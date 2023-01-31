For the first time this dry season, portions of Lee, Collier, Hendry and Glades Counties are being highlighted in the weekly update of the U.S. drought monitor. It’s important to keep in mind that the climate of an area is taken into consideration when the U.S. drought monitor map is drawn. Dry weather is not uncommon this time of year in our part of the world. But since most areas in our community haven’t had significant rain in weeks, we’re now running drier than normal — even for dry-season standards.

