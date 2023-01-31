ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

click orlando

Beautiful start to week in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After last week’s weather flirted with record highs, it will be much more comfortable this week in Central Florida. Expect plenty of sunshine Monday in Orlando, with high temperatures in the mid-70s. The average high in Orlando on this date is 73. [TRENDING: Become a...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Central Florida Dragon Parade dances down Mills 50

ORLANDO, Fla. – It was a big celebration Sunday morning as hundreds came out for the 11th annual Central Florida Dragon Parade in Orlando’s Mills 50 district. From dancers to great music, the parade honored Asian culture and showed off their many traditions, also celebrating the Lunar New Year.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

How UCF is addressing the nurse shortage

ORLANDO, Fla. – The U.S. has been facing a nurse shortage for years, but the problem only got worse during the COVID-19 pandemic. Florida alone is projected to have a shortage of 59,100 registered nurses and licensed practical nurses by 2035, according to a report by the Florida Hospital Association.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Gray skies, high rain chances return to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – All of Central Florida will see cloudy skies by Sunday afternoon, but the highest chances for washout potential reside closer to the Atlantic coast. Clouds will increase from south to north, so areas north of Orlando have a shot for a few hours of sunshine before thick cloud cover rolls in.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Central Florida leaders hold vigil for Tyre Nichols in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – National and state lawmakers led a candlelight vigil over the weekend to honor and reflect on the life of Tyre Nichols who died after being beaten by former Memphis police officers. Chanting the name Tyre Nichols and holding up candles, dozens of demonstrators descended on Lake...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy makes plea deal in attack on ex-girlfriend in Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Former NFL player Zac Stacy reached a plea deal Thursday with Orange County prosecutors in the November 2021 attack on his ex-girlfriend. Stacy pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal mischief, court records show. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors will drop battery charges as long as Stacy follows certain conditions, including no contact with the victim.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Oh Snap! Orlando art gallery to feature new cultural exhibition

ORLANDO, Fla. – Looking for a Kodak moment? This Orlando art gallery is full of them. Snap! Orlando, a gallery located at 420 E Church Street on the ground floor of Camden Thornton Park Apartments, is set to explore identity and commonality in its latest exhibit, “Cultural Fabric.”
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

‘One person left:’ Detective says DNA solved 2001 UCF student’s murder

ORLANDO, Fla. – A cold case detective assigned to investigate the 2001 murder of a UCF student turned to new DNA technology and genealogy research to identify the suspected killer, the veteran homicide investigator testified in court Friday. Benjamin Holmes is on trial for fatally shooting Christine Franke in...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orlando International Airport surpasses 50M passengers again in 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. – The number of passengers coming through Orlando International Airport surpassed 50 million last year, but has not reached pre-pandemic numbers yet. The airport announced Friday that 50,178,499 passengers came through the airport in 2022, an increase of 24% compared to 2021. It’s the second time passenger...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Cow-abunga! The Osceola County Fair returns for 2023

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The 79th Osceola County Fair returns for 2023 with a jam-packed events lineup that has a little something for everyone. The annual 10-day event, which is put on by the Kissimmee Valley Livestock Show and Fair, starts on the second Friday in February runs through the 19th.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Brevard County woman claims $2M Powerball prize

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County woman is cashing in big as she claimed a $2 million Powerball prize from a September drawing, Florida Lottery announced Friday. Chuwee Gaiwan, the winning recipient, had all five matching numbers on her ticket in the drawing Sept. 28, 2022, but did not match the Powerball number. Florida Lottery did not specify whether Gaiwan took the lump sum or annual payment option.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Woman killed in rollover crash on I-4 in Orlando, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol said they are investigating a fatal rollover crash on Interstate 4 on Sunday evening. The crash happened on Interstate 4 just east of Central Florida Parkway around 8:45 p.m., according to FHP. Troopers said the driver was transported to a local hospital...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

DeLand police investigate death of 21-year-old Stetson University student

DeLAND, Fla. – DeLand police on Saturday night began investigating the death of a Stetson University student who had been found unresponsive on campus, according to a statement released Sunday. Officers responded to the university’s on-campus housing at 7:50 p.m., police said. Kaleb Walker, 21, was found to be...
DELAND, FL
click orlando

Police hit Orlando’s biggest roads for traffic enforcement crackdown

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department pulled over 180 drivers last month in a new special enforcement effort on the city’s busiest highways. OPD was awarded a grant for a partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation starting in January. [TRENDING: Universal Orlando Resort launches ‘epic’ ticket...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Crash creates backups on SR-417 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on State Road 417 before mile marker 25 has traffic backed up in Orange County, according to FL 511. According to FDOT, the right lane of State Road 417 north is blocked. A subject was declared a trauma alert and transported to a...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

