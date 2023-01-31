EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Behind every solid program is a good scout team. Behind a scout team are players that care. “They come in every day genuinely happy to be here.,” said MSU Redshirt Junior Guard Julia Ayrault. “That really helps us because they help us get better every day and be a special type of person to have enough care about other people, to come in every day and give their all to help them get better. So they’re awesome.”

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO