The city of Winter Haven partnered with Blue Sky Communities developer to pull together $27 million in funding to help with the housing crisis.
click orlando
70-year-old Florida woman sues MidFlorida Credit Union for racial discrimination
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 70-year-old retired teacher is suing her credit union claiming racial discrimination, and negligence, after she was not allowed access to her money and was later arrested inside the bank. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump was in Orlando on Thursday to announce the lawsuit on behalf...
fox13news.com
Many people moving to Florida set their sights on North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. - While people continue to move to Florida, many have their sights set on North Port in Sarasota County. It has moving companies juggling more calls and moves from all over. The phones at Hank's Moving in Sarasota County continue to keep ringing. "We get anywhere from...
tourcounsel.com
Eagle Ridge Mall | Shopping mall in Lake Wales, Florida
Eagle Ridge Mall is a regional, enclosed shopping mall located on the north side of Lake Wales, Florida, United States. It has only one anchor store: Dillard's. It also has an Escape Room X, a Regal Cinemas, which has twelve theatres,and Lake Wales Bowling, a large entertainment center, which contains a bowling alley, a large video arcade, a restaurant and meeting rooms.
fox35orlando.com
Harriet the eagle missing from nest since Thursday; intruder chased away by M-15
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Southwest Florida's dedicated eagle matriarch, Harriet, has not been seen in the area of her nest since Thursday afternoon and an "intruder" was reported near the nest early Friday evening. According to a tweet from @SWFLEagleCAM, "Harriet, our dedicated & loyal matriarch, has not been seen...
WPBF News 25
'I love you, dad': Family of missing Lyft driver says last ride drop-off set for Okeechobee County
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Loved ones of74-year-old Gary Levin, who has been missing since driving for Lyft on Monday, said there are new details about his rides that can hopefully lead them to their father. "We in the family would strongly urge anybody that saw anything in the...
Chunk of Southwest Florida added to latest US drought monitor
For the first time this dry season, portions of Lee, Collier, Hendry and Glades Counties are being highlighted in the weekly update of the U.S. drought monitor. It’s important to keep in mind that the climate of an area is taken into consideration when the U.S. drought monitor map is drawn. Dry weather is not uncommon this time of year in our part of the world. But since most areas in our community haven’t had significant rain in weeks, we’re now running drier than normal — even for dry-season standards.
Tiny homes built to withstand hurricanes coming to Lee County
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Tiny homes are coming to Lehigh Acres – and it won’t be a long wait since they only take a couple of months to build. Brian Sodre, a licensed general contractor, started the tiny home company Miniopolis LLC. He moved his company to Lee County to target people looking for something smaller, between 500 and 750 square feet.
Three Florida Cities Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
One of them ranked at No. 2!
How Hurricane Ian will impact your taxes
Tax season brings some challenging questions for southwest Florida homeowners who suffered damage from Hurricane Ian.
$635 million for I-4 lanes in Polk
From possible new interstate lanes to local road repavings, check out this quick breakdown of recent traffic news in Lakeland, FL.
tourcounsel.com
Edison Mall | Shopping mall in Fort Myers, Florida
Edison Mall is an enclosed, super-regional shopping mall in Fort Myers, Florida. The mall opened in 1965, and has been expanded three times since. Edison Mall is owned by Washington Prime Group, which took over the mall in 2014. The mall is named for inventor Thomas Edison, who owned a winter residence and laboratory in Fort Myers.
Two new flights take off at Southwest Florida International Airport
Two new flights out of Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) take flight on Friday for passengers looking to go to Austin, Texas, and Wilmington, Delaware.
Cape Coral mom left in disbelief after school "forced" her 5 y/o to walk home
A Lee County school principal is apologizing and overhauling school safeguards after a 5-year-old student was forced to walk almost 4 miles home from school.
treasurecoast.com
IRC Sheriff: Multiple Business Burglaries in South Vero Ends with Suspect Captured in St. Lucie County
IRC Sheriff: Multiple Business Burglaries in South Vero Ends with Suspect Captured in St. Lucie County. Indian River County, Fl (treasurecoast.com) -Multiple Business Burglaries in South Vero Ends with Suspect Captured in St. Lucie County. Earlier today around 12:30 PM, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office had a heavy presence...
FWC divers continue to search for derelict vessels post Hurricane Ian
FWC dive members are working on the Peace River in Charlotte County Wednesday morning, to locate and identify additional displaced vessels.
North Port Police warn public about individuals knocking on doors
North Port Police Department (NPPD) is investigating several suspicious individuals knocking on doors with masks near North Salford Blvd. in the Estates area.
wqcs.org
Fugitive Wanted in Indian River County on an 11-Year-Old Felony Warrant Arrested in North Dakota Wednesday
Indian River County - Wednesday February 1, 2023: A man whose been wanted in Indian River County on theft and firearm charges since 2011 has finally been arrested by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force in North Dakota. Indian River County warrants were issued more than 11 years ago...
