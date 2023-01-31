Read full article on original website
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
Spartans Shut Out Notre Dame To Open Homestand
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State scored an important 3-0 victory over Notre Dame on Friday night at Munn Ice Arena. MSU snapped a four-game winless streak against the Irish, and look for a weekend sweep in Saturday’s matinee. Spartan goaltender Dylan St. Cyr – a Notre Dame...
Michigan State Women’s Basketball gets friendly competition with scout team
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Behind every solid program is a good scout team. Behind a scout team are players that care. “They come in every day genuinely happy to be here.,” said MSU Redshirt Junior Guard Julia Ayrault. “That really helps us because they help us get better every day and be a special type of person to have enough care about other people, to come in every day and give their all to help them get better. So they’re awesome.”
Olivet continues season-long winning streak
VERMONTVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The Eagles keep flying!. Junior guard Bo Lincoln scored a game high 30 points and hit two buzzer-beaters as Olivet beat Maple Valley 77 to 43 to move to 15-and-0 on the season. Maple Valley fought hard to stay in the game during the first half...
Game of the Week: DeWitt avenges early season loss to Grand Ledge with big home win
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - After a four-point win at home against DeWitt back in mid-December, Grand Ledge held a short first-quarter lead Friday. It never led again, as DeWitt settled in and went on a 12-0 scoring run and never looked back, cruising the rest of the way in a big 68-37 victory.
Haslett Girls stay undefeated with Senior Night win
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 16-0 Vikings would have no problem Friday against Fowlerville jumping out to a big early lead. They rolled to a 69-23 win over the Gladiators to go to 17-0 on senior night. Fowlerville takes on Charlotte next on Tuesday, while Haslett takes on Lansing Catholic.
Lansing Sexton J-Dubbs Sweep Catholic Cougars
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Sexton J-Dubbs won 60-53 on Friday over the Lansing Catholic Cougars. That was good enough to sweep their CAAC-White rival. The J-Dubbs pulled out in front early, but the Cougars made a great effort to keep it close throughout the game. Lansing Catholic plays...
Laingsburg Wolfpack continue perfect season
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - Laingsburg looked to remain undefeated welcomed the Fowler Eagles who were hoping to spring the upset. After trailing by only 3 at half the Eagles would get as close as one in the second half but the Wolfpack would close the door. Led by a 32-points...
In My View: Rutgers may have made a poor decision
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rutgers gave up its home arena to play Michigan State tomorrow at Madison Square Garden in New York City. If Rutgers loses, it will rue the day because it is so tough to play in its own gym and MSU has had trouble playing there for years.
Dewitt girls take down Grand Ledge
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt have some strong upperclassmen as leaders but the Panthers rode the wave of two sophomores to knock off CAAC Blue rival Grand Ledge 64 to 51. Sophomore Tara Kurncz scored a game high 24 points and fellow sophomore Madison Uyl added 18 as the Panthers moved to 13-and-2 on the season.
Charlotte Boys, Portland Girls prevail in back-to-back
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Portland boys and girls basketball played host to Charlotte Friday night. The schools split the tie, as the Charlotte boys and Portland girls prevailed. The Charlotte boys basketball team won in a tight game in the opener. It was Charlotte’s sixth win in a row, as...
MSU awarded a second accreditation term in emergency management
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) has officially been granted a second accreditation term from the Emergency Management Program (EMAP). EMAP is an independent non-profit organization that fosters excellence and accountability in emergency management programs by establishing credible standards applied in a peer reviewed accreditation process. MSU’s Department of Police and Public Safety Emergency Management Division led the initial effort to earn accreditation in emergency management in October 2017, making MSU the fifth university in the world to achieve that distinction. This reaccreditation is active for five years.
Dangerously cold air ahead, Studio 10 preview
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk as a strong cold front will bring some of the coldest air of the winter season so far late Thursday into Friday. Plus Nicole Buchmann has a preview of what you can expect on Studio 10 at 3:00 p.m.!
East Lansing plans park closures for deer cull
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Intermittent park closures are planned in the City of East Lansing parks for the purposes of deer removal operations. The specific date the deer removal will begin was not stated. According to city officials, parks will be closed, when posted, during the evening and overnight hours...
Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
Michigan State University Extension hosting free Adulting 101 classes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Extension is offering several free classes for those looking to build adulting skills. Each session covers important life skills and tools needed to live independently. On Feb. 23, the program will cover medical insurance, deductibles and the difference between plans. On March 16,...
Bitter cold and what’s ahead on Studio 10
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has a look at the bitter cold we’re facing today, but says relief is on the way. Plus Claudia Sella has a preview of what you can expect on Studio 10 at 3:00 p.m.!. Connect with Studio 10!. ALMANAC INFORMATION...
Preparing for the cold weather in Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday marks the coldest day of the week and wind chill advisories have been issued for all of Mid-Michigan until 9 a.m. Children will more than likely spend time in their classrooms on days like these with wind chills as low as 15 degrees below zero.
Lansing man transferred to Sparrow Hospital following Ohio Turnpike pileup
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow leaders have helped 21-year-old Jacob Taylor of Lansing return home for care at Sparrow Specialty Hospital after weeks of intense treatment in Ohio following a horrific accident on the Ohio Turnpike. Background: Officials identify victims killed in Ohio Turnpike pileup crash during winter storm. Sparrow...
Sunny start to February and what’s on Studio 10
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki talks about the cold start to the shortest month. Plus Claudia Sella joins the Now Desk with a look at what to expect on Studio 10!. Connect with Studio 10!. ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 1, 2023. Average High: 31º Average Low...
