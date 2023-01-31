Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Makes Major Announcement After BrawlOnlyHomersOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
Office Depot is Closing More Stores in 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
Artwork and puzzle designed on Trayvon Martin heavenly birthday on this February 5, 2023Tour Tyler TexasSanford, FL
Related
click orlando
Beautiful start to week in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – After last week’s weather flirted with record highs, it will be much more comfortable this week in Central Florida. Expect plenty of sunshine Monday in Orlando, with high temperatures in the mid-70s. The average high in Orlando on this date is 73. [TRENDING: Become a...
click orlando
Central Florida Dragon Parade dances down Mills 50
ORLANDO, Fla. – It was a big celebration Sunday morning as hundreds came out for the 11th annual Central Florida Dragon Parade in Orlando’s Mills 50 district. From dancers to great music, the parade honored Asian culture and showed off their many traditions, also celebrating the Lunar New Year.
click orlando
How UCF is addressing the nurse shortage
ORLANDO, Fla. – The U.S. has been facing a nurse shortage for years, but the problem only got worse during the COVID-19 pandemic. Florida alone is projected to have a shortage of 59,100 registered nurses and licensed practical nurses by 2035, according to a report by the Florida Hospital Association.
click orlando
Gray skies, high rain chances return to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – All of Central Florida will see cloudy skies by Sunday afternoon, but the highest chances for washout potential reside closer to the Atlantic coast. Clouds will increase from south to north, so areas north of Orlando have a shot for a few hours of sunshine before thick cloud cover rolls in.
click orlando
Central Florida leaders hold vigil for Tyre Nichols in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – National and state lawmakers led a candlelight vigil over the weekend to honor and reflect on the life of Tyre Nichols who died after being beaten by former Memphis police officers. Chanting the name Tyre Nichols and holding up candles, dozens of demonstrators descended on Lake...
click orlando
Chilly weather ahead as cold front brings winds to Central Florida
A cold front pushed into Central Florida today and dropped the temps quickly, bringing most areas some rain. But tonight, the front is moving south and taking all the rain with it. Winds will be from the north at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Temps will be...
click orlando
Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy makes plea deal in attack on ex-girlfriend in Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Former NFL player Zac Stacy reached a plea deal Thursday with Orange County prosecutors in the November 2021 attack on his ex-girlfriend. Stacy pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal mischief, court records show. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors will drop battery charges as long as Stacy follows certain conditions, including no contact with the victim.
click orlando
Oh Snap! Orlando art gallery to feature new cultural exhibition
ORLANDO, Fla. – Looking for a Kodak moment? This Orlando art gallery is full of them. Snap! Orlando, a gallery located at 420 E Church Street on the ground floor of Camden Thornton Park Apartments, is set to explore identity and commonality in its latest exhibit, “Cultural Fabric.”
click orlando
🍃Hidden Gem: Orlando Wetlands Park opens new boardwalk, offers free tram tours
CHRISTMAS, Fla. – Central Florida is home to many beautiful parks, beaches and waterways, but here’s one you may not have heard of: Orlando Wetlands Park. In fact, it’s not even in Orlando, about 25 miles east of Lake Eola in the Christmas area. This hidden gem...
click orlando
‘One person left:’ Detective says DNA solved 2001 UCF student’s murder
ORLANDO, Fla. – A cold case detective assigned to investigate the 2001 murder of a UCF student turned to new DNA technology and genealogy research to identify the suspected killer, the veteran homicide investigator testified in court Friday. Benjamin Holmes is on trial for fatally shooting Christine Franke in...
click orlando
Orlando International Airport surpasses 50M passengers again in 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. – The number of passengers coming through Orlando International Airport surpassed 50 million last year, but has not reached pre-pandemic numbers yet. The airport announced Friday that 50,178,499 passengers came through the airport in 2022, an increase of 24% compared to 2021. It’s the second time passenger...
click orlando
SpaceX reschedules Falcon 9 launch of telecommunications satellite from Cape Canaveral
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX has delayed Sunday’s Falcon 9 launch of the Hispasat Amazonas Nexus mission due to “unfavorable launch and recovery weather conditions,” the space agency said. The new launch date of the telecommunications satellite is scheduled for Monday afternoon from Cape Canaveral Space...
click orlando
‘It was just magical:’ Nonprofit school founder celebrates new location on former Lake County golf course
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Nicole Duslak dream has come true. She’s celebrating the opening of the new location for her school, CREATE Conservatory, in Lake County. The private nonprofit school sits on the grounds of a former mini golf course in Mount Dora. “I dreamed about that moment...
click orlando
Cow-abunga! The Osceola County Fair returns for 2023
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The 79th Osceola County Fair returns for 2023 with a jam-packed events lineup that has a little something for everyone. The annual 10-day event, which is put on by the Kissimmee Valley Livestock Show and Fair, starts on the second Friday in February runs through the 19th.
click orlando
Brevard County woman claims $2M Powerball prize
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County woman is cashing in big as she claimed a $2 million Powerball prize from a September drawing, Florida Lottery announced Friday. Chuwee Gaiwan, the winning recipient, had all five matching numbers on her ticket in the drawing Sept. 28, 2022, but did not match the Powerball number. Florida Lottery did not specify whether Gaiwan took the lump sum or annual payment option.
click orlando
Woman killed in rollover crash on I-4 in Orlando, troopers say
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol said they are investigating a fatal rollover crash on Interstate 4 on Sunday evening. The crash happened on Interstate 4 just east of Central Florida Parkway around 8:45 p.m., according to FHP. Troopers said the driver was transported to a local hospital...
click orlando
‘A slow trudge:’ Seminole County continues recovery after Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Cleaning up is only the start of what will be a long recovery effort in Seminole County following Hurricane Ian. As you drive through neighborhoods in Geneva, you can see a drastic difference from four months ago when water covered the road near Lake Harney, but the damage is done.
click orlando
DeLand police investigate death of 21-year-old Stetson University student
DeLAND, Fla. – DeLand police on Saturday night began investigating the death of a Stetson University student who had been found unresponsive on campus, according to a statement released Sunday. Officers responded to the university’s on-campus housing at 7:50 p.m., police said. Kaleb Walker, 21, was found to be...
click orlando
Police hit Orlando’s biggest roads for traffic enforcement crackdown
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department pulled over 180 drivers last month in a new special enforcement effort on the city’s busiest highways. OPD was awarded a grant for a partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation starting in January. [TRENDING: Universal Orlando Resort launches ‘epic’ ticket...
click orlando
Crash creates backups on SR-417 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on State Road 417 before mile marker 25 has traffic backed up in Orange County, according to FL 511. According to FDOT, the right lane of State Road 417 north is blocked. A subject was declared a trauma alert and transported to a...
Comments / 0